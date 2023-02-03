Van beleggers
Genfit - 2023

Aandeel Genfit PSE:GNFT.FR, FR0004163111

  • 3,835 29 jun 2023 17:35
  • 0,000 (0,00%) Dagrange 3,720 - 3,910
  • 138.298 Gem. (3M) 116,6K

Genfit - 2023

  1. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 3 februari 2023 13:16
    ABOUT GENFIT

    GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with liver diseases characterized by high unmet medical needs. GENFIT is a pioneer in liver disease research and development with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Thanks to its expertise in bringing early-stage assets with high potential to late development and pre-commercialization stages, today GENFIT boasts a growing and diversified pipeline of innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions.

    Its R&D pipeline covers five therapeutic areas via six independent programs which explore the potential of differentiated mechanisms of action, across a variety of development stages (Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3). These diseases are acute on-chronic liver failure (ACLF), hepatic encephalopathy (HE), cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), urea cycle disorder (UCD)/organic acidemia disorder (OAD) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Beyond therapeutics, GENFIT’s pipeline also includes a diagnostic franchise focused on NASH and ACLF.

    GENFIT has facilities in Lille and Paris, France, Zurich, Switzerland, and Cambridge, MA, USA. GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). In 2021, IPSEN became one of GENFIT’s largest shareholders and holds 8% of the company’s share capital. www.genfit.com
  2. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 3 april 2023 12:31
    GENFIT Announces Revenues and Cash Position as of December 31, 2022
    February 28, 2023
    PDF Version

    Cash, cash equivalents and current financial instruments totaled €140.2 million as of December 31, 2022.

    Lille (France); Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States); Zurich (Switzerland); February 28, 2023 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with liver diseases characterized by high unmet medical needs, today announced its cash position as of December 31, 2022 and revenues for 2022. 12

    Financials

    As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s cash, cash equivalents and current financial instruments amounted to €140.2 million compared with €258.8 million as of December 31, 2021. As of September 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and current financial instruments totaled €163.6 million.

    The decrease in cash, cash equivalents and current financial instruments between September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022 notably includes the payment of CHF2.4 million (€2.4 million) representing a net cash adjustment made at year end in accordance with the Versantis AG share purchase agreement, and related acquisition costs totaling €1.7 million.

    The decrease in cash, cash equivalents and current financial instruments between December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022 includes the payment of €24.0 million in January 2022 representing the VAT collected on the initial upfront payment received from Ipsen in December 2021, the disbursement of employee participation in the profits of GENFIT SA in May 2022 for a total of €0.6 million for the financial year 2021, and the initial consideration of CHF40.0 million (€41.9 million) for the acquisition of Versantis AG on September 29, 2022.

    Revenues

    Revenues for 2022 amounted to €20.2 million compared to €80.1 million for the same period in 2021.3

    Of the €20.2 million in revenues for 2022, €15.9 million is attributable to the partial recognition of the €40.0 million deferred income described below. €1.0 million in revenue was generated from the services rendered by GENFIT to Ipsen in accordance with the Transition Services Agreement signed in 2022, which essentially outlines the scope of services to facilitate the transition of some activities related to the Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating elafibranor in Primary Biliary Cholangitis. €3.3 million was recognized as revenue in 2022 in accordance with the Inventory Purchase Agreement signed with Ipsen, pursuant to which Ipsen purchased inventory of elafibranor active pharmaceutical ingredient and drug product during the second half of 2022 with the prospect of transferring the conduct of the ELATIVETM study to Ipsen .

    Revenues for 2021 mainly resulted from the receipt of the €120 million upfront payment from Ipsen, out of which €80 million was recognized as 2021 revenue, and €40 million deducted as deferred revenue. The remainder will be gradually recognized as revenue following the completion of the ELATIVE™ double-blind study, in accordance with IFRS 15 and the terms of the strategic licensing and collaboration agreement with Ipsen on December 17, 2021.

    Upcoming topline data readout for the Phase 3 ELATIVETM study

    Topline data for our Phase 3 global trial ELATIVETM evaluating elafibranor in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis is expected to be announced in the second quarter 2023.

    Upcoming financial communications

    The Company will release its full-year 2022 financial results on April 13, 2023. The 2022 Universal Registration Document, the 2022 Annual Financial Report (included in the 2022 Universal Registration Document), and the Annual Report on Form 20-F will be published by the end of April 2023.
  3. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 2 mei 2023 14:14
    GENFIT Reports Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
    April 13, 2023

    Cash, cash equivalents and current financial assets totaled €140.2 million1 as of December 31, 2022, expected to fund operations through third quarter 2024
    Transformative milestone expected towards end of second quarter 2023, with topline data readout for Phase 3 ELATIVE® evaluating elafibranor in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC)
    Multiple events in second quarter 2023:
    1st patient screening in a Phase 2 study evaluating VS-01 in acute on-chronic liver failure (ACLF)
    1st patient screening in a Phase 1b/2 evaluating GNS561 in cholangiocarcinoma (CCA)
    Phase 1 data for NTZ in ACLF, for 2 studies in hepatic impaired and renal impaired patients (Phase 2 study initiation targeted for the second half of 2023)
    Successful acquisition of Versantis AG at end of 2022 strengthens GENFIT’s pipeline that now includes 4 clinical-stage programs and 2 preclinical-stage programs
    Conference call (English and French) on April 14, 2023 at 8am ET / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

    Lille (France); Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States); Zurich (Switzerland); April 13, 2023 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with severe chronic liver diseases characterized by high unmet medical needs, today announced annual financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. A summary of the consolidated financial statements is included further below.

    Pascal Prigent, CEO of GENFIT, commented:

    “2022 was a transformative year for GENFIT. It was marked by both the fast progression of our lead program and the expansion of our pipeline in rare and severe liver diseases, notably with the acquisition of Versantis AG. We are now approaching an inflection point: this quarter we expect to report data from our pivotal Phase 3 study in PBC. There is still an important unmet medical need in this market, and we are very encouraged by the previous Phase 2 data reported as part of this program. We believe elafibranor has significant potential, and we hope it will be demonstrated soon. Beyond this exciting milestone, we have built a rich pipeline, that now includes 3 additional phase 2-stage programs and 2 preclinical-stage programs. This pipeline, combined with a robust cash position and the near-term commercial perspectives for elafibranor, provide us with a unique opportunity to drive transformative value in 2023.”

    2022 Key Highlights

    PBC program executed according to plan

    Patient enrollment for the ELATIVE® Phase 3 trial evaluating elafibranor in PBC was completed mid-2022. Throughout 2022 GENFIT and Ipsen stepped up their collaboration in order to minimize the time to filing as well as prepare for the commercial launch next year, if approved.

    Pipeline progress

    Acquisition of the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Versantis

    In September 2022, GENFIT acquired clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Versantis based in Zurich (Switzerland), significantly expanding its pipeline. This acquisition has reinforced GENFIT’s position as a leader in ACLF and other severe liver diseases. Given the unmet need related to target diseases, it is expected that the programs qualify for some of the expedited regulatory pathways provided by health authorities.

    Two Pipeline Days were organized in October 2022 in Paris and New York, to present these programs in detail. A replay of these events is available here: ir.genfit.com/events/event-details/ge...

    Assessment of Nitazoxanide (NTZ) in hepatic and renal impaired patients

    Two Phase 1 studies were conducted, aimed at providing insight into NTZ pharmacokinetics and safety in the setting of hepatic impairment or renal impairment, in order to prepare for the launch of a Phase 2 study in ACLF in the second half of 2023.

    Orphan Drug Designation granted to GNS561 for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma

    In September 2022 the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug Designation to GNS561 (ezurpimtrostat), a novel clinical-stage autophagy/PPT1 inhibitor, for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma (CCA).

    Compelling results for NIS2+TM in NASH

    In October 2022, GENFIT announced the development of NIS2+TM, a next-generation technology for the diagnosis of at-risk NASH, and the presentation of results on NIS2TM+’s clinical performance in three poster presentations at The Liver Meeting® 2022 organized by the AASLD2. The NIMBLE initiative of the FNIH3 highlighted in 2021 the strong and unique performance of NIS4® technology in identifying patients with at-risk NASH.

    II. 2023 Anticipated Milestones

    Topline Phase 3 data for elafibranor in PBC: towards the end of 2Q23

    Topline results for the ELATIVE® study are now imminent and expected to be announced towards the end of the second quarter of 2023.

    Phase 2 results showed a statistically significant improvement on both the primary and composite biochemical evaluation criteria, the latter now being the primary endpoint of the pivotal Phase 3 trial to support accelerated approval. In addition, the results showed a positive trend on the improvement of pruritus, while preserving a favorable safety and tolerability profile. These positive conclusions were published in the Journal of Hepatology in 2021.4 Safety data derived from more than 1,000 patients in the biopsy-based Phase 3 RESOLVE-IT® trial of elafibranor in NASH also supported further development in PBC.

    Under the agreement with Ipsen, GENFIT is eligible to receive regulatory, commercial, and sales-based milestone payments up to €360 million, with a potential first significant milestone payment as early as 2023 and an additional potential milestone payment in 2024, if ELATIVE® is successful. In addition, GENFIT is eligible for double-digit royalties of up to 20%. In the case of a positive trial outcome, the well-established global commercial footprint of Ipsen will be an important driver of commercial success. By 2024, if approved, elafibranor could potentially become a new therapeutic option for PBC patients not responding to UDCA5, and become the first alternative to currently approved second line treatment in a market estimated at $1.5bn in the coming years, and $3.1 billion in the US and in the five main European countries by 2030.6
