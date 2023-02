---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About FREYR:FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.We are targeting the production of environmentally friendly battery cells through a business model intended to maximize long-term value creation and unlock sustainable, superior returns to our stakeholders.FREYR Battery aims to provide industrial scale clean battery solutions to reduce global emissions. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, FREYR’s mission is to produce green battery cells to accelerate the decarbonization of energy and transportation systems globally. FREYR has commenced building the first of its planned factories in Mo i Rana, Norway and announced potential development of industrial scale battery cell production in Vaasa, Finland, and the United States.FREYR intends to install 50 GWh of battery cell capacity by 2025 and 100 GWh annual capacity by 2028 and 200 GWh of annual capacity by 2030.Stock price: www.marketwatch.com/investing/stock/f... Website FREYR Battery: www.freyrbattery.com/