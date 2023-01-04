Van beleggers
Forum  /  Koffiekamer  /  Xi Jinping bereidt het Chinese volk voor op oorlog

Xi Jinping bereidt het Chinese volk voor op oorlog

14 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  3. Dr. JV 4 januari 2023 15:25
    China and the US: On collision course for war over Taiwan

    China insists it will "reunify" with Taiwan. The people of Taiwan say they don't want that. The US says it would defend Taiwan against attack. As we enter 2023, this three-way tension is approaching the breaking point.

    www.dw.com/en/china-and-the-us-on-col...
  5. Dr. JV 5 januari 2023 00:44
    A war between China and Taiwan is the economic 'black swan' investors should be most worried about, ex-Fed chair Alan Greenspan warns

    The risk of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is the most significant `black swan' scenario threatening markets, according to Alan Greenspan.

    The former Federal Reserve chair said in his 2023 investment outlook that a conflict between the two countries would be "a nightmare scenario" for the global economy.

    Chinese president Xi Jinping tightened his grip on power when he was appointed for a third term last year.

    markets.businessinsider.com/news/stoc...
  6. Dr. JV 5 januari 2023 00:48
    quote:

    Instapmoment schreef op 4 januari 2023 15:21:

    Dit is toch geen betrouwbare bron? Een gepensioneerde adviseur uit de Trump-regering?
    Xi Jinping is losing his grip on the Chinese people... he going after rights and communication with the West. He is sucking up to Putin. Xi Jinping is desperate and will do anything to hold on to power.
  7. Dr. JV 5 januari 2023 00:54
    quote:

    Instapmoment schreef op 4 januari 2023 15:21:

    Dit is toch geen betrouwbare bron? Een gepensioneerde adviseur uit de Trump-regering?
    De man is een gepensioneerde US generaal en heeft een duidelijke visie. Het Westen heeft zich vergist met Poetin en dat mag niet nog een keer gaan gebeuren met Xi Jinping.
  9. Dr. JV 5 januari 2023 12:38
    quote:

    Instapmoment schreef op 4 januari 2023 15:21:

    Dit is toch geen betrouwbare bron? Een gepensioneerde adviseur uit de Trump-regering?
    War over Taiwan could be inevitable as US, China and Taipei boost military spending

    All sides appear to be preparing for what could be an inevitable military solution as defence budgets balloon and the US continues to arm Taiwan.
    Bijlage:
  10. Dr. JV 5 januari 2023 13:59
    quote:

    Instapmoment schreef op 4 januari 2023 15:21:

    Dit is toch geen betrouwbare bron? Een gepensioneerde adviseur uit de Trump-regering?
    Alan Greenspan warns

    Black swans are unpredictable events – such as the 2008 financial crisis or Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year – that end up having unexpected and severe consequences for stocks and other financial asset classes.

    "The black swan event I think markets, and really the world at large, ought to be most worried about is some kind of conflict erupting between China and Taiwan," Greenspan, who is an economic advisor to Advisors Capital Management, said in a year-end question-and-answer investment commentary published on the firm's website.
  11. Dr. JV 26 januari 2023 12:41
    The China threat

    The counterintelligence and economic espionage efforts emanating from the government of China and the Chinese Communist Party are a grave threat to the economic well-being and democratic values of the United States.

    Confronting this threat is the FBI’s top counterintelligence priority.

    To be clear, the adversary is not the Chinese people or people of Chinese descent or heritage. The threat comes from the programs and policies pursued by an authoritarian government.

    youtu.be/GdapE82GceA

    www.fbi.gov/investigate/counterintell...
  12. Dr. JV 30 januari 2023 09:33
    CIA en hoge Amerikaanse generaal vrezen oorlog met China binnen twee jaar

    Amerikaanse troepen bereiden zich voor op een oorlog met China vanwege een op hand zijnde invasie van Taiwan. Volgens de CIA en viersterrengeneraal Michael Minihan wijzen alle tekenen op wapengekletter tussen de VS en de Aziatische grootmacht in 2025.

    “Ik hoop dat ik het mis heb. Mijn gevoel zegt dat we in 2025 zullen vechten”, schrijft Minihan in een memo die door ABC News is gepubliceerd. De generaal wijst op de oorlogstaal van de recent herkozen Chinese leider Xi Jinping, die Taiwan als onderdeel van China beschouwt. “Het leger moet zich voorbereiden op een oorlog”, zo zei Xi eerder in Peking. Het Chinese leger houdt grote militaire oefeningen rondom het eiland en voert hiermee de druk op de regering van het belangrijke chipproducerende eiland op.

    Als China besluit Taiwan binnen te vallen, zal Amerika Taiwan met hand en tand beschermen, zei de Amerikaanse president Joe Biden al in september vorig jaar. Generaal Minihan gooit er dus nog een schepje bovenop, brengt zijn 107.000 soldaten in opperste paraatheid, en meldt dat het belangrijkste doel van de VS moet zijn om China af te schrikken ‘en indien nodig te verslaan’.

    Het Amerikaanse ministerie van Defensie zit duidelijk niet op één lijn met de generaal: “Deze opmerkingen zijn niet representatief voor de visie van het ministerie op China”, zegt het Pentagon.

    Bron(nen): HLN
  13. Dr. JV 30 januari 2023 12:34
    Pentagon Distances Itself from Minihan Memo Suggesting Possible War with China in 2025

    Comments by Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, the head of Air Mobility Command, about a potential war with China in the next few years have generated international headlines and led the Department of Defense to formally distance itself from the remarks.

    Minihan, who is known for his energetic, passionate style, prepared a memo saying that Airmen under his command at AMC should prepare to be at war with China within two years.

    “I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me we will fight in 2025.” Minihan wrote in the memo, which circulated on social media and was confirmed as authentic by Air & Space Forces Magazine.

    “Xi secured his third term and set his war council in October 2022,” Minihan wrote. “Taiwan’s presidential elections are in 2024 and will offer Xi a reason. United States’ presidential elections are in 2024 and will offer Xi a distracted America. Xi’s team, reason, and opportunity are all aligned for 2025.”

    www.airandspaceforces.com/pentagon-di...
  14. Dr. JV 4 februari 2023 14:34
    US general’s ‘gut’ feeling of war with China sparks alarm over predictions

    A leaked memo from a US four-star general saying his “gut” told him the US would be at war with China in 2025 has prompted warnings about the danger of “undisciplined” predictions of a Taiwan strait conflict.

    The memo, by the head of the US Air Mobility Command (AMC), Gen Mike Minihan, was the latest prediction of a Chinese military invasion of Taiwan, which have ranged from 2022 to 2049. It has triggered a debate about US readiness, accusations of warmongering, and concerns about desensitising people to the real risk of invasion.

    China’s government claims Taiwan as a province and its authoritarian leader, Xi Jinping, is set on what he terms ”reunification”, by force if necessary. It is a prospect Taiwan’s government and people vehemently reject. Around this impasse, tensions are escalating. Beijing’s military is growing bigger and is increasing its coercive targeting and harassment of Taiwan.

    “I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me we will fight in 2025,” Minihan wrote. “Xi’s team, reason, and opportunity are all aligned for 2025.”

    www.theguardian.com/world/2023/feb/02...
14 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

