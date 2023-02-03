GENFIT Announces Revenues and Cash Position as of December 31, 2022

February 28, 2023

Cash, cash equivalents and current financial instruments totaled €140.2 million as of December 31, 2022.



Lille (France); Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States); Zurich (Switzerland); February 28, 2023 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with liver diseases characterized by high unmet medical needs, today announced its cash position as of December 31, 2022 and revenues for 2022. 12



Financials



As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s cash, cash equivalents and current financial instruments amounted to €140.2 million compared with €258.8 million as of December 31, 2021. As of September 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and current financial instruments totaled €163.6 million.



The decrease in cash, cash equivalents and current financial instruments between September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022 notably includes the payment of CHF2.4 million (€2.4 million) representing a net cash adjustment made at year end in accordance with the Versantis AG share purchase agreement, and related acquisition costs totaling €1.7 million.



The decrease in cash, cash equivalents and current financial instruments between December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022 includes the payment of €24.0 million in January 2022 representing the VAT collected on the initial upfront payment received from Ipsen in December 2021, the disbursement of employee participation in the profits of GENFIT SA in May 2022 for a total of €0.6 million for the financial year 2021, and the initial consideration of CHF40.0 million (€41.9 million) for the acquisition of Versantis AG on September 29, 2022.



Revenues



Revenues for 2022 amounted to €20.2 million compared to €80.1 million for the same period in 2021.3



Of the €20.2 million in revenues for 2022, €15.9 million is attributable to the partial recognition of the €40.0 million deferred income described below. €1.0 million in revenue was generated from the services rendered by GENFIT to Ipsen in accordance with the Transition Services Agreement signed in 2022, which essentially outlines the scope of services to facilitate the transition of some activities related to the Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating elafibranor in Primary Biliary Cholangitis. €3.3 million was recognized as revenue in 2022 in accordance with the Inventory Purchase Agreement signed with Ipsen, pursuant to which Ipsen purchased inventory of elafibranor active pharmaceutical ingredient and drug product during the second half of 2022 with the prospect of transferring the conduct of the ELATIVETM study to Ipsen .



Revenues for 2021 mainly resulted from the receipt of the €120 million upfront payment from Ipsen, out of which €80 million was recognized as 2021 revenue, and €40 million deducted as deferred revenue. The remainder will be gradually recognized as revenue following the completion of the ELATIVE™ double-blind study, in accordance with IFRS 15 and the terms of the strategic licensing and collaboration agreement with Ipsen on December 17, 2021.



Upcoming topline data readout for the Phase 3 ELATIVETM study



Topline data for our Phase 3 global trial ELATIVETM evaluating elafibranor in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis is expected to be announced in the second quarter 2023.



Upcoming financial communications



The Company will release its full-year 2022 financial results on April 13, 2023. The 2022 Universal Registration Document, the 2022 Annual Financial Report (included in the 2022 Universal Registration Document), and the Annual Report on Form 20-F will be published by the end of April 2023.