Forum  /  Curetis  /  Curetis/Opgen : RSS en dan verder?

Aandeel OpGen OTC:OPGN.Q, US68373L4068

  • 2,320 9 jan 2023 22:00
  • -0,330 (-12,45%) Dagrange 2,280 - 2,570
  • 261.771 Gem. (3M) 5,2M

Curetis/Opgen : RSS en dan verder?

4 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 4 Pitmans 5 januari 2023 08:25
    Daar istie dan. 20:1, dat valt me nog mee, maar ik vrees dat er dan binnen 2 jaar weer een nieuwe RSS nodig zal zijn om aan de minimum $1 regel van Nasdaq te voldoen.
    Gaat meteen vandaag in !

    -------------------------------------------
    OpGen Announced 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split

    ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen” or “the Company”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, today announced that the Company’s board of directors has approved a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its shares of common stock (the “Reverse Stock Split”). The Reverse Stock Split will become effective at 12:01 a.m. EST, on January 5, 2023 and the Company’s common stock will open for trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on a post-split basis under the Company’s existing trading symbol “OPGN.” The new CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock following the Reverse Stock Split will be 68373L406.

    OpGen expects that the Reverse Stock Split, which was approved by its stockholders at a Special Meeting held on November 30, 2022, will increase the market price per share of common stock in order to regain compliance with The Nasdaq Capital Market’s minimum bid price listing requirement of $1.00 per share.

    Information for Stockholders

    At the effective time of the Reverse Stock Split, every twenty (20) shares of OpGen’s issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically converted into one (1) issued and outstanding share of common stock without any change in the par value of $0.01 per share. The Reverse Stock Split will reduce the Company’s number of shares of outstanding common stock from approximately 58.0 million shares to approximately 2.9 million shares. Proportionate adjustments will be made to the conversion and exercise prices of the Company's outstanding stock purchase warrants, stock options, and restricted stock units.
  3. forum rang 4 Pitmans 7 januari 2023 03:48
    Snel, snel, nu kan het weer.
    Voor de duiding, uit het vorige PB : "The Reverse Stock Split will reduce the Company’s number of shares of outstanding common stock from approximately 58.0 million shares to approximately 2.9 million shares."
    Onderstaande betreft dus een verwatering van bijna 50%

    OpGen Announces Pricing of $7.5 Million Public Offering

    OpGen, Inc. Sat, January 7, 2023 at 2:00 AM GMT+1

    ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen” or “the Company”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, today announced the pricing of a public offering of an aggregate of 2,586,207 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), Series A-1 warrants to purchase up to 2,586,207 shares of common stock and Series A-2 warrants to purchase 2,586,207 shares of common stock, at a combined public offering price of $2.90 per share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrants. The Series A-1 warrants will have an exercise price of $2.65 per share, will be exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire five years from the date of issuance, and the Series A-2 warrants will have an exercise price of $2.65 per share, will be exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire eighteen months from the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about January 11, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
  4. forum rang 4 Pitmans 10 januari 2023 09:31
    Slot gisteren $2,32 na een low van $2,28 , omgerekend dus $0,116 en $0,114 , net boven de all time low van $0,111 in december '22.
    Het zal niemand verbazen als die morgen gebroken wordt en we binnenkort de $2 slechten.
    En waar ik zei onder $1 binnen 2 jaar, vrees ik vanwege de omvang van die eerste emissie, dat het maar een jaartje gaat duren.

    De historie
    Jan 05, 2023 1:20 Stock Split
    Aug 29, 2019 1:20 Stock Split
    Jan 19, 2018 1:25 Stock Split
4 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

OpGen Meer »

Koers 2,320   Verschil -0,33 (-12,45%)
Laag 2,280   Volume 261.771
Hoog 2,570   Gem. Volume 5.153.842
9 jan 2023 22:00
