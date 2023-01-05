Van beleggers
  3. forum rang 6 Bergonzi 10 januari 2023 09:07
    Paris, France | Jan 10, 2023

    Q4 2022 segment revenue expected at around 321 million,
    sustained by solid Earth Data sales at around $147 million
    FY 2022 segment revenue expected at around $931 million and
    FY 2022 segment EBITDAs expected to be above latest guidance
    Q4 2022 positive Net Cash Flow expected at around $61 million
    Fourth quarter 2022 segment revenue update
    CGG anticipates Q4 2022 segment revenue at around $321 million, up 48% sequentially and up 8% proforma year-on-year, driven by strong aftersales, especially in the US Gulf of Mexico and Scandinavia, and higher deliveries of equipment in December 2022.

    Geoscience segment revenue is expected to be around $69 million, stable sequentially and down 22% proforma year-on-year with Q4 2021 driven by significant Geovation software sales.
    Earth Data segment sales are expected to be around $147 million, up 137% sequentially and up 29% year-on-year. In particular, after-sales are expected to be around $81 million, up 48% year-on-year.
    Sensing & Monitoring segment sales are expected to be around $104 million, up 21% sequentially and up 11% year-on-year due to higher-than-expected deliveries of equipment in December 2022.
    Full year 2022 segment revenue update
    CGG anticipates full year 2022 segment revenue at around $931 million, up 3% proforma year-on-year, and full year 2022 segment EBITDAs is expected to be above CGG’s guidance updated on November 2, 2022.

    Q4 2022 & Full Year 2022 Net Cash Flow and Net Debt at the end of 2022
    CGG anticipates Q4 2022 positive Net Cash Flow around $61 million, including the sale of US land seismic library, and full year 2022 Net Cash Flow around $(4) million.

    Group’s cash liquidity at the end of December 2022 is expected to be around $298 million, excluding $100 million undrawn RCF.

    CGG anticipates year-end 2022 Net Debt (before IFRS 16) to be around $859 million, and Net Debt (after IFRS 16) to be around $951 million.

    Full Year 2022 results and conference call
    CGG will announce its fourth quarter 2022 and full year 2022 audited results on March 2, 2023 after market close, and after they have been approved by the Board of Directors.

    Forward-looking statements/estimated financial information
    This press release includes forward-looking statements and estimated financial information. The Company provides this information based on a preliminary review of its financial results as of the date of this press release, and in particular of its revenues. The Company has not completed its financial reporting and related consolidation, review and control procedures, including the review of all sales against the established revenue recognition/cut-off criteria. This financial information constitutes therefore estimates. These estimates have not been reviewed by the Company’s auditors. The information provided in this release is therefore subject to change and the final Q4 2022 and Full Year 2022 financial statements, once they are approved by the Company, reviewed by the auditors and released, may deviate materially from the information herein. Reference is made to the definition of Segment revenues in the Company`s annual and quarterly reports.
  4. forum rang 6 Bergonzi 2 maart 2023 17:47
    CGG Announces its Q4 2022 Results
    Paris, France | Mar 2, 2023

    Q4 2022 strong financial performance with segment EBITDAs of $193m
    Profitability improvement in 2022
    2022 positive Net Income of $43m vs $(180)m Net Loss in 2021
    Higher backlog and technology leadership position expected to sustain business growth in 2023 and beyond
    CGG (ISIN: FR0013181864), a global technology and high-performance computing (HPC) leader announced today its fourth quarter and full year 2022 audited results.

    Commenting on these results, Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG CEO, said:

    “I am pleased to see our strong Q4 financial performance delivering higher than anticipated multi-client data and equipment sales. For CGG, 2022 was a year of continued high market volatility and transition with Beyond the Core revenue contributing 8% of total revenue. We are entering 2023 with improved visibility thanks to our higher backlog and cash generation. Looking forward, our Core businesses are expected to grow supported by our leadership positions, enabling us to further develop our Beyond the Core businesses and transform CGG into a global technology & HPC leader.”

    Q4 2022: A strong quarter driven by EDA & SMO
    IFRS figures: revenue at $268m, EBITDAs at $142m, OPINC at $84m
    Segment revenue at $319m, up 6% and up 7% proforma* year-on-year
    Geoscience at $69m, down (22)% proforma* year-on-year from a very high Q4 2021, which was driven by software sales
    Earth Data at $145m, up 28% year-on-year. Prefunding revenue at $67m, up 14% year-on-year. After sales at $78m, up 43% year-on-year
    Sensing and Monitoring at $104m, up 10% year-on-year
    Segment EBITDAs at $193m, a 60% margin, and adjusted** segment EBITDAs at $159m, excluding $34m gain on the sale of the US land Earth Data library, a high 50% margin
    Segment operating income at $94m, a 29% margin, and adjusted** segment operating income at $66m, a high 21% margin
    Group net income at $47m compared to a net loss of $(28)m last year
    Net cash-flow IFRS at $62m, including $63m proceeds from sale of the US land seismic data library.
    * Proforma indicators represent supplementary information adjusted for GeoSoftware and Physical Asset Storage and Services businesses sold in 2021.
    ** Adjusted indicators represent supplementary information adjusted for non-recurring charges triggered by economic downturn.
  7. Pint 2 maart 2023 23:00
    Parijs, Frankrijk | 2 maart 2023

    Sterke financiële prestaties in het vierde kwartaal van 2022 met segment-EBITDA's van $ 193 miljoen
    Verbetering van de winstgevendheid in 2022
    2022 positieve nettowinst van $ 43 miljoen versus $ (180) miljoen nettoverlies in 2021
    Hogere achterstand en technologische leiderschapspositie zullen naar verwachting de bedrijfsgroei in 2023 en daarna ondersteunen
    CGG (ISIN: FR0013181864), een wereldwijde leider op het gebied van technologie en high-performance computing (HPC) heeft vandaag zijn gecontroleerde resultaten voor het vierde kwartaal en het volledige jaar 2022 bekendgemaakt.

    In een reactie op deze resultaten zei Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO van CGG:

    “ Ik ben verheugd om te zien dat onze sterke financiële prestaties in het vierde kwartaal hoger zijn dan verwachte multi-client gegevens en verkoop van apparatuur. Voor CGG was 2022 een jaar van aanhoudend hoge marktvolatiliteit en transitie, waarbij de Beyond the Core-omzet 8% bijdroeg aan de totale omzet. We gaan 2023 in met verbeterde zichtbaarheid dankzij onze hogere orderportefeuille en het genereren van cash. Vooruitkijkend wordt verwacht dat onze Core-activiteiten zullen groeien, ondersteund door onze leiderschapsposities, waardoor we onze Beyond the Core-activiteiten verder kunnen ontwikkelen en CGG kunnen transformeren tot een wereldwijde technologie- en HPC-leider. ”

    4e kwartaal 2022: een sterk kwartaal gedreven door EDA & SMO
    IFRS-cijfers: omzet $ 268 miljoen, EBITDA's $ 142 miljoen, OPINC $ 84 miljoen
    Segmentomzet $ 319 miljoen, een stijging van 6% en een stijging van 7% pro forma* jaar-op-jaar
    Geoscience voor $ 69 miljoen, een daling van (22)% proforma* jaar-op-jaar ten opzichte van een zeer hoog Q4 2021, dat werd aangedreven door softwareverkopen
    Earth Data voor $ 145 miljoen, een stijging van 28% op jaarbasis. Voorfinancieringsinkomsten van $ 67 miljoen, een stijging van 14% op jaarbasis. Na verkoop voor $ 78 miljoen, een stijging van 43% op jaarbasis
    Detectie en monitoring voor $ 104 miljoen, een stijging van 10% op jaarbasis
    Segment-EBITDA's van $ 193 miljoen, een marge van 60%, en aangepaste** segment-EBITDA's van $ 159 miljoen, exclusief $ 34 miljoen winst op de verkoop van de Earth Data-bibliotheek in de VS, een hoge marge van 50%
    Segmentbedrijfsinkomen op $ 94 miljoen, een marge van 29%, en aangepast** segmentbedrijfsresultaat op $ 66 miljoen, een hoge marge van 21%
    Netto groepsinkomen $ 47 miljoen, vergeleken met een nettoverlies van $ (28) miljoen vorig jaar
    Netto cashflow IFRS op $ 62 miljoen, inclusief $ 63 miljoen aan opbrengsten uit de verkoop van de seismische gegevensbibliotheek in de VS.
    * Proforma-indicatoren vertegenwoordigen aanvullende informatie aangepast voor GeoSoftware en Physical Asset Storage en Services-bedrijven die in 2021 zijn verkocht.
    ** Aangepaste indicatoren vertegenwoordigen aanvullende informatie aangepast voor eenmalige kosten als gevolg van economische neergang.
