Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Home  /  Forum  /  Unibail-Rodamco  /  URW Dividend discussie

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Aandeel UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD AEX:URW.NL, FR0013326246

  • 60,050 13 feb 2023 17:35
  • +0,220 (+0,37%) Dagrange 59,210 - 60,490
  • 519.690 Gem. (3M) 635,8K

URW Dividend discussie

9 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  2. forum rang 7 !@#$!@! 13 februari 2023 23:25
    quote:

    junkyard schreef op 11 februari 2023 18:13:

    [...]
    URW stelt:

    Given the statutory results of URW SE in 2022 (+€90 Mn in 2022 and cumulated negative retained earnings of -€2,341 Mn), the Group has no obligation to pay a dividend in 2023 for the fiscal year 2022 under the SIIC regime and other REIT regimes it benefits from. Consequently, URW SE’s total carry forward SIIC distribution obligation, standing at €1,720 Mn as at December 31, 2022, will be delayed until URW SE has sufficient statutory results to meet this obligation. These statutory results do not prevent URW SE from making distributions out of its premium.

    Dus:

    delayed until URW SE has sufficient statutory results to meet this obligation

    Bij negative retained earnings t.h.v. -€2,341 Mn kan het even duren voordat er voldoende 'statutory results' zijn. Maar URW kan mogelijk toch eerder dividend uitkeren ('out of its premium'). In de Q&A stelde URW management ook dat er niet snel een verplichting zal ontstaan om dividend uit te keren, vanwege de lage statutory results.

    Ik ben geen fiscalist, maar zou niet veel (of niets) verwachten van deze 'dividend verplichting'. Dividend zal pas volgen zodra de balans gezond is, zelfs als er een verplichting zou zijn om eerder dividend uit te keren dan heeft dit weinig zin (want dan zou URW gelijktijdig een claim emissie moeten doorvoeren - zo'n broekzak/vestzak balanceeract leidt alleen maar tot hoge advieskosten zonder enig nut voor aandeelhouders).
  3. forum rang 7 !@#$!@! 13 februari 2023 23:26
    quote:

    !@#$!@! schreef op 11 februari 2023 18:35:

    [...]

    Ik snap echt helemaal niks van dit stukje. Ik lees iets wat in directe tegenspraak met elkaar is.

    Given the statutory results of URW SE in 2022 (+€90 Mn in 2022 and cumulated negative retained earnings of -€2,341 Mn), the Group has no obligation to pay a dividend in 2023 for the fiscal year 2022 under the SIIC regime and other REIT regimes it benefits from.

    - Dit stukje dacht ik te snappen. Er is simpelweg geen echte winst gemaakt (door alle afboekingen) en dus is er geen uitkeringsverplichting. Lijkt mij simpel.

    Consequently, URW SE’s total carry forward SIIC distribution obligation, standing at €1,720 Mn as at December 31, 2022, will be delayed until URW SE has sufficient statutory results to meet this obligation.

    Om in de zin erna direct te melden dat er wel nog een verplichting is om uit te keren. 1,7 mld nog wel. Maar deze mogen ze uitstellen tot ze echte winst maken ??

    Hoe kan er nu wel en geen uitkeringsplicht tegelijk zijn? Plus waar komt die 1,7mld uitkeringsplicht vandaan als men die in eerste instantie niet eens heeft opgebouwd vanwege het verlies op alle afboekingen??

    Totaal begrijpelijk de tegenstrijdige en verwarrende discussies over het dividend op dit forum.
    Wie is in staat om dit echt goed te begrijpen? (en uit te leggen?)
  4. forum rang 7 !@#$!@! 13 februari 2023 23:26
    quote:

    PhilipBe2 schreef op 12 februari 2023 03:56:

    [...]
    @!@#$!@!

    De ene "Uitkeringsplicht" verwijst naar een datum en volgt de regels om "uitstel" al of niet toe te laten.
    Resultaat: uitstel toegelaten in 2021/2022/2023

    De andere "Uitkeringsplicht" verwijst naar een bedrag en volgt andere regels om het bedrag te bepalen.
    Resultaat: 1,7 mrd (cumulatief 2020-2022)
  5. forum rang 7 !@#$!@! 13 februari 2023 23:26
    quote:

    HCohen schreef op 12 februari 2023 09:26:

    Ik doe een poging tot een bijdrage inzake dit onderwerp;

    URW besluit op n gegeven moment tot een dividendstop
    Deze mogelijkheid werd gegeven door ontstaan fiscaal verlies nav afwaarderingen objecten welke resulteert in 'negative retained earnings, heden cumulated -€2,341 Mn'.
    Dividendstop 2020.2021.2022 dus.

    Een deel van de huurinkomsten welke vallen onder het SIIC-regime(lees: niet alle REIT-regimes die van toepassing zijn op de cashflow uit huurinkomsten van URW vallen hieronder) mocht volgens de SIIC-regels wel worden uitgesteld maar mag niet als vervallen worden beschouwd(carry forward van doorstootverplichting).

    Over inkomsten 2020(rapportage FY2020)
    Consequently, URW SE’s SIIC distribution obligation,
    standing at €212.5 Mn as at December 31, 2020, will be delayed until URW SE has sufficient statutory results to meet this obligation.

    Nav inkomsten 2021 neemt dat tegoed toe(rapportage FY2021);
    Consequently, URW SE’s SIIC distribution obligation, standing at €1,020.8 Mn as at December 31,
    2021 (relating to fiscal years 2020 and 2021), will be delayed until URW SE has sufficient statutory results to meet this
    obligation.

    Nav inkomsten 2022 neemt dat tegoed toe(rapportage FY2022);
    carry forward SIIC distribution obligation, standing at €1,720 Mn as at December 31, 2022, will be delayed until URW SE has sufficient statutory results to meet this obligation

    Zodra het fiscaal verlies verdampt/ verdwijnt/ wegvalt(zoals ik begrijp nav toekomstige opwaarderingen/ waardevermeerdering en of opbrengst verkopen boven boekwaarde, zie als voorbeeld in FY2022 waarin een kleine plus werd vermeld nl; Given the statutory results of URW SE in 2022 (+€90 Mn in 2022 and cumulated negative retained earnings of-€2,341 Mn) ontstaat de verplichting om dit alsnog uit te keren. Dit is toekomstmuziek dus.

    In hoeverre de franse fiscale regels mogelijkheden geven aan URW om bij toekomstige positieve statutory results deze verplichting nog uit te stellen of niet, dat durf ik niet te zeggen.
    Verder lijkt mij dat stock of cash beiden mogelijk zijn, maar ik heb om meerdere redenen duidelijk een voorkeur voor cash(zie ook argument Junkyard)

    Lamrust heeft in het verleden in grote lijnen hier een uitleg over gegeven.
    Gezien het feit dat hij ooit(herinner ik me) de rol van fiscalist heeft vervuld is hij diegene met de beste kijk op dit soort materie lijkt me. Maar zelfs dan, we hebben het hier over franse wetgeving en ik kan me zo voorstellen dat zelfs Lamsrust de details hiervan niet op het netvlies heeft staan.
  6. forum rang 7 !@#$!@! 13 februari 2023 23:26
    quote:

    matin schreef op 12 februari 2023 09:51:

    carry forward SIIC distribution obligation, standing at €1,720 Mn as at December 31, 2022, will be delayed until URW SE has sufficient statutory results to meet this obligation?

    Is daar een limiet aan het uitstellen of is dat zonder limiet?
  8. forum rang 7 !@#$!@! 13 februari 2023 23:27
    quote:

    HCohen schreef op 12 februari 2023 14:15:

    [...]

    Kun je je nog herinneren Philip of die genoemde periode;
    a) 5-jaars periode zou zijn na ontstaan van de verplichting(carry forward SIIC distribution obligation) of;
    b) 5-jaars periode zou zijn nadat het fiscaal verlies(sufficient statutory results) er niet meer is?

    In onderstaande tekst uit de conference call feb 2021 heeft Fabrice Mouchel, Group CFO, het niet over uit een vaste periode(uitstel) maar geeft hij in antwoord op een vraag min of meer aan dat er betaald moet worden zodra de statatory results dit toestaan.

    Waarmee ik overigens niet uitsluit dat er toch limieten(periode) zijn of dat er regeltjes bestaan(franse fiscale wetgeving) waarmee je het nog kunt uitstellen(nadat er sprake is van een positief statutory result !).
    Dit betrof tenslotte slechts een Q&A(algemeenheden dus).

    Dan de bevestiging daarvan en meer uitleg in de investorscall URW feb '21
    finance.yahoo.com/news/edited-transcr...
    Jonathan Sacha Kownator, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Financial Analyst [20] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Okay. And if you just can confirm the dividend, please? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fabrice Mouchel, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE - Group CFO & Member of Management Board [21] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Yes. Yes, Jonathan, that's confirmed. So the fact that we don't pay a dividend is not in breach with the SIIC obligation because we have negative statutory results, with results from the impairment of the value of the shares that we have at Unibail-Rodamco is C-level in our statutory accounts. And in view of the reduction in value that we've just mentioned regarding 2020, we have negative results, and therefore, no obligation to pay. But where you're right is that the obligation arising from the SIIC regime, so EUR 212.5 million for 2020 will be delayed until we have sufficient results to meet this obligation. But until then, until we still have negative results, the obligation that we have -- we don't have any obligation to pay any dividend. And the obligation distribution is delayed until we have positive statutory results. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jonathan Sacha Kownator, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Financial Analyst [22] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Okay. But does that mean that you're going to accumulate, sort of, 2022 obligations to pay dividend, and you will have to pay that once your statutory result will allow it? That's how we need to think about it, i.e., you are going to accrue the dividend expense that you will have to pay at some point. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fabrice Mouchel, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE - Group CFO & Member of Management Board [23] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- That's exactly it. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jonathan Sacha Kownator, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Financial Analyst [24] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- I would say an obligation over and beyond what you would have to pay for, say, whatever '23 or whenever you can see dividend. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fabrice Mouchel, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE - Group CFO & Member of Management Board [25] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- But of course, we'll keep you posted on the obligation on a yearly basis. And of course, we will be in a position to track that. And when we get back to positive statutory results, this would also mean that, a, we'd have accumulated a certain level of capital gains; and we can assume as well a recovery then of the values because, again, the statutory results has been highly impacted by the reduction in values. Which means that at that time, then the values, in order for the statutory results to become positive, would be higher.
  9. forum rang 7 !@#$!@! 13 februari 2023 23:28
    quote:

    Lamsrust schreef op 13 februari 2023 21:10:

    [...]

    Vooropgesteld dat ik geen kenner ben van de franse fiscale wetgeving, geldt in algemene zin bij een REIT regime dat de uitkeringsverplichting wordt berekend op basis van de fiscale balans, waarop activa (en passiva) gewaardeerd zijn conform fiscale grondslagen. Het belangrijkste verschil met de commerciële balans is dat op de fiscale balans onroerend goed gewaardeerd wordt op de historische aanschafwaarde plus capex minus cumulatieve fiscale afschrijving. Op de commerciële balans staat dit tegen de taxatiewaarde. Afboekingen raken derhalve eerst de fiscale balans indien de taxatiewaarde onder de historische kostprijs plus capex komt, i.e. de commerciële winst is in een neergaande markt vaak veel lager dan de fiscale winst. Vandaar dat URW wel een fiscale uitkeringsplicht heeft, maar die niet hoeft te voldoen totdat de commerciële winstreserve weer positief is. Nu URW kennelijk voorlopig geen positieve herwaarderingen verwacht, duurt het nog zeker twee jaar voordat de commerciële winstreserve positief wordt, i.e. eind 2024. Zolang kan URW een cash dividend derhalve uitstellen vanuit de fiscale regelgevingsoptiek.
9 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD Meer »

Koers 60,050   Verschil +0,22 (+0,37%)
Laag 59,210   Volume 519.690
Hoog 60,490   Gem. Volume 635.778
13 feb 2023 17:35
Premium

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield op alle fronten beter dan verwacht

Het laatste advies leest u als abonnee van IEX Premium

Inloggen Ontdek IEX Premium

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD Nieuws

  1. 09 feb 'Unibail-Rodamco bijna volledig hersteld van coronacrisis'
  2. 09 feb Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield haalt eigen outlook ruimschoots
  3. 19 jan Beursblik: Deutsche Bank verlaagt koersdoel Unibail-Rodamco 4
  4. 03 jan Unibail-Rodamco rondt twee Amerikaanse verkopen af
  5. 02 jan Videobericht: beursexperts tippen ASML en Philips voor 2023 5
  6. 30 dec Beursblik: beursexperts flink de mist in 9
  7. 27 dec Unibail verkoopt The Village in LA
  8. 18 nov Beursblik: Goldman Sachs zet Unibail op verkooplijst
  9. 26 okt Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield verhoogt outlook
  10. 12 okt Unibail lanceert eigen mediabureau 1

Gerelateerde Video's

  1. video thumbnail

    'Sell: Unibail Rodamco'

    11 mei 2011 11:29 - FTV

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 