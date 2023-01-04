Our Vision



From today’s oil and gas to tomorrow’s wind and wave, SBM Offshore is the deep water specialist. We are uniquely positioned to contribute to the energy transformation through developing energy from the oceans.

SBM Offshore believes the oceans will provide the world with

safe, sustainable and affordable energy for generations to come.

We share our experience to make it happen.



Energy is a basic need for the world’s ever-growing population. A steady supply of energy is needed to grow prosperity, support urbanization and fund the transition to a more sustainable future. Supporting this increase in demand while supporting the energy transition is the major twofold challenge of this century. One that SBM Offshore is committed to meeting.



Our vision is to use our knowledge and experience to unlock the vast energy resource potential of our oceans and seas, in all its forms. With two thirds of the world’s cities being located near a shoreline, offshore energy can bring local prosperity to communities around the globe, but also is remote enough to avoid impacting the places where people live. Knowing how to harness it is what positions

SBM Offshore as a company with an important role to play in the world’s future energy development.



Our Strategy



To achieve this vision, and to grow and create long-term value for our stakeholders,

SBM Offshore’s strategy is built on 3 pillars.



Optimize

Our existing technical solutions and operations know-how are the foundation for our future. Optimizing these to draw the maximum possible value will help us to fund the business of tomorrow. This means delivering on time and on budget and with highest standards of safety and quality, ensuring uptime performance with smart operations and actively reducing the cost and emissions during the entire product life-cycle. We refer to this as Target Excellence and we rely on our people to achieve these goals, and we are committed to employing and developing the best talent in the industry.



Transform

Through standardization, digitalization and new business models, we are actively investing in serving the energy markets better by offering products with reduced cycle time, lower carbon footprint and lower break-evens. In this way, we unlock new field opportunities for our clients. Our Fast4Ward® program covers these elements and more, and we apply its principles to all our activities. In addition, we have launched our emissionZERO® FPSO concept, aimed at creating an FPSO with near-zero carbon emissions as part of our strategy to proactively protect the environment. Digitalization is also playing a key role in the transformation of SBM Offshore. Our digitalization program covers the entire company and is founded on end to end processes and active use of data science and artificial intelligence in order to create long term value.



Innovate

The world is moving faster than ever before and innovation is what will ensure we maintain our leadership position by finding better, safer and more sustainable ways of unlocking the ocean’s energy potential for tomorrow. To achieve this, we are leveraging our 60 years of innovation track-record, which includes over a decade of in-house marine renewable energy technology development. We will continue to push the boundaries and develop new products, solutions and business models for the needs of an evolving energy mix, with a more dominant role for gas and renewables in the future. Collaboration, partnerships and co-developments are going to play a more important role than ever. Our ambition is >2GW Floating Offshore Wind installed or under construction by 2030.

