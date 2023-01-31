Van beleggers
Amerikaanse aandelen

Blackberry

  1. forum rang 6 pakman 31 januari 2023 11:29
    Tis wel geen Am aandeel maar wil het toch ff onder de aandacht brengen of zoals ze bij Harry M zeggen Aandeel onder 1 tientje ( 10eu).
    BB staat nu net $1.- boven het laagste punt en waarvan we nu wel kunnen stellen dat gaan we niet meer zien (of er moeten gekken dingen gebeuren wat natuurlijk kan maar dan gaat alles down)
    waar draait het bij BB zoal om, wel 2 dingen en nu actueel het 3e zeer belangrijke "Cyber Security" hun onderdeel voor de bestrijding hiervan is "Cylance" Cyber security gebaseerd op "Advanced Artificial Intelligence".
    De andere 2 seg zijn BB IVY en BB QNX beiden vooral voor de Auto industrie en waarvan QNX nu in ongeveer 215 Millioen auto's zit, tendens stijgend.(24 vd 25 Oems ter wereld in de EV sector zijn klant)
    En vwb de Software Defined Vehicles (auto's) hebben ze nu hun eerste klant uit China kunnen noteren ,zijnde , Dongfeng Motor .
    De IVY software is nu op 3 verschillende platforms beschikbaar,
    Bosch
    Pateo
    Amazon (AWS)
    Ook nog vermeldingswaard is dat BB hun eerste OpenChain Security Assurance-specificatieconformiteit in Amerika hebben aangekondigd.

    ps, er gaan 2 geruchten rond 1- Tesla komt in Maart met een Nieuw Tesla 2 platform en MS met Open AI beiden zouden kijken naar BB...
  2. forum rang 6 pakman 2 februari 2023 10:35
    ChatGPT May Already Be Used In Nation State Cyberattacks, Say IT Decision Makers in BlackBerry Global Research
    ..
    Indeed, BlackBerry's research results also revealed that the majority (82%) of IT decision-makers plan to invest in AI-driven cybersecurity in the next two years and almost half (48%) plan to invest before the end of 2023. This reflects the growing concern that signature-based protection solutions are no longer effective in providing cyber protection against an increasingly sophisticated threat.

    www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chat...

    gisteravond spike in het aandeel..er is iets gaande
  3. forum rang 6 pakman 14 februari 2023 10:16
    Chongqing Yazaki Selects BlackBerry to Power Digital LCD Cluster for the Chinese Market

    Platform to be deployed within next-generation vehicles from Geely Auto and Dongfeng Liuzhou Auto

    WATERLOO, Ontario and SHANGHAI, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Chongqing Yazaki Meter Co., Ltd. , a leading Chinese Tier 1 automotive supplier, has selected the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) to power its digital instrument cluster, which has now entered mass production.
  4. forum rang 6 pakman 17 februari 2023 10:44
    Russian Hacktivist Group KillNet Hits U.S. Hospitals with DDoS Attacks

    blogs.blackberry.com/en/2023/02/killn...
    - - - -
    nl.linkedin.com/company/blackberry

    ze zijn geselecteerd voor veel awards in Security...

    advies "kopen" nu ze nog redelijk laag staan want dit Aandeel gaat een vlucht nemen als een Raket.
  5. forum rang 6 pakman 6 juli 2023 10:29
    komende events bij BB alles mbt Cyber security

    event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webca...

    luister eens aandachtig en dan vooral vanaf min 8 ongeveer gaat over soc /edge computing/data en de beveiliging daarvan en waarvan QNX de marktleider is zeer veel goede info en op het laatst vd call goed luisteren vertelt die een beetje erover dat BB 2 div apart naar de markt gaat brengen (IPO) ito/cybersecurity

    event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webca...

    "Blackberry" een aandeel dat je moet hebben , gaat dezelfde weg bewandelen als AMD qua wederopstanding en shareprice
  6. forum rang 6 pakman 8 juli 2023 19:17
    Canadian cybersecurity agency and FBI issue advisory over rising 'Truebot' cyber attacks
    08.07.2023,

    The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security has issued a joint advisory with the FBI and other U.S. agencies about increasing attacks from "Truebot" malware.

    According to the July 6 alert, hackers are using a vulnerability in security software to access computer networks at organizations in Canada and the U.S. in order to steal sensitive data for financial gain.

    www.ctvnews.ca/sci-tech/canadian-cybe...

    ook in de QR codes die je scant zit al malware/virus verborgen kijk uit
