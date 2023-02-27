Van beleggers
AMG  /  FREYR Battery & AMG nieuws

Aandeel Advanced Metallurgical Group AEX:AMG.NL, NL0000888691

  • 38,500 27 feb 2023 17:35
  • +1,160 (+3,11%) Dagrange 37,500 - 38,760
  • 270.353 Gem. (3M) 216,6K

FREYR Battery & AMG nieuws

  1. Lithium Koning 27 februari 2023 22:10
    Jan 31 (Reuters) - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV :

    - AMG LITHIUM SIGNS MOU WITH FREYR BATTERY FOR SUPPLY OF BATTERY-GRADE LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

    - BASIS OF MOU IS FOR AMG LITHIUM TO SUPPLY FREYR BETWEEN 3,000 TO 5,000 TONS PER ANNUM OF BATTERY-GRADE LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    About FREYR:

    FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
    We are targeting the production of environmentally friendly battery cells through a business model intended to maximize long-term value creation and unlock sustainable, superior returns to our stakeholders.

    FREYR Battery aims to provide industrial scale clean battery solutions to reduce global emissions. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, FREYR’s mission is to produce green battery cells to accelerate the decarbonization of energy and transportation systems globally. FREYR has commenced building the first of its planned factories in Mo i Rana, Norway and announced potential development of industrial scale battery cell production in Vaasa, Finland, and the United States.

    FREYR intends to install 50 GWh of battery cell capacity by 2025 and 100 GWh annual capacity by 2028 and 200 GWh of annual capacity by 2030.

    Stock price: www.marketwatch.com/investing/stock/f...

    Website FREYR Battery: www.freyrbattery.com/
Advanced Metallurgical Group

Koers 38,500   Verschil +1,16 (+3,11%)
Laag 37,500   Volume 270.353
Hoog 38,760   Gem. Volume 216.574
27 feb 2023 17:35
