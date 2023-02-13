quote:

In onderstaande tekst uit de conference call feb 2021 heeft Fabrice Mouchel, Group CFO, het niet over uit een vaste periode(uitstel) maar geeft hij in antwoord op een vraag min of meer aan dat er betaald moet worden zodra de statatory results dit toestaan.

[...]Kun je je nog herinneren Philip of die genoemde periode;a) 5-jaars periode zou zijn na ontstaan van de verplichting(carry forward SIIC distribution obligation) of;b) 5-jaars periode zou zijn nadat het fiscaal verlies(sufficient statutory results) er niet meer is?Waarmee ik overigens niet uitsluit dat er toch limieten(periode) zijn of dat er regeltjes bestaan(franse fiscale wetgeving) waarmee je het nog kunt uitstellen(nadat er sprake is van een positief statutory result !).Dit betrof tenslotte slechts een Q&A(algemeenheden dus).Dan de bevestiging daarvan en meer uitleg in de investorscall URW feb '21finance.yahoo.com/news/edited-transcr...Jonathan Sacha Kownator, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Financial Analyst [20] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Okay. And if you just can confirm the dividend, please? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fabrice Mouchel, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE - Group CFO & Member of Management Board [21] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Yes. Yes, Jonathan, that's confirmed. So the fact that we don't pay a dividend is not in breach with the SIIC obligation because we have negative statutory results, with results from the impairment of the value of the shares that we have at Unibail-Rodamco is C-level in our statutory accounts. And in view of the reduction in value that we've just mentioned regarding 2020, we have negative results, and therefore, no obligation to pay. But where you're right is that the obligation arising from the SIIC regime, so EUR 212.5 million for 2020 will be delayed until we have sufficient results to meet this obligation. But until then, until we still have negative results, the obligation that we have -- we don't have any obligation to pay any dividend. And the obligation distribution is delayed until we have positive statutory results. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jonathan Sacha Kownator, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Financial Analyst [24] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- I would say an obligation over and beyond what you would have to pay for, say, whatever '23 or whenever you can see dividend. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fabrice Mouchel, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE - Group CFO & Member of Management Board [25] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- But of course, we'll keep you posted on the obligation on a yearly basis. And of course, we will be in a position to track that. And when we get back to positive statutory results, this would also mean that, a, we'd have accumulated a certain level of capital gains; and we can assume as well a recovery then of the values because, again, the statutory results has been highly impacted by the reduction in values. Which means that at that time, then the values, in order for the statutory results to become positive, would be higher.