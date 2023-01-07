Van beleggers
RoodMicrotec - 2023

Aandeel RoodMicrotec AEX:ROOD.NL, NL0000440477

  • 0,212 6 jan 2023 17:28
  • +0,001 (+0,47%) Dagrange 0,211 - 0,215
  • 130.498 Gem. (3M) 44,5K

RoodMicrotec - 2023

6 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 7 januari 2023 12:18
    About us

    We at RoodMicrotec are the experts in the field of application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). As an independent general contractor we take care of the complete logistics, quality assurance, technical realization and project management from the first idea to the delivery of serial parts. We work together with strong partners and support you in all project phases competently and reliably. Therefore, you have as little effort as possible and at the same time you benefit from efficient processes and our long-term experience. With us you get one-stop solutions – either as turnkey solutions or as single services. No matter if you need test engineering, planning and execution of various production tests, qualifications or failure analysis – our services are tailored to your requirements. Our experts and I are looking forward to talk to you.
    RoodMicrotec – Turnkey solutions for the electronic industry

    RoodMicrotec has offered services to the semiconductor and electronics industry for almost 50 years.Together with reliable partners the company produces highly developed microchips to customers’ specifications (ASICs). It offers turnkey solutions and supports its customers along the whole supply chain. This Supply Chain Management runs from test engineering to execution of different tests and includes qualification and failure analysis. Furthermore, RoodMicrotec offers worldwide logistics, quality assurance and project management from the first idea to the delivery of serial parts. All services included in Supply Chain Management for integrated systems are also available separately. RoodMicrotec is certified according to DIN EN ISO 9001:2015. The test laboratories are accredited according to DIN EN ISO/IEC 17025 by the accreditation body DAkkS. RoodMicrotec’s operative unities are based in Nördlingen and Stuttgart and have branches in Deventer
  2. forum rang 7 aextracker 7 januari 2023 12:42
    6.June 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2023 Details will be published in time
    20.April 2023 9:30 am Conference call for media, analysts and shareholders Details will be published in time
    20.April 2023 Publication annual report 2022 Press Release and Web Site
    13.April 2023 Trading update quarter 1-2023 Press Release
    26.January 2023 Publication (preliminary) annual total income 2022 Press Release

    Op 26 januari a.s. wordt middels PB duidelijk, hoe omzet(groei) en RoodM jaar 2022 afgesloten is o.b.v. Q4.

    Vanaf 20 april verdiepingsslag te maken o.b.v. relevante financiele detail inzichten.

    Op 6 juni dagje AvA inplannen, hopelijk weer life !?
    De AvA-digi sessie in 2022 vond ik als oplossing in covid begrijpelijk,. doch niet aansluiten bij de behoefte welke een dergelijk event de stakeholders zou moeten bieden. Ook de webcast als oplossing is een oplossing, doch niet ideaal naar mijn beleving.
    Dan geef ik de voorkeur aan een "life investor day op lokatie".

    Kwalificaties als "niet meer dan 10ct waard" en "flutaandeel", in 2020 - 2021 kunnen we inmiddels in context plaatsen.
    Het bestuur lijkt het scheepje qua strategie & operationalisatie van groei accenten, en (her)financiering aardig op koers te krijgen richting winstgevender groeien.
    De finale conclusie wacht op de financiele resultante en weerslag in de boeken.
    Robus Claim2 hangt als een zwaard van Damocles "boven het bestuur en de markt" qua referentie naar vertrouwen i.r.t. inschatting- en handelswijze bestuur o.b.v. competentie en kosten implicaties.
    Dat laatste lijkt nog op de koers en waardering te drukken, de groei zit erin en de orderintake bouwt zich op\uit.
  4. forum rang 7 aextracker 7 januari 2023 14:20
    quote:

    ramptoerist schreef op 7 januari 2023 13:24:

    En daar gaan we weer. "Kwalificaties als "niet meer dan 10ct waard" en "flutaandeel", in 2020 - 2021 kunnen we inmiddels in context plaatsen."'

    Welke context?
    In context van de feiten (als waar waardering RoodM vandaag op staat) vs. suggesties c.q. verzinsels (hoe waardering in die tijd de classificeren).
  5. forum rang 5 ramptoerist 7 januari 2023 14:31
    Ah ok. Dus dit gaat weer over ''suggesties c.q. verzinsels"' versus '' de feiten'. Ik neem aan dat bv je eigen koersdoelen van 0,30 /0,35 niet vallen onder ''suggesties c.q. verzinsels"'. Dat je forumaankopen niet vallen onder ''suggesties c.q. verzinsels"'. Dat elke persoonlijke aanval ( ontelbaar ) niet vallen onder ''suggesties c.q. verzinsels"'. Wat je post zijn dus altijd feiten, en als het niet conform de porto ( lullen naar positie ) spreekt, zijn het ''suggesties c.q. verzinsels"'. Is dit de context?

    Want alhier bestaat toch echt en helaas t vermoeden dat ook specifiek dit zinnetje 1 context heeft. 1. Namelijk een verwijzing naar bezoekers. En bijdrages die je niet bevallen van bezoekers die je niet bevallen.
  6. forum rang 7 aextracker 7 januari 2023 19:46
    quote:

    ramptoerist schreef op 7 januari 2023 14:31:

    Ah ok. Dus dit gaat weer over ''suggesties c.q. verzinsels"' versus '' de feiten'. Ik neem aan dat bv je eigen koersdoelen van 0,30 /0,35 niet vallen onder ''suggesties c.q. verzinsels"'. Dat je forumaankopen niet vallen onder ''suggesties c.q. verzinsels"'. Dat elke persoonlijke aanval ( ontelbaar ) niet vallen onder ''suggesties c.q. verzinsels"'. Wat je post zijn dus altijd feiten, en als het niet conform de porto ( lullen naar positie ) spreekt, zijn het ''suggesties c.q. verzinsels"'. Is dit de context?

    Want alhier bestaat toch echt en helaas t vermoeden dat ook specifiek dit zinnetje 1 context heeft. 1. Namelijk een verwijzing naar bezoekers. En bijdrages die je niet bevallen van bezoekers die je niet bevallen.
    Ramptoerist, wat maak je je druk op dit forum om tracker op zijn plek te zetten !
    Je verzint en suggereert van alles over trackers drijfveren.
    Stel mij gewoon een vraag en aanvaardt , dat wat ik schrijf ook zo bedoeld en gemeend wordt.

    Ik vind RoodM geen flutbedrijf, heb ook nooit geloofd, dat het aandeel 0.10 zou gaan noteren, zoals jij dat wel deed.
    Daarom bood \ bied ik een tegen geluid.
    Dat is waar een forum voor bedoeld is.
    Als ik een RoodM aankoop doe, meld ik dat soms, soms ook niet.
    Waarom zou ik ?
    Als ik het meldde, trok je het sowieso in twijfel.
    Geen idee waarom overigens !

    Nee de context die ik plaats is de suggesties en aannames welke je aan mijn postgedrag toewijst, koppelen aan je eigen gedrag op dit forum. dat is de context. Ik laat de beoordeling verder over aan de lezers.

    Persoonlijk zie een koersdoel van euro 0.25 als haalbaaar en een eerste hobbel die uitgenomen kan worden als;
    - De Robus claim zonder financiele impact van tafel gaat
    - RoodM dubbel cijferig blijft groeien, wat ze doen in 2022.
    - RoodM verbeterende Ebit\ Net result cijfers laat zien , wat o.b.v. H-1 het geval lijkt te kunnen worden.
    - RoodM een kaspositie weet op te bouwen van een miljoen of 4 eind 2023.

    Indien dat (deels) lukt en RoodM interessante partnerships toevoegt als resultante van de doelstelling "uitbouwen van het netwerk en service-eco-systeem", dan leidt dat met een grotere kans tot een uitdijende pipeline.
    Een pipeline die groeit biedt kansen in een verbetering van de projektload en "book-to bill"ratio.
    Een koers van euro 0.30 - 0.35 sluit ik zeker niet uit, wanneer grauwsluiers van het verleden definitief weggenomen worden.
    Heb zelf dan ook best vertrouwen in Sallenhag & Ladega. In gesprekken komen de heren besturuders kalm en kundig over. Het lijkt erop, dat ze weten wat ze met RoodM willen;
    - Winstgevend(er) groei versnellen en een mooi bedrijf neerzetten met perspectief, wat robuust en interessant is om mee samen te werken..

    Dat is geen suggestie of verzinsel, maar een potentiele mogelijkheid, die werkelijkheid wordt als je 't mij vraagt :)
6 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

RoodMicrotec

Koers 0,212   Verschil +0,00 (+0,47%)
Laag 0,211   Volume 130.498
Hoog 0,215   Gem. Volume 44.507
6 jan 2023 17:28
