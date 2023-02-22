Van beleggers
Koffiekamer

Euronext explores takeover of H&amp;F- backed Allfunds!

Euronext explores takeover of H&F- backed Allfunds!

  3. stocktrader 22 februari 2023 14:47
    Euronext Explores Takeover of H&F-Backed Allfunds
    Other suitors have studied bids for Amsterdam-listed Allfunds
    H&F and BNP Paribas are Allfunds’s biggest shareholders
    The Euronext stock exchange in Paris.
    The Euronext stock exchange in Paris.Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg
    ByJan-Henrik Foerster and Manuel Baigorri
    22 februari 2023 om 14:31 CETUpdated on22 februari 2023 om 14:43 CET
    Listen to this article
    2:26
    Euronext NV is considering an acquisition of private equity-backed fund distribution platform Allfunds Group Plc, people with knowledge of the matter said.

    The European stock exchange operator has held talks with major shareholders including buyout firm Hellman & Friedman, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

    A vehicle backed by Hellman & Friedman owns about 34% of Allfunds, while French bank BNP Paribas SA is its second-biggest holder with a roughly 12% interest, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Any acquisition of these holdings would likely trigger a mandatory offer for the rest of the shares in Allfunds.

    Allfunds’s shares rose as much as 20% on Wednesday. The stock was up 18% at 2:38 p.m. in Amsterdam, giving the company a market value of €5.4 billion ($5.8 billion) and putting it on track for the biggest daily gain in almost two years.

    Other suitors including rival stock exchange groups have also looked at the asset and could still emerge as competing bidders, according to the people. Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty Hellman & Friedman or others will decide to sell, they said.

    Spokespeople for Euronext, Hellman & Friedman and BNP declined to comment.

    Platforms such as Allfunds offer investors access to a range of investment products in one place. They can require major technology investments to succeed, something that’s typically not a problem for exchange operators whose business is ensuring the smooth trading and settlement of financial products.

    Allfunds, which works with almost 3,000 fund groups and has more than €1.3 trillion of assets under administration, previously attracted takeover interest from German exchange group Deutsche Boerse AG, Bloomberg News reported in 2020.

    Hellman & Friedman eventually opted to list Allfunds in 2021 and retain an interest. The private equity firm acquired Allfunds in 2017 and grew it through a series of acquisitions, including a purchase of Credit Suisse Group AG’s InvestLab platform.

    Euronext, which is led by Chief Executive Officer Stephane Boujnah, had close to 1,930 listed equity issuers and around €6.3 trillion in market capitalization across exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal at the end of last year.

    Under Boujnah, an ex-banker and prolific dealmaker, Paris-listed Euronext has expanded its footprint across Europe via acquisitions, including the purchase of Borsa Italiana in 2021.

    — With assistance by Alan Katz and Dinesh Nair

    (Updates shares in fourth paragraph.)
  4. stocktrader 22 februari 2023 15:31

    Aandeel Allfunds omhoog door overnamespeculatie
    Beeld: ABM Financial News
    Door ABM Financial News op woensdag 22 februari 2023
    Aandeel Allfunds omhoog door overnamespeculatie
    (ABM FN-Dow Jones) Het aandeel Allfunds schiet woensdagmiddag op het Amsterdamse Damrak omhoog, nadat Bloomberg meldde dat beursbedrijf Euronext een overname van het Spaanse bedrijf zou overwegen.

    Allfunds, een aanbieder van onder meer een platform voor wealth management, noteert 16 procent hoger.

    Vorig jaar nam Allfunds nog het Spaanse Web Financial Group over voor ongeveer 145 miljoen euro.

    Allfunds, dat in het voorjaar van 2021 een notering in Amsterdam kreeg, heeft een marktkapitalisatie van 5,4 miljard euro. Dit jaar steeg de koers al 27 procent, maar over 12 maanden is er juist een koersverlies van 28 procent.

    Het aandeel Euronext daalt woensdag bijna 6 procent.

    Bron: ABM Financial News
    Vanaf Beursplein 5 volgt de redactie van ABM Financial News de ontwikkelingen op de beurzen, en de Amsterdamse effectenbeurs in het bijzonder, op de voet. De informatie in deze column is niet bedoeld als professioneel beleggingsadvies of als aanbeveling tot het doen van bepaalde beleggingen.
