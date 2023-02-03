Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!
word abonnee
sluiten✕
Terug naar discussie overzicht
ABOUT GENFIT
GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with liver diseases characterized by high unmet medical needs. GENFIT is a pioneer in liver disease research and development with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Thanks to its expertise in bringing early-stage assets with high potential to late development and pre-commercialization stages, today GENFIT boasts a growing and diversified pipeline of innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Its R&D pipeline covers five therapeutic areas via six independent programs which explore the potential of differentiated mechanisms of action, across a variety of development stages (Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3). These diseases are acute on-chronic liver failure (ACLF), hepatic encephalopathy (HE), cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), urea cycle disorder (UCD)/organic acidemia disorder (OAD) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Beyond therapeutics, GENFIT’s pipeline also includes a diagnostic franchise focused on NASH and ACLF. GENFIT has facilities in Lille and Paris, France, Zurich, Switzerland, and Cambridge, MA, USA. GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). In 2021, IPSEN became one of GENFIT’s largest shareholders and holds 8% of the company’s share capital. www.genfit.com
GENFIT Announces Revenues and Cash Position as of December 31, 2022
February 28, 2023 PDF Version Cash, cash equivalents and current financial instruments totaled €140.2 million as of December 31, 2022. Lille (France); Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States); Zurich (Switzerland); February 28, 2023 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with liver diseases characterized by high unmet medical needs, today announced its cash position as of December 31, 2022 and revenues for 2022. 12 Financials As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s cash, cash equivalents and current financial instruments amounted to €140.2 million compared with €258.8 million as of December 31, 2021. As of September 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and current financial instruments totaled €163.6 million. The decrease in cash, cash equivalents and current financial instruments between September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022 notably includes the payment of CHF2.4 million (€2.4 million) representing a net cash adjustment made at year end in accordance with the Versantis AG share purchase agreement, and related acquisition costs totaling €1.7 million. The decrease in cash, cash equivalents and current financial instruments between December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022 includes the payment of €24.0 million in January 2022 representing the VAT collected on the initial upfront payment received from Ipsen in December 2021, the disbursement of employee participation in the profits of GENFIT SA in May 2022 for a total of €0.6 million for the financial year 2021, and the initial consideration of CHF40.0 million (€41.9 million) for the acquisition of Versantis AG on September 29, 2022. Revenues Revenues for 2022 amounted to €20.2 million compared to €80.1 million for the same period in 2021.3 Of the €20.2 million in revenues for 2022, €15.9 million is attributable to the partial recognition of the €40.0 million deferred income described below. €1.0 million in revenue was generated from the services rendered by GENFIT to Ipsen in accordance with the Transition Services Agreement signed in 2022, which essentially outlines the scope of services to facilitate the transition of some activities related to the Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating elafibranor in Primary Biliary Cholangitis. €3.3 million was recognized as revenue in 2022 in accordance with the Inventory Purchase Agreement signed with Ipsen, pursuant to which Ipsen purchased inventory of elafibranor active pharmaceutical ingredient and drug product during the second half of 2022 with the prospect of transferring the conduct of the ELATIVETM study to Ipsen . Revenues for 2021 mainly resulted from the receipt of the €120 million upfront payment from Ipsen, out of which €80 million was recognized as 2021 revenue, and €40 million deducted as deferred revenue. The remainder will be gradually recognized as revenue following the completion of the ELATIVE™ double-blind study, in accordance with IFRS 15 and the terms of the strategic licensing and collaboration agreement with Ipsen on December 17, 2021. Upcoming topline data readout for the Phase 3 ELATIVETM study Topline data for our Phase 3 global trial ELATIVETM evaluating elafibranor in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis is expected to be announced in the second quarter 2023. Upcoming financial communications The Company will release its full-year 2022 financial results on April 13, 2023. The 2022 Universal Registration Document, the 2022 Annual Financial Report (included in the 2022 Universal Registration Document), and the Annual Report on Form 20-F will be published by the end of April 2023.
GENFIT Reports Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
April 13, 2023 Cash, cash equivalents and current financial assets totaled €140.2 million1 as of December 31, 2022, expected to fund operations through third quarter 2024 Transformative milestone expected towards end of second quarter 2023, with topline data readout for Phase 3 ELATIVE® evaluating elafibranor in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) Multiple events in second quarter 2023: 1st patient screening in a Phase 2 study evaluating VS-01 in acute on-chronic liver failure (ACLF) 1st patient screening in a Phase 1b/2 evaluating GNS561 in cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Phase 1 data for NTZ in ACLF, for 2 studies in hepatic impaired and renal impaired patients (Phase 2 study initiation targeted for the second half of 2023) Successful acquisition of Versantis AG at end of 2022 strengthens GENFIT’s pipeline that now includes 4 clinical-stage programs and 2 preclinical-stage programs Conference call (English and French) on April 14, 2023 at 8am ET / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET Lille (France); Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States); Zurich (Switzerland); April 13, 2023 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with severe chronic liver diseases characterized by high unmet medical needs, today announced annual financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. A summary of the consolidated financial statements is included further below. Pascal Prigent, CEO of GENFIT, commented: “2022 was a transformative year for GENFIT. It was marked by both the fast progression of our lead program and the expansion of our pipeline in rare and severe liver diseases, notably with the acquisition of Versantis AG. We are now approaching an inflection point: this quarter we expect to report data from our pivotal Phase 3 study in PBC. There is still an important unmet medical need in this market, and we are very encouraged by the previous Phase 2 data reported as part of this program. We believe elafibranor has significant potential, and we hope it will be demonstrated soon. Beyond this exciting milestone, we have built a rich pipeline, that now includes 3 additional phase 2-stage programs and 2 preclinical-stage programs. This pipeline, combined with a robust cash position and the near-term commercial perspectives for elafibranor, provide us with a unique opportunity to drive transformative value in 2023.” 2022 Key Highlights PBC program executed according to plan Patient enrollment for the ELATIVE® Phase 3 trial evaluating elafibranor in PBC was completed mid-2022. Throughout 2022 GENFIT and Ipsen stepped up their collaboration in order to minimize the time to filing as well as prepare for the commercial launch next year, if approved. Pipeline progress Acquisition of the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Versantis In September 2022, GENFIT acquired clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Versantis based in Zurich (Switzerland), significantly expanding its pipeline. This acquisition has reinforced GENFIT’s position as a leader in ACLF and other severe liver diseases. Given the unmet need related to target diseases, it is expected that the programs qualify for some of the expedited regulatory pathways provided by health authorities. Two Pipeline Days were organized in October 2022 in Paris and New York, to present these programs in detail. A replay of these events is available here: ir.genfit.com/events/event-details/ge... Assessment of Nitazoxanide (NTZ) in hepatic and renal impaired patients Two Phase 1 studies were conducted, aimed at providing insight into NTZ pharmacokinetics and safety in the setting of hepatic impairment or renal impairment, in order to prepare for the launch of a Phase 2 study in ACLF in the second half of 2023. Orphan Drug Designation granted to GNS561 for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma In September 2022 the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug Designation to GNS561 (ezurpimtrostat), a novel clinical-stage autophagy/PPT1 inhibitor, for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma (CCA). Compelling results for NIS2+TM in NASH In October 2022, GENFIT announced the development of NIS2+TM, a next-generation technology for the diagnosis of at-risk NASH, and the presentation of results on NIS2TM+’s clinical performance in three poster presentations at The Liver Meeting® 2022 organized by the AASLD2. The NIMBLE initiative of the FNIH3 highlighted in 2021 the strong and unique performance of NIS4® technology in identifying patients with at-risk NASH. II. 2023 Anticipated Milestones Topline Phase 3 data for elafibranor in PBC: towards the end of 2Q23 Topline results for the ELATIVE® study are now imminent and expected to be announced towards the end of the second quarter of 2023. Phase 2 results showed a statistically significant improvement on both the primary and composite biochemical evaluation criteria, the latter now being the primary endpoint of the pivotal Phase 3 trial to support accelerated approval. In addition, the results showed a positive trend on the improvement of pruritus, while preserving a favorable safety and tolerability profile. These positive conclusions were published in the Journal of Hepatology in 2021.4 Safety data derived from more than 1,000 patients in the biopsy-based Phase 3 RESOLVE-IT® trial of elafibranor in NASH also supported further development in PBC. Under the agreement with Ipsen, GENFIT is eligible to receive regulatory, commercial, and sales-based milestone payments up to €360 million, with a potential first significant milestone payment as early as 2023 and an additional potential milestone payment in 2024, if ELATIVE® is successful. In addition, GENFIT is eligible for double-digit royalties of up to 20%. In the case of a positive trial outcome, the well-established global commercial footprint of Ipsen will be an important driver of commercial success. By 2024, if approved, elafibranor could potentially become a new therapeutic option for PBC patients not responding to UDCA5, and become the first alternative to currently approved second line treatment in a market estimated at $1.5bn in the coming years, and $3.1 billion in the US and in the five main European countries by 2030.6
Aantal posts per pagina:
20
50
100
Direct naar Forum
-- Selecteer een forum --
Nieuwsberichten
Artikelen
Koffiekamer
Belastingzaken
Beleggingsfondsen
Beursspel
BioPharma
Daytraders
Garantieproducten
Opties
Technische Analyse
Technische Analyse Software
Vastgoed
Warrants
4Energy Invest
Aalberts
AB InBev
Abionyx Pharma
Ablynx
ABN AMRO
ABO-Group
Acacia Pharma
Accell Group
Accentis
Accsys Technologies
ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Ackermans & van Haaren
ADMA Biologics
Adomos
AdUX
Adyen
Aedifica
Aegon
AFC Ajax
Affimed NV
ageas
Agfa-Gevaert
Ahold
Air France - KLM
Airspray
Akka Technologies
AkzoNobel
Alfen
Allfunds Group
Allfunds Group
Almunda Professionals (vh Novisource)
Alpha Pro Tech
Alphabet Inc.
Altice
Alumexx ((Voorheen Phelix (voorheen Inverko))
AM
Amarin Corporation
Amerikaanse aandelen
AMG
AMS
Amsterdam Commodities
AMT Holding
Anavex Life Sciences Corp
Antares
Antonov
Aperam
Apollo Alternative Assets
Apple
Arcadis
Arcelor Mittal
Archos
Arcona Property Fund
arGEN-X
Aroundtown SA
Arrowhead Research
Ascencio
ASIT biotech
ASMI
ASML
ASR Nederland
ATAI Life Sciences
Atenor Group
Athlon Group
Atrium European Real Estate
Auplata
Avantium
Axsome Therapeutics
Azelis Group
Azerion
B&S Group
Baan
Ballast Nedam
BALTA GROUP N.V.
BAM Groep
Banco de Sabadell
Banimmo A
Barco
Barrick Gold
BASF SE
Basic-Fit
Basilix
Batenburg Beheer
BE Semiconductor
Beaulieulaan
Befimmo
Bekaert
Belgische aandelen
Belreca
Beluga
Beter Bed
Bever
Binck
Biocartis
Biophytis
Biosynex
Biotalys
Bitcoin en andere cryptocurrencies
bluebird bio
Blydenstijn-Willink
BMW
BNP Paribas S.A.
Boeing Company
Bols (Lucas Bols N.V.)
Bone Therapeutics
Borr Drilling
Boskalis
BP PLC
bpost
Brand Funding
Brederode
Brill
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Brunel
C/Tac
Campine
Canadese aandelen
Care Property Invest
Carmila
Carrefour
Cate, ten
CECONOMY
Celyad
CFD's
CFE
CGG
Chinese aandelen
Cibox Interactive
Citygroup
Claranova
CM.com
Co.Br.Ha.
Coca-Cola European Partners
Cofinimmo
Cognosec
Colruyt
Commerzbank
Compagnie des Alpes
Compagnie du Bois Sauvage
Connect Group
Continental AG
Corbion
Core Labs
Corporate Express
Corus
Crescent (voorheen Option)
Crown van Gelder
Crucell
CTP
Curetis
Cyber Security 1 AB
Cybergun
D'Ieteren
D.E Master Blenders 1753
Deceuninck
Delta Lloyd
DEME
Deutsche Cannabis
DEUTSCHE POST AG
Dexia
DGB Group
DIA
Diegem Kennedy
Distri-Land Certificate
DNC
Dockwise
DPA Flex Group
Draka Holding
DSC2
DSM
Duitse aandelen
Dutch Star Companies ONE
Duurzaam Beleggen
DVRG
Ease2pay
Ebusco
Eckert-Ziegler
Econocom Group
Econosto
Edelmetalen
Ekopak
Elastic N.V.
Elia
EMD Music
Endemol
Energie
Energiekontor
Engie
Envipco
Erasmus Beursspel
Eriks
Esperite (voorheen Cryo Save)
EUR/USD
Eurobio
Eurocastle
Eurocommercial Properties
Euronav
Euronext
Euronext
Euronext.liffe Optiecompetitie
Europcar Mobility Group
Europlasma
EVC
EVS Broadcast Equipment
Exact
Exmar
Exor
Facebook
Fagron
Fastned
Fingerprint Cards AB
First Solar Inc
FlatexDeGiro
Floridienne
Flow Traders
Fluxys Belgium D
FNG (voorheen DICO International)
Fondsmanager Gezocht
ForFarmers
Fountain
Frans Maas
Franse aandelen
FuelCell Energy
Fugro
Futures
FX, Forex, foreign exchange market, valutamarkt
Galapagos
Gamma
Gaussin
GBL
Gemalto
General Electric
Genfit
Genk Logistics Cert.
Genmab
GeoJunxion
Getronics
Gilead Sciences
Gimv
Global Graphics
Goud
GrandVision
Great Panther Mining
Greenyard
Grolsch
Grondstoffen
Grontmij
Guru
Hagemeyer
HAL
Hamon Groep
Hedge funds: Haaien of helden?
Heijmans
Heineken
Hello Fresh
HES Beheer
Hitt
Holland Colours
Homburg Invest
Home Invest Belgium
Hoop Effektenbank, v.d.
Hunter Douglas
Hydratec Industries (v/h Nyloplast)
HyGear (NPEX effectenbeurs)
Hypotheken
IBA
ICT Automatisering
Iep Invest (voorheen Punch International)
Ierse aandelen
IEX Group
IEX.nl Sparen
IMCD
Immo Moury
Immobel
Imtech
ING Groep
Innoconcepts
InPost
Insmed Incorporated (INSM)
IntegraGen
Intel
Intertrust
Intervest Offices & Warehouses
Intrasense
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NVIV)
Isotis
JDE PEET'S
Jensen-Group
Jetix Europe
Johnson & Johnson
Just Eat Takeaway
Kardan
Kas Bank
KBC Ancora
KBC Groep
Kendrion
Keyware Technologies
Kiadis Pharma
Kinepolis Group
KKO International
Klépierre
Kortrijk Shop. Cert.
KPN
KPNQwest
KUKA AG
La Jolla Pharmaceutical
Lavide Holding (voorheen Qurius)
LBC
LBI International
Leasinvest
Logica
Lotus Bakeries
Lux-Airport Cert
Macintosh Retail Group
Majorel
Marel
Mastrad
Materialise NV
McGregor
MDxHealth
Mediq
MediVision
Melexis
Merus Labs International
Merus NV
Microsoft
Miko
Mithra Pharmaceuticals
Montea
Moolen, van der
Mopoli
Morefield Group
Mota-Engil Africa
MotorK
Moury Construct
MTY Holdings (voorheen Alanheri)
Nationale Bank van België
Nationale Nederlanden
NBZ
Nedap
Nedfield
Nedschroef
Nedsense Enterpr
Nel ASA
Neoen SA
Neopost
Neovacs
NEPI Rockcastle
Netflix
Neufcour (Compagnie Financière de)
New Sources Energy
Neways Electronics
NewTree
NexTech AR Solutions
NIBC
Nieuwe Steen Investments
Nintendo
Nokia
Nokia OYJ
Nokia Oyj
Novacyt
NPEX
NR21
Numico
Nutreco
Nvidia
NWE Nederlandse AM Hypotheek Bank
NX Filtration
NXP Semiconductors NV
Nyrstar
Nyxoah
Océ
OCI
Octoplus
Oil States International
Onconova Therapeutics
Ontex
Onward Medical
Onxeo SA
OpenTV
OpGen
Opinies - Tilburg Trading Club
Opportunty Investment Management
Option Trading Company
Orange Belgium
Oranjewoud
Orcobsaar1219
Ordina Beheer
Oud ForFarmers
Outotec
Oxurion (vh ThromboGenics)
P&O Nedlloyd
PAVmed
Payton Planar Magnetics
PCB
Perpetuals, Steepeners
Pershing Square Holdings Ltd
Personalized Nursing Services
Pfizer
Pharco
Pharming
Pharnext
Philips
Picanol
Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Plug Power
Politiek
Porceleyne Fles
Portugese aandelen
PostNL
Priority Telecom
Prologis Euro Prop
ProQR Therapeutics
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Prosus
Proximus
Qrf
Qualcomm
Quest For Growth
Rabobank Certificaat
Randstad
Range Beleggen
RealDolmen
Recticel
Reed Elsevier
Reesink
Refresco Gerber
Reibel
Relief therapeutics
Renewi
Rente en valuta
Resilux
Retail Estates
RoodMicrotec
Rosier
Roularta Media
Royal Bank Of Scotland
Royal Dutch Shell
RTL Group
RTL Group
S&P 500
Sabca
Samas Groep
Sapec
SBM Offshore
Scandinavische (Noorse, Zweedse, Deense, Finse) aandelen
Schuitema
Seagull
Sequana Medical
Shanks Group
Shurgard
Siemens Gamesa
Sif Holding
Signify
Simac
Sint Gudule Plaats Cert.
Sioen Industries
Sipef
Sligro Food Group
SMA Solar technology
Smartphoto Group
Smit Internationale
Snowworld
SNS Fundcoach Beleggingsfondsen Competitie
SNS Reaal
SNS Small & Midcap Competitie
Sofina
Softimat
Solocal Group
Solvac
Solvay
Sopheon
Spadel
Sparen voor later
Spectra7 Microsystems
Spotify
Spyker N.V.
Stellantis
Stellantis
Stern
Stork
Sucraf A en B
Sunrun
Super de Boer
SVK (Scheerders van Kerchove)
Systeem Trading
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)
Team Kalorik
Technicolor
Tele Atlas
Telegraaf Media
Telenet Groep Holding
Tencent Holdings Ltd
Ter Beke
Tesla Motors Inc.
Tessenderlo Group
Tetragon Financial Group
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Texaf
THEMIS BIOSCIENCE
TherapeuticsMD
Thunderbird Resorts
TIE
Tigenix
Tikkurila
TINC
TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL
TKH Group
TMC
TNT Express
TomTom
Transocean
Trigano
Tubize
Turbo's
Twilio
UCB
Umicore
Unibail-Rodamco
Unifiedpost
Unilever
Unilever
uniQure
Unit 4 Agresso
Unitronics
Univar
Universal Music Group
USG People
Vallourec
Value8
Value8 Cum Pref
Van de Velde
Van Lanschot
Vastned
Vastned Retail Belgium
Vedior
VendexKBB
VEON
Vermogensbeheer
Versatel
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
VGP
Via Net.Works
Viohalco
Vivendi
Vivoryon Therapeutics
VNU
VolkerWessels
Volkswagen
Volta Finance
Vonovia
Vopak
Warehouses
Wave Life Sciences Ltd
Wavin
WDP
Wegener
Weibo Corp
Wereldhave
Wereldhave Belgium
Wessanen
Wolters Kluwer
Woluwe Uitbreiding
X-FAB
Xebec
Xeikon
Xior
Yatra Capital Limited
Zalando
Zenitel
Zénobe Gramme
Zetes Industries
Ziggo
Zilver - Silver World Spot (USD)
Genfit
Meer »
Koers
3,835
Verschil
0,00
( 0,00%)
Laag
3,720
Volume
138.298
Hoog
3,910
Gem. Volume
116.581
29 jun 2023 17:35
Premium
Neem nu een abonnement op IEX en krijg toegang tot onze koop-en verkooptips!
Word abonnee