Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Home  /  Forum  /  Amerikaanse aandelen  /  UBER

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Amerikaanse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

UBER

6 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  3. Suc6trader 8 februari 2023 19:52

    Uber Stock Climbs as Quarterly Sales Jump 49%. Demand Has Returned.
    Last Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:15 p.m. ET
    First Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:23 a.m. ET
    By Angela Palumbo

    Uber beat earnings and sales expectations for the fourth quarter. JUSTIN SULLIVAN/GETTY IMAGES
    Uber Technologies stock was climbing Wednesday after the ride-sharing company reported fourth-quarter earnings and sales higher than Wall Street estimates as demand surged.

    Uber (ticker: UBER) posted fourth-quarter sales of $8.61 billion, a 49% jump from last year’s $5.78 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting sales of $8.51 billion. Earnings of 29 cents a share also beat Wall Street expectations for a loss of 15 cents a share.

    Adjusted Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, of $665 million, surged from $86 million a year earlier and beat Wall Street estimates of $624 million.

    Gross bookings in the fourth quarter jumped 19% from last year to $30.7 billion, while trips also grew 19% year over year to $2.1 billion.

    “We ended 2022 with our strongest quarter ever, with robust demand and record margins,” Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in the earnings release.

    Revenue for all three of Ubers segments improved from the prior year. Mobility revenue of $4.14 billion increased from $2.28 billion. Delivery sales of $2.93 billion climbed from $2.42 billion, and freight sales of $1.54 billion were above $1.08 billion a year earlier.

    “The driver supply is healthiest in the industry at Uber due to the diversification of verticals Uber operates in,” Third Bridge analyst Nicholas Cauley wrote Wednesday. “Compared to competitors, Uber has more earning opportunities and therefore the most driver liquidity, leading to shorter wait times and more optimized pricing for users than competitors.”

    Uber expects gross bookings to grow between 20% to 24% in the current quarter, equaling between $31 billion to $32 billion. The company also anticipates adjusted Ebitda to be between $660 million to $700 million in the quarter.

    “Uber is continuing to see healthy growth as the driver supply appears to be stable while the company continues to benefit from travel returning, shifting to the office, and other post-pandemic trends which continue to hold in major cities with Uber poised to benefit throughout 2023,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote Wednesday. He rates the stock as Outperform with a $38 price target.

    Shares of Uber jumped 4.9% to $36.32 on Wednesday, which would be the stock’s highest close since March 2022, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

    Lyft (LYFT), an Uber competitor, was falling 4.9% to $17.05. Lyft reports earnings after the closing bell on Thursday.

    Write to Angela Palumbo at angela.palumbo@dowjones.com
  4. Suc6trader 2 maart 2023 17:11

    Tostams heeft het bij de korte termijn trades staan:

    'Dit fonds lijkt te verbeteren, wij adviseren om het te kopen. Er is meer dan 35% ruimte om te stijgen. Het mogelijke verlies is acceptabel. Dit zorgt voor een gunstige verhouding tussen de te behalen winst en het risico dat gelopen wordt '
6 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Indices

AEX 754,66 +0,70%
EUR/USD 1,0599 -0,66%
FTSE 100 7.943,98 +0,37%
Germany40^ 15.322,40 +0,11%
Gold spot 1.837,01 +0,02%
NY-Nasdaq Composite 11.379,48 -0,66%

Stijgers

Heineken
+2,45%
JUST E...
+2,45%
ADYEN NV
+1,90%
RANDST...
+1,88%
Arcelo...
+1,56%

Dalers

BESI
-2,09%
Alfen ...
-1,96%
AZERION
-1,90%
ABN AM...
-1,80%
ForFar...
-1,65%

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 