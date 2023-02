The Lilium Jet will fly forever, with lower costs. Loving Lilium.There will be lower operational costs for eVTOLs according to a Boeing study.I expect the Lilium Jet will be the eVTOL winner, because it has:1. the best energy efficiency in the mid- and longrange distance2. the ducted fan propulsion system needs no maintenance3. the most passengers (6) or loadSebastien Borel (Lilium) said (soure article runwaygirlnetwork.com):Lilium selected Denso as its motor supplier and the company is working with Honeywell towards EASA and FAA certification. “Each motor weighs around 4kg and develops 100kW,” says Borel. “The maintenance data we have from Denso’s automotive experience suggests the only time you’d need to remove the motor is after a bird strike or similar incident. It will fly forever.”