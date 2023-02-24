Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Forum  /  Tesla Motors Inc.  /  Loving Lilium

Aandeel Tesla OTC:TSLA.Q, US88160R1014

  207,630 27 feb 2023 22:00
Loving Lilium

  1. Eva1960 24 februari 2023 15:42
    Loving Lilium

    Het ontwerp van Lilium www.lilium.com raakt me recht in het hart. Als elektrisch, verticaal opstijgend, duurzaam en veilig vliegen begint met de schoonheid van dit ontwerp, dan stap ik direct aan boord. Als passagier én als aandeelhouder.
    Wow, wat een beauty. Loving Lilium!

    Zie verder: www.linkedin.com/pulse/loving-lilium-...
  2. Eva1960 27 februari 2023 11:46
    Weekbericht februari 27 - 2023
    Deze week was er een webinar van Aviation week waar bij drie verschillende AAM rankers aan het
    woord komen. Buitengewoon leerzaam en interessant om de diepte in te duiken.
    Verder is er een artikel gepubliceerd op LinkedIn, Loving Lilium.

    De koers van Lilium heeft een nieuwe low neergezet op $ 1,01. Er is nog geen nieuws dat de koers een
    positieve impuls kon geven. Het koersdoel van Barclays is nu bereikt op 1 cent na. Zie verder de
    vergelijking van de performance 2023 van beursgenoteerde AAM’s.

    Folke Rauscher, head Investor Relations van Lilium, heeft nog steeds niet gereageerd op mijn vragen, na
    de ontvangstbevestiging daarvan op 13-02-2022. We wachten geduldig af.

    In de bijlage jullie een nieuwsoverzicht aan van afgelopen week met een nieuwe onderverdeling:
    1 Lilium in het nieuws, 2 Certificering, 3 Vertiports, 4 Ranking en 5 Overig nieuws.
    Bijlage:
  3. Eva1960 28 februari 2023 11:24
    Lilium sees premium service entry for Lilium Jet eVTOL
    Sebastien Borel (LiLium): “We must be humble and recognize that eVTOL is transformational. We’ll get to urban mobility, but first we need public acceptance, we need to work with the regulators, find places to land. That’s why making point-to-point connections with premium customers and gaining operational experience is important before we start flying into cities.”

    Lees meer:
    www.linkedin.com/posts/menno-van-dier...
  4. Eva1960 28 februari 2023 11:26
    The Lilium Jet will fly forever, with lower costs. Loving Lilium.

    There will be lower operational costs for eVTOLs according to a Boeing study.
    I expect the Lilium Jet will be the eVTOL winner, because it has:
    1. the best energy efficiency in the mid- and longrange distance
    2. the ducted fan propulsion system needs no maintenance
    3. the most passengers (6) or load

    Sebastien Borel (Lilium) said (soure article runwaygirlnetwork.com):
    Lilium selected Denso as its motor supplier and the company is working with Honeywell towards EASA and FAA certification. “Each motor weighs around 4kg and develops 100kW,” says Borel. “The maintenance data we have from Denso’s automotive experience suggests the only time you’d need to remove the motor is after a bird strike or similar incident. It will fly forever.”

    www.linkedin.com/posts/menno-van-dier...
