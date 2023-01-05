Daar istie dan. 20:1, dat valt me nog mee, maar ik vrees dat er dan binnen 2 jaar weer een nieuwe RSS nodig zal zijn om aan de minimum $1 regel van Nasdaq te voldoen.

Gaat meteen vandaag in !



ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen” or “the Company”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, today announced that the Company’s board of directors has approved a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its shares of common stock (the “Reverse Stock Split”). The Reverse Stock Split will become effective at 12:01 a.m. EST, on January 5, 2023 and the Company’s common stock will open for trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on a post-split basis under the Company’s existing trading symbol “OPGN.” The new CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock following the Reverse Stock Split will be 68373L406.



OpGen expects that the Reverse Stock Split, which was approved by its stockholders at a Special Meeting held on November 30, 2022, will increase the market price per share of common stock in order to regain compliance with The Nasdaq Capital Market’s minimum bid price listing requirement of $1.00 per share.



Information for Stockholders



At the effective time of the Reverse Stock Split, every twenty (20) shares of OpGen’s issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically converted into one (1) issued and outstanding share of common stock without any change in the par value of $0.01 per share. The Reverse Stock Split will reduce the Company’s number of shares of outstanding common stock from approximately 58.0 million shares to approximately 2.9 million shares. Proportionate adjustments will be made to the conversion and exercise prices of the Company's outstanding stock purchase warrants, stock options, and restricted stock units.