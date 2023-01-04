Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!
word abonnee
sluiten✕
Xi Jinping bereidt het Chinese volk voor op oorlog
Volgen
Former Trump administration National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says China's president is serious about his threats involving Taiwan: "Xi Jinping is preparing the Chinese people for war."
www.businessinsider.nl/xi-jinping-is-... twitter.com/FaceTheNation/status/1609...
Dit is toch geen betrouwbare bron? Een gepensioneerde adviseur uit de Trump-regering?
China and the US: On collision course for war over Taiwan
China insists it will "reunify" with Taiwan. The people of Taiwan say they don't want that. The US says it would defend Taiwan against attack. As we enter 2023, this three-way tension is approaching the breaking point. www.dw.com/en/china-and-the-us-on-col...
Waarom niet? Instapmoment schreef op 4 januari 2023 15:21:
Dit is toch geen betrouwbare bron? Een gepensioneerde adviseur uit de Trump-regering?
De site waar naar is gerefereerd is bij mijn weten een betrouwbare bron.
A war between China and Taiwan is the economic 'black swan' investors should be most worried about, ex-Fed chair Alan Greenspan warns
The risk of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is the most significant `black swan' scenario threatening markets, according to Alan Greenspan. The former Federal Reserve chair said in his 2023 investment outlook that a conflict between the two countries would be "a nightmare scenario" for the global economy. Chinese president Xi Jinping tightened his grip on power when he was appointed for a third term last year. markets.businessinsider.com/news/stoc...
Xi Jinping is losing his grip on the Chinese people... he going after rights and communication with the West. He is sucking up to Putin. Xi Jinping is desperate and will do anything to hold on to power.
Instapmoment schreef op 4 januari 2023 15:21:
Dit is toch geen betrouwbare bron? Een gepensioneerde adviseur uit de Trump-regering?
De man is een gepensioneerde US generaal en heeft een duidelijke visie. Het Westen heeft zich vergist met Poetin en dat mag niet nog een keer gaan gebeuren met Xi Jinping.
Instapmoment schreef op 4 januari 2023 15:21:
Dit is toch geen betrouwbare bron? Een gepensioneerde adviseur uit de Trump-regering?
2 wars. That’s just what the planet needs!!
Instapmoment schreef op 4 januari 2023 15:21:
Dit is toch geen betrouwbare bron? Een gepensioneerde adviseur uit de Trump-regering?
War over Taiwan could be inevitable as US, China and Taipei boost military spending Instapmoment schreef op 4 januari 2023 15:21:
Dit is toch geen betrouwbare bron? Een gepensioneerde adviseur uit de Trump-regering?
All sides appear to be preparing for what could be an inevitable military solution as defence budgets balloon and the US continues to arm Taiwan.
Alan Greenspan warns Instapmoment schreef op 4 januari 2023 15:21:
Dit is toch geen betrouwbare bron? Een gepensioneerde adviseur uit de Trump-regering?
Black swans are unpredictable events – such as the 2008 financial crisis or Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year – that end up having unexpected and severe consequences for stocks and other financial asset classes. "The black swan event I think markets, and really the world at large, ought to be most worried about is some kind of conflict erupting between China and Taiwan," Greenspan, who is an economic advisor to Advisors Capital Management, said in a year-end question-and-answer investment commentary published on the firm's website.
The China threat
The counterintelligence and economic espionage efforts emanating from the government of China and the Chinese Communist Party are a grave threat to the economic well-being and democratic values of the United States. Confronting this threat is the FBI’s top counterintelligence priority. To be clear, the adversary is not the Chinese people or people of Chinese descent or heritage. The threat comes from the programs and policies pursued by an authoritarian government. youtu.be/GdapE82GceA www.fbi.gov/investigate/counterintell...
CIA en hoge Amerikaanse generaal vrezen oorlog met China binnen twee jaar
Amerikaanse troepen bereiden zich voor op een oorlog met China vanwege een op hand zijnde invasie van Taiwan. Volgens de CIA en viersterrengeneraal Michael Minihan wijzen alle tekenen op wapengekletter tussen de VS en de Aziatische grootmacht in 2025. “Ik hoop dat ik het mis heb. Mijn gevoel zegt dat we in 2025 zullen vechten”, schrijft Minihan in een memo die door ABC News is gepubliceerd. De generaal wijst op de oorlogstaal van de recent herkozen Chinese leider Xi Jinping, die Taiwan als onderdeel van China beschouwt. “Het leger moet zich voorbereiden op een oorlog”, zo zei Xi eerder in Peking. Het Chinese leger houdt grote militaire oefeningen rondom het eiland en voert hiermee de druk op de regering van het belangrijke chipproducerende eiland op. Als China besluit Taiwan binnen te vallen, zal Amerika Taiwan met hand en tand beschermen, zei de Amerikaanse president Joe Biden al in september vorig jaar. Generaal Minihan gooit er dus nog een schepje bovenop, brengt zijn 107.000 soldaten in opperste paraatheid, en meldt dat het belangrijkste doel van de VS moet zijn om China af te schrikken ‘en indien nodig te verslaan’. Het Amerikaanse ministerie van Defensie zit duidelijk niet op één lijn met de generaal: “Deze opmerkingen zijn niet representatief voor de visie van het ministerie op China”, zegt het Pentagon. Bron(nen): HLN
Pentagon Distances Itself from Minihan Memo Suggesting Possible War with China in 2025
Comments by Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, the head of Air Mobility Command, about a potential war with China in the next few years have generated international headlines and led the Department of Defense to formally distance itself from the remarks. Minihan, who is known for his energetic, passionate style, prepared a memo saying that Airmen under his command at AMC should prepare to be at war with China within two years. “I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me we will fight in 2025.” Minihan wrote in the memo, which circulated on social media and was confirmed as authentic by Air & Space Forces Magazine. “Xi secured his third term and set his war council in October 2022,” Minihan wrote. “Taiwan’s presidential elections are in 2024 and will offer Xi a reason. United States’ presidential elections are in 2024 and will offer Xi a distracted America. Xi’s team, reason, and opportunity are all aligned for 2025.” www.airandspaceforces.com/pentagon-di...
US general’s ‘gut’ feeling of war with China sparks alarm over predictions
A leaked memo from a US four-star general saying his “gut” told him the US would be at war with China in 2025 has prompted warnings about the danger of “undisciplined” predictions of a Taiwan strait conflict. The memo, by the head of the US Air Mobility Command (AMC), Gen Mike Minihan, was the latest prediction of a Chinese military invasion of Taiwan, which have ranged from 2022 to 2049. It has triggered a debate about US readiness, accusations of warmongering, and concerns about desensitising people to the real risk of invasion. China’s government claims Taiwan as a province and its authoritarian leader, Xi Jinping, is set on what he terms ”reunification”, by force if necessary. It is a prospect Taiwan’s government and people vehemently reject. Around this impasse, tensions are escalating. Beijing’s military is growing bigger and is increasing its coercive targeting and harassment of Taiwan. “I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me we will fight in 2025,” Minihan wrote. “Xi’s team, reason, and opportunity are all aligned for 2025.” www.theguardian.com/world/2023/feb/02...
Aantal posts per pagina:
20
50
100
Direct naar Forum
-- Selecteer een forum --
Nieuwsberichten
Artikelen
Koffiekamer
Belastingzaken
Beleggingsfondsen
Beursspel
BioPharma
Daytraders
Garantieproducten
Opties
Technische Analyse
Technische Analyse Software
Vastgoed
Warrants
4Energy Invest
Aalberts
AB InBev
Abionyx Pharma
Ablynx
ABN AMRO
ABO-Group
Acacia Pharma
Accell Group
Accentis
Accsys Technologies
ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Ackermans & van Haaren
ADMA Biologics
Adomos
AdUX
Adyen
Aedifica
Aegon
AFC Ajax
Affimed NV
ageas
Agfa-Gevaert
Ahold
Air France - KLM
Airspray
Akka Technologies
AkzoNobel
Alfen
Allfunds Group
Allfunds Group
Almunda Professionals (vh Novisource)
Alpha Pro Tech
Alphabet Inc.
Altice
Alumexx ((Voorheen Phelix (voorheen Inverko))
AM
Amarin Corporation
Amerikaanse aandelen
AMG
AMS
Amsterdam Commodities
AMT Holding
Anavex Life Sciences Corp
Antares
Antonov
Aperam
Apollo Alternative Assets
Apple
Arcadis
Arcelor Mittal
Archos
Arcona Property Fund
arGEN-X
Arrowhead Research
Ascencio
ASIT biotech
ASMI
ASML
ASR Nederland
ATAI Life Sciences
Atenor Group
Athlon Group
Atrium European Real Estate
Auplata
Avantium
Axsome Therapeutics
Azelis Group
Azerion
B&S Group
Baan
Ballast Nedam
BALTA GROUP N.V.
BAM Groep
Banco de Sabadell
Banimmo A
Barco
Barrick Gold
BASF SE
Basic-Fit
Basilix
Batenburg Beheer
BE Semiconductor
Beaulieulaan
Befimmo
Bekaert
Belgische aandelen
Belreca
Beluga
Beter Bed
Bever
Binck
Biocartis
Biophytis
Biosynex
Biotalys
Bitcoin en andere cryptocurrencies
bluebird bio
Blydenstijn-Willink
BMW
BNP Paribas S.A.
Boeing Company
Bols (Lucas Bols N.V.)
Bone Therapeutics
Borr Drilling
Boskalis
BP PLC
bpost
Brand Funding
Brederode
Brill
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Brunel
C/Tac
Campine
Canadese aandelen
Care Property Invest
Carmila
Carrefour
Cate, ten
CECONOMY
Celyad
CFD's
CFE
CGG
Chinese aandelen
Cibox Interactive
Citygroup
Claranova
CM.com
Co.Br.Ha.
Coca-Cola European Partners
Cofinimmo
Cognosec
Colruyt
Commerzbank
Compagnie des Alpes
Compagnie du Bois Sauvage
Connect Group
Continental AG
Corbion
Core Labs
Corporate Express
Corus
Crescent (voorheen Option)
Crown van Gelder
Crucell
CTP
Curetis
Cyber Security 1 AB
Cybergun
D'Ieteren
D.E Master Blenders 1753
Deceuninck
Delta Lloyd
DEME
Deutsche Cannabis
DEUTSCHE POST AG
Dexia
DGB Group
DIA
Diegem Kennedy
Distri-Land Certificate
DNC
Dockwise
DPA Flex Group
Draka Holding
DSC2
DSM
Duitse aandelen
Dutch Star Companies ONE
Duurzaam Beleggen
DVRG
Ease2pay
Ebusco
Eckert-Ziegler
Econocom Group
Econosto
Edelmetalen
Ekopak
Elia
EMD Music
Endemol
Energie
Energiekontor
Engie
Envipco
Erasmus Beursspel
Eriks
Esperite (voorheen Cryo Save)
EUR/USD
Eurobio
Eurocastle
Eurocommercial Properties
Euronav
Euronext
Euronext
Euronext.liffe Optiecompetitie
Europcar Mobility Group
Europlasma
EVC
EVS Broadcast Equipment
Exact
Exmar
Exor
Facebook
Fagron
Fastned
Fingerprint Cards AB
First Solar Inc
FlatexDeGiro
Floridienne
Flow Traders
Fluxys Belgium D
FNG (voorheen DICO International)
Fondsmanager Gezocht
ForFarmers
Fountain
Frans Maas
Franse aandelen
FuelCell Energy
Fugro
Futures
FX, Forex, foreign exchange market, valutamarkt
Galapagos
Gamma
Gaussin
GBL
Gemalto
General Electric
Genfit
Genk Logistics Cert.
Genmab
GeoJunxion
Getronics
Gilead Sciences
Gimv
Global Graphics
Goud
GrandVision
Great Panther Mining
Greenyard
Grolsch
Grondstoffen
Grontmij
Guru
Hagemeyer
HAL
Hamon Groep
Hedge funds: Haaien of helden?
Heijmans
Heineken
Hello Fresh
HES Beheer
Hitt
Holland Colours
Homburg Invest
Home Invest Belgium
Hoop Effektenbank, v.d.
Hunter Douglas
Hydratec Industries (v/h Nyloplast)
HyGear (NPEX effectenbeurs)
Hypotheken
IBA
ICT Automatisering
Iep Invest (voorheen Punch International)
Ierse aandelen
IEX Group
IEX.nl Sparen
IMCD
Immo Moury
Immobel
Imtech
ING Groep
Innoconcepts
InPost
Insmed Incorporated (INSM)
IntegraGen
Intel
Intertrust
Intervest Offices & Warehouses
Intrasense
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NVIV)
Isotis
JDE PEET'S
Jensen-Group
Jetix Europe
Johnson & Johnson
Just Eat Takeaway
Kardan
Kas Bank
KBC Ancora
KBC Groep
Kendrion
Keyware Technologies
Kiadis Pharma
Kinepolis Group
KKO International
Klépierre
Kortrijk Shop. Cert.
KPN
KPNQwest
KUKA AG
La Jolla Pharmaceutical
Lavide Holding (voorheen Qurius)
LBC
LBI International
Leasinvest
Logica
Lotus Bakeries
Lux-Airport Cert
Macintosh Retail Group
Majorel
Marel
Mastrad
Materialise NV
McGregor
MDxHealth
Mediq
MediVision
Melexis
Merus Labs International
Merus NV
Microsoft
Miko
Mithra Pharmaceuticals
Montea
Moolen, van der
Mopoli
Morefield Group
Mota-Engil Africa
MotorK
Moury Construct
MTY Holdings (voorheen Alanheri)
Nationale Bank van België
Nationale Nederlanden
NBZ
Nedap
Nedfield
Nedschroef
Nedsense Enterpr
Nel ASA
Neoen SA
Neopost
Neovacs
NEPI Rockcastle
Netflix
Neufcour (Compagnie Financière de)
New Sources Energy
Neways Electronics
NewTree
NexTech AR Solutions
NIBC
Nieuwe Steen Investments
Nintendo
Nokia
Nokia OYJ
Nokia Oyj
Novacyt
NPEX
NR21
Numico
Nutreco
Nvidia
NWE Nederlandse AM Hypotheek Bank
NX Filtration
NXP Semiconductors NV
Nyrstar
Nyxoah
Océ
OCI
Octoplus
Oil States International
Onconova Therapeutics
Ontex
Onward Medical
Onxeo SA
OpenTV
OpGen
Opinies - Tilburg Trading Club
Opportunty Investment Management
Option Trading Company
Orange Belgium
Oranjewoud
Orcobsaar1219
Ordina Beheer
Oud ForFarmers
Outotec
Oxurion (vh ThromboGenics)
P&O Nedlloyd
PAVmed
Payton Planar Magnetics
PCB
Perpetuals, Steepeners
Pershing Square Holdings Ltd
Personalized Nursing Services
Pfizer
Pharco
Pharming
Pharnext
Philips
Picanol
Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Plug Power
Politiek
Porceleyne Fles
Portugese aandelen
PostNL
Priority Telecom
Prologis Euro Prop
ProQR Therapeutics
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Prosus
Proximus
Qrf
Qualcomm
Quest For Growth
Rabobank Certificaat
Randstad
Range Beleggen
RealDolmen
Recticel
Reed Elsevier
Reesink
Refresco Gerber
Reibel
Relief therapeutics
Renewi
Rente en valuta
Resilux
Retail Estates
RoodMicrotec
Rosier
Roularta Media
Royal Bank Of Scotland
Royal Dutch Shell
RTL Group
RTL Group
S&P 500
Sabca
Samas Groep
Sapec
SBM Offshore
Scandinavische (Noorse, Zweedse, Deense, Finse) aandelen
Schuitema
Seagull
Sequana Medical
Shanks Group
Shurgard
Siemens Gamesa
Sif Holding
Signify
Simac
Sint Gudule Plaats Cert.
Sioen Industries
Sipef
Sligro Food Group
SMA Solar technology
Smartphoto Group
Smit Internationale
Snowworld
SNS Fundcoach Beleggingsfondsen Competitie
SNS Reaal
SNS Small & Midcap Competitie
Sofina
Softimat
Solocal Group
Solvac
Solvay
Sopheon
Spadel
Sparen voor later
Spectra7 Microsystems
Spotify
Spyker N.V.
Stellantis
Stellantis
Stern
Stork
Sucraf A en B
Sunrun
Super de Boer
SVK (Scheerders van Kerchove)
Systeem Trading
Team Kalorik
Technicolor
Tele Atlas
Telegraaf Media
Telenet Groep Holding
Tencent Holdings Ltd
Ter Beke
Tesla Motors Inc.
Tessenderlo Group
Tetragon Financial Group
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Texaf
THEMIS BIOSCIENCE
TherapeuticsMD
Thunderbird Resorts
TIE
Tigenix
Tikkurila
TINC
TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL
TKH Group
TMC
TNT Express
TomTom
Transocean
Trigano
Tubize
Turbo's
Twilio
UCB
Umicore
Unibail-Rodamco
Unifiedpost
Unilever
Unilever
uniQure
Unit 4 Agresso
Unitronics
Univar
Universal Music Group
USG People
Vallourec
Value8
Value8 Cum Pref
Van de Velde
Van Lanschot
Vastned
Vastned Retail Belgium
Vedior
VendexKBB
VEON
Vermogensbeheer
Versatel
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
VGP
Via Net.Works
Viohalco
Vivendi
Vivoryon Therapeutics
VNU
VolkerWessels
Volkswagen
Volta Finance
Vonovia
Vopak
Warehouses
Wavin
WDP
Wegener
Weibo Corp
Wereldhave
Wereldhave Belgium
Wessanen
Wolters Kluwer
Woluwe Uitbreiding
X-FAB
Xebec
Xeikon
Xior
Yatra Capital Limited
Zalando
Zenitel
Zénobe Gramme
Zetes Industries
Ziggo
Zilver - Silver World Spot (USD)
Indices
AEX 763,86
+0,69%
EUR/USD 1,0795
-1,04%
FTSE 100 7.901,80
+1,04%
Germany40^ 15.431,30
-0,50%
Gold spot 1.865,10
0,00%
NY-Nasdaq Composite 12.006,96
-1,59%
Stijgers
Dalers