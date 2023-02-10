Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Home  /  Forum  /  Koffiekamer  /  Aandeel Diversified Energy Company PLC, wie kent en heeft dit aandeel?

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Koffiekamer« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Aandeel Diversified Energy Company PLC, wie kent en heeft dit aandeel?

4 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. Geldzaken 10 februari 2023 14:42
    Diversified Energy Company PLC: www.div.energy
    Interessant bedrijf. Als ik het goed heb kost één aandeel iets meer dan ca. 1,00 euro op dit moment..
    Kwartaaldividend: ca. 0,04 dollar per 3 maand. In totaal ca. 0,16 dollar per jaar.
    Wie kent dit bedrijf en heeft evt. dit bedrijf in portefeuille ?

    Dividend voor Diversified Energy Company PLC kan men hier berekenen:
    www.dividendmax.com/united-kingdom/lo...
  4. Geldzaken 10 februari 2023 22:25
    quote:

    hirshi schreef op 10 februari 2023 16:18:

    Gewoon blijven proberen.

    www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1394023/Koffie...
    Lijkt mij onvoorstelbaar dat niemand dit aandeel in porto heeft, niemand reageert.
    Zou kunnen natuurlijk. Ik stop nu ook met dergelijke berichten over het aandeel.
    Meer informatie Wikipedia over het bedrijf: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diversified_Energy
    En natuurlijk de website zelf van het bedrijf: www.div.energy
    Hoofdkantoor zit in Amerika: goo.gl/maps/LeQfqZA8fNDwYfGc9
    Niemand heeft het aandeel in porto waarschijnlijk.
4 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Indices

AEX 752,22 -0,64%
EUR/USD 1,0679 -0,56%
FTSE 100 7.882,45 -0,36%
Germany40^ 15.333,70 -1,22%
Gold spot 1.865,50 +0,22%
NY-Nasdaq Composite 11.718,12 -0,61%

Stijgers

BAM
+3,87%
SHELL PLC
+2,87%
Brunel
+1,48%
Vopak
+1,34%
OCI
+1,34%

Dalers

JUST E...
-7,41%
PostNL
-7,41%
Aperam
-7,40%
CM.COM
-7,14%
Basic-Fit
-4,40%

Nieuws Forum Meer»

(8)

jowi op 1 feb 2023 15:30
(78)

DeZwarteRidder op 8 dec 2022 12:10
(29)

Demir op 5 dec 2022 14:28
(22)

Demir op 5 dec 2022 14:28
(25)

twinkletown op 21 nov 2022 15:14

Column Forum Meer»

(13)

Klaas op 10 feb 2023 22:45
(180)

zonnestraal op 10 feb 2023 22:10
(5)

Lor3032 op 10 feb 2023 20:09
(20)

treasury t op 10 feb 2023 15:03
(30)

Het mannetje van de radio op 10 feb 2023 14:54

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 