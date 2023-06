GENFIT Reports Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate UpdateApril 13, 2023Cash, cash equivalents and current financial assets totaled €140.2 million1 as of December 31, 2022, expected to fund operations through third quarter 2024Transformative milestone expected towards end of second quarter 2023, with topline data readout for Phase 3 ELATIVE® evaluating elafibranor in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC)Multiple events in second quarter 2023:1st patient screening in a Phase 2 study evaluating VS-01 in acute on-chronic liver failure (ACLF)1st patient screening in a Phase 1b/2 evaluating GNS561 in cholangiocarcinoma (CCA)Phase 1 data for NTZ in ACLF, for 2 studies in hepatic impaired and renal impaired patients (Phase 2 study initiation targeted for the second half of 2023)Successful acquisition of Versantis AG at end of 2022 strengthens GENFIT’s pipeline that now includes 4 clinical-stage programs and 2 preclinical-stage programsConference call (English and French) on April 14, 2023 at 8am ET / 1pm GMT / 2pm CETLille (France); Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States); Zurich (Switzerland); April 13, 2023 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with severe chronic liver diseases characterized by high unmet medical needs, today announced annual financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. A summary of the consolidated financial statements is included further below.Pascal Prigent, CEO of GENFIT, commented:“2022 was a transformative year for GENFIT. It was marked by both the fast progression of our lead program and the expansion of our pipeline in rare and severe liver diseases, notably with the acquisition of Versantis AG. We are now approaching an inflection point: this quarter we expect to report data from our pivotal Phase 3 study in PBC. There is still an important unmet medical need in this market, and we are very encouraged by the previous Phase 2 data reported as part of this program. We believe elafibranor has significant potential, and we hope it will be demonstrated soon. Beyond this exciting milestone, we have built a rich pipeline, that now includes 3 additional phase 2-stage programs and 2 preclinical-stage programs. This pipeline, combined with a robust cash position and the near-term commercial perspectives for elafibranor, provide us with a unique opportunity to drive transformative value in 2023.”2022 Key HighlightsPBC program executed according to planPatient enrollment for the ELATIVE® Phase 3 trial evaluating elafibranor in PBC was completed mid-2022. Throughout 2022 GENFIT and Ipsen stepped up their collaboration in order to minimize the time to filing as well as prepare for the commercial launch next year, if approved.Pipeline progressAcquisition of the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company VersantisIn September 2022, GENFIT acquired clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Versantis based in Zurich (Switzerland), significantly expanding its pipeline. This acquisition has reinforced GENFIT’s position as a leader in ACLF and other severe liver diseases. Given the unmet need related to target diseases, it is expected that the programs qualify for some of the expedited regulatory pathways provided by health authorities.Two Pipeline Days were organized in October 2022 in Paris and New York, to present these programs in detail. A replay of these events is available here: ir.genfit.com/events/event-details/ge... Assessment of Nitazoxanide (NTZ) in hepatic and renal impaired patientsTwo Phase 1 studies were conducted, aimed at providing insight into NTZ pharmacokinetics and safety in the setting of hepatic impairment or renal impairment, in order to prepare for the launch of a Phase 2 study in ACLF in the second half of 2023.Orphan Drug Designation granted to GNS561 for the treatment of cholangiocarcinomaIn September 2022 the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug Designation to GNS561 (ezurpimtrostat), a novel clinical-stage autophagy/PPT1 inhibitor, for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma (CCA).Compelling results for NIS2+TM in NASHIn October 2022, GENFIT announced the development of NIS2+TM, a next-generation technology for the diagnosis of at-risk NASH, and the presentation of results on NIS2TM+’s clinical performance in three poster presentations at The Liver Meeting® 2022 organized by the AASLD2. The NIMBLE initiative of the FNIH3 highlighted in 2021 the strong and unique performance of NIS4® technology in identifying patients with at-risk NASH.II. 2023 Anticipated MilestonesTopline Phase 3 data for elafibranor in PBC: towards the end of 2Q23Topline results for the ELATIVE® study are now imminent and expected to be announced towards the end of the second quarter of 2023.Phase 2 results showed a statistically significant improvement on both the primary and composite biochemical evaluation criteria, the latter now being the primary endpoint of the pivotal Phase 3 trial to support accelerated approval. In addition, the results showed a positive trend on the improvement of pruritus, while preserving a favorable safety and tolerability profile. These positive conclusions were published in the Journal of Hepatology in 2021.4 Safety data derived from more than 1,000 patients in the biopsy-based Phase 3 RESOLVE-IT® trial of elafibranor in NASH also supported further development in PBC.Under the agreement with Ipsen, GENFIT is eligible to receive regulatory, commercial, and sales-based milestone payments up to €360 million, with a potential first significant milestone payment as early as 2023 and an additional potential milestone payment in 2024, if ELATIVE® is successful. In addition, GENFIT is eligible for double-digit royalties of up to 20%. In the case of a positive trial outcome, the well-established global commercial footprint of Ipsen will be an important driver of commercial success. By 2024, if approved, elafibranor could potentially become a new therapeutic option for PBC patients not responding to UDCA5, and become the first alternative to currently approved second line treatment in a market estimated at $1.5bn in the coming years, and $3.1 billion in the US and in the five main European countries by 2030.6