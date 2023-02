Wolters Kluwer 2022 Full-Year ReportAlphen aan den Rijn, February 22, 2023 – Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information,software solutions and services, today releases its full-year 2022 results.Highlights? Revenues €5,453 million, up 5% in constant currencies and up 6% organically.? Recurring revenues (80% of total revenues) up 7% organically; non-recurring up 3% organically.? Digital & services revenues (93% of total revenues) up 7% organically.? Expert solutions revenues (56% of total revenues) up 9% organically.? Adjusted operating profit €1,424 million, up 7% in constant currencies.? Adjusted operating margin 26.1%, up 80 basis points.? Margin benefitted from operational gearing and favorable currency mix.? Diluted adjusted EPS €4.14, up 8% in constant currencies.? Adjusted free cash flow €1,220 million, up 7% in constant currencies.? Net-debt-to-EBITDA of 1.3x; return on invested capital (ROIC) improved to 15.5%.? Proposed 2022 total dividend €1.81 per share, an increase of 15%.? Share buybacks:? Completed 2022 share buyback of €1 billion.? Announcing 2023 share buyback of up to €1 billion, of which €100 million completed to date.? Outlook 2023: Expect high single-digit growth in diluted adjusted EPS in constant currencies? Creating new division: Corporate Performance & ESG? Comprising CCH Tagetik, Enablon, Finance Risk & Reporting, and TeamMate.Voor meer, zie link: