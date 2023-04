Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Posts Higher FY22 Attributable Profit

02/16/2023 | 02:17am EST



(MT Newswires) -- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP.L, CCEP.AS) said Thursday that profit for full year 2022 increased amid higher revenue.



Net profit attributable to shareholders for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, was 1.51 billion euros, compared with 982 million euros a year ago. EPS stood at 3.29 euros from 2.15 euros.



The bottling company's revenue was recorded at 17.32 billion euros from 13.76 billion euros.



Analysts polled by Visible Alpha were expecting 1.55 billion euros in net income or 3.39 euros per share, while revenue was estimated at 17.37 billion euros.



The board declared a higher per-share full-year dividend of 1.68 euros.



For 2023, the company expects comparable revenue growth between 6% and 8%.