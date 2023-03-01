Van beleggers
desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Arcelor maart 2023

Aandeel ArcelorMittal AEX:MT.NL, LU1598757687

  28,445 28 feb 2023 17:37
  0,000 (0,00%) Dagrange 27,985 - 28,545
  3.340.355 Gem. (3M) 3,1M

Arcelor maart 2023

3 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 10 voda 1 maart 2023 07:06
    High Court Reopens DGVCL Case for Recovery from AM/NS India

    Strategic Research Institute
    Published on :
    1 Mar, 2023, 6:30 am

    Hindustan Times has reported that the Gujarat High Court has set aside an order by a commercial court in Surat and ordered re-hearing in a matter where a Gujarat state power utility company Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited has claimed dues to the tune of INR 5,882 crore from AM/NS India, formerly known as Essar Steel. Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Sonia Gokani and Justice Hemant N Prachchhak in an order dated 24 February said “The judgment of 28 September 2021 passed by the second additional senior civil judge, Surat is hereby quashed and set aside and the matter is remitted back to the concerned trial Court for re-hearing on merits. The trial court is directed to hear the suit on merits and in accordance with law and the same shall decide and dispose of as expeditiously as possible.”

    Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited in 2018 approached National Company Law Tribunal in Ahmedabad, opposing a resolution plan submitted by the resolution professional. The claim of the applicant was incorrectly determined by the interim resolution professional at INR 1. In its plea, DGVCL said its claim of INR 5,882 crore will stand extinguished if the tribunal approves the plan. It said AM/NS India’s Essar Steel bid does not consider contingent liabilities to debtors. Of the claims of INR 5,882 crore, DGVCL said INR 1,136 crore were towards cross-subsidy surcharge, INR 666 crore towards additional surcharge and INR 4,047.01 crore were for breach of minutes of meeting dated February 2010.

    The Supreme Court in its judgment dated November 2019 approved the resolution plan submitted by ArcelorMittal in respect of the corporate insolvency resolution process of Essar Steel India Ltd, after considering the order of the National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad bench and the order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal. In November 2020, ArcelorMittal acquired the debt-ridden Essar Steel, which has a steel manufacturing facility at Hazira in Gujarat, after the Supreme Court approved the resolution plan it had submitted to the bankruptcy court.
  2. forum rang 10 voda 1 maart 2023 07:06
    ArcelorMittal Brasil Orders Danieli’s Water-Treatment Plant

    Strategic Research Institute
    Published on :
    1 Mar, 2023, 6:27 am

    ArcelorMittal placed trust in Danieli innovative solutions, selecting new water treatment technologies to be implemented at the Barra Mansa site in Brazil. It will complete the brownfield installation of new 400,000 tonnes per year medium section mill being supplied by Danieli. The new water treatment plant, consisting of patented DanFilters and exclusive Zero Scale Pit -ZSP, will replace the one serving the dismissed rolling mill. The startup of the new rolling mill and water treatment plant is scheduled by Q3 of 2024.

    The major amount of scale in the cooling water comes from the firsts and more critical rolling stands. ZSP is located under the rolling mill to collect water containing rolling mill scale mainly generated during the first rolling steps. It continuously removes the scale from the underground flume, raises it to the mill floor where it is collected in standard skips.

    The project also includes DanFilters, the fast-filtering patented filters of Danieli. In fact, three new, 3.800-mm-dia DanFilters will replace four 5,000 mm diameter old filters.

    In addition to CapEx savings and no extra OpEx costs, ZSP simplifies maintenance operations.
  3. forum rang 10 voda 1 maart 2023 07:24
    ArcelorMittal Germany Ramps up Production Faster than Plan

    Strategic Research Institute
    Published on :
    1 Mar, 2023, 6:45 am

    The Welt has reported that due to the easing in electricity and gas prices, the steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal Germany is adjusting its production and getting its plant in Hamburg up and running faster than originally planned. Contrary to original announcements, one of the two blast furnaces at the Bremen site was not even shut down. However, the production volumes of the two blast furnaces were significantly reduced.

    Last September, ArcelorMittal shut down a direct reduction plant at its plant in Hamburg, citing the extreme price increases in electricity and gas at the time. In view of the easing in prices, the system will be put back into operation in the first half of the year.
3 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

