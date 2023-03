Uber Stock Climbs as Quarterly Sales Jump 49%. Demand Has Returned.Last Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:15 p.m. ETFirst Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:23 a.m. ETBy Angela PalumboUber beat earnings and sales expectations for the fourth quarter. JUSTIN SULLIVAN/GETTY IMAGESUber Technologies stock was climbing Wednesday after the ride-sharing company reported fourth-quarter earnings and sales higher than Wall Street estimates as demand surged.Uber (ticker: UBER) posted fourth-quarter sales of $8.61 billion, a 49% jump from last year’s $5.78 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting sales of $8.51 billion. Earnings of 29 cents a share also beat Wall Street expectations for a loss of 15 cents a share.Adjusted Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, of $665 million, surged from $86 million a year earlier and beat Wall Street estimates of $624 million.Gross bookings in the fourth quarter jumped 19% from last year to $30.7 billion, while trips also grew 19% year over year to $2.1 billion.“We ended 2022 with our strongest quarter ever, with robust demand and record margins,” Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in the earnings release.Revenue for all three of Ubers segments improved from the prior year. Mobility revenue of $4.14 billion increased from $2.28 billion. Delivery sales of $2.93 billion climbed from $2.42 billion, and freight sales of $1.54 billion were above $1.08 billion a year earlier.“The driver supply is healthiest in the industry at Uber due to the diversification of verticals Uber operates in,” Third Bridge analyst Nicholas Cauley wrote Wednesday. “Compared to competitors, Uber has more earning opportunities and therefore the most driver liquidity, leading to shorter wait times and more optimized pricing for users than competitors.”Uber expects gross bookings to grow between 20% to 24% in the current quarter, equaling between $31 billion to $32 billion. The company also anticipates adjusted Ebitda to be between $660 million to $700 million in the quarter.“Uber is continuing to see healthy growth as the driver supply appears to be stable while the company continues to benefit from travel returning, shifting to the office, and other post-pandemic trends which continue to hold in major cities with Uber poised to benefit throughout 2023,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote Wednesday. He rates the stock as Outperform with a $38 price target.Shares of Uber jumped 4.9% to $36.32 on Wednesday, which would be the stock’s highest close since March 2022, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Lyft (LYFT), an Uber competitor, was falling 4.9% to $17.05. Lyft reports earnings after the closing bell on Thursday.Write to Angela Palumbo at angela.palumbo@dowjones.com