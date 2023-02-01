Van beleggers
Aandeel ArcelorMittal AEX:MT.NL, LU1598757687

Arcelor februari 2023

Aandeel ArcelorMittal AEX:MT.NL, LU1598757687

  • 28,360 31 jan 2023 17:39
  • 0,000 (0,00%) Dagrange 28,290 - 29,075
  • 3.435.761 Gem. (3M) 3,2M

Arcelor februari 2023

  1. forum rang 10 voda 1 februari 2023 06:49
    ArcelorMittal Bremen & Eisenhüttenstadt to Switch to LED Lighting

    Strategic Research Institute
    Published on :
    1 Feb, 2023, 5:24 am

    The ArcelorMittal plants in Bremen and Eisenhüttenstadt in Germany will be equipped with modern LED lighting and significantly save energy and CO2. In addition, optimal lighting improves the quality improves visual performance and thus increases the occupational safety and well-being of employees. Both locations signed corresponding contracts with Conled Lichtcontracting from Bremerhaven.

    Especially for companies in continuous and three-shift operation with high energy costs, the renovation is an important and worthwhile investment, which also has a positive impact on the environment. According to initial forecasts, the savings are likely to increase the conversion of the entire plant in Bremen to approximately 9,000 tons of CO2 and 18 million kWh of electricity per year, for the site in Eisenhüttenstadt, values of 12,000 tons of CO2 and 24 million kWh of electricity per year were calculated.

    The conversion time for both plants is estimated at three to four years. The size of the two locations represents a particular challenge. In addition, the light montages mainly during of regular operation. Conled guarantees better lighting conditions after installation and adopts regular maintenance. The aim is to replace the luminaires and use sensors as far as possible to save a lot of energy and at the same time illuminate the production areas in the best possible way. Conled relies on selected LED luminaires from renowned European luminaire manufacturers. The newly designed lighting is intended to be used in shifts provide a better and safer working atmosphere.
ArcelorMittal Meer »

Koers 28,360   Verschil 0,00 (0,00%)
Laag 28,290   Volume 3.435.761
Hoog 29,075   Gem. Volume 3.199.058
31 jan 2023 17:39
