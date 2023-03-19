Van beleggers
Een nieuwe bankencrisis komt er aan

  1. forum rang 4 Dr. JV 19 maart 2023 14:49
    Economen waarschuwen dat 186 Amerikaanse banken zelfde lot riskeren als Silicon Valley Bank

    Economen waarschuwen er in een rapport voor dat bijna tweehonderd Amerikaanse banken gelijkaardige risico’s lopen als die waardoor Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) is omgevallen. Onder meer de ‘The Wall Street Journal’ bericht over de studie waaraan professoren van de gerenommeerde universiteiten Stanford en Columbia meewerkten.

    www.hln.be/nieuws/economen-waarschuwe...
  2. forum rang 4 Dr. JV 19 maart 2023 14:57
    186 US banks at risk of failure similar to Silicon Valley Bank, says research; here's why

    A new report has found that 186 banks in the US are at risk of failure due to rising interest rates and a high proportion of uninsured deposits. The research, posted on the Social Science Research Network titled 'Monetary Tightening and US Bank Fragility in 2023: Mark-to-Market Losses and Uninsured Depositor Runs?' estimated the market value loss of individual banks' assets during the Federal Reserve's rate-increasing campaign. Assets such as Treasury notes and mortgage loans can decrease in value when new bonds have higher rates.

    The study also examined the proportion of banks' funding that comes from uninsured depositors with accounts worth over $250,000.

    www.businesstoday.in/industry/banks/s...
