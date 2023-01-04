Van beleggers
Aandeel SBM Offshore AEX:SBMO.NL, NL0000360618

  • 14,520 6 jan 2023 17:35
  • +0,210 (+1,47%) Dagrange 14,230 - 14,525
  • 575.373 Gem. (3M) 429K

SBM Offshore -2023

  1. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 4 januari 2023 10:34
    Our Vision

    From today’s oil and gas to tomorrow’s wind and wave, SBM Offshore is the deep water specialist. We are uniquely positioned to contribute to the energy transformation through developing energy from the oceans.
    SBM Offshore believes the oceans will provide the world with 
    safe, sustainable and affordable energy for generations to come.
    We share our experience to make it happen.

    Energy is a basic need for the world’s ever-growing population. A steady supply of energy is needed to grow prosperity, support urbanization and fund the transition to a more sustainable future. Supporting this increase in demand while supporting the energy transition is the major twofold challenge of this century. One that SBM Offshore is committed to meeting.

    Our vision is to use our knowledge and experience to unlock the vast energy resource potential of our oceans and seas, in all its forms. With two thirds of the world’s cities being located near a shoreline, offshore energy can bring local prosperity to communities around the globe, but also is remote enough to avoid impacting the places where people live. Knowing how to harness it is what positions
    SBM Offshore as a company with an important role to play in the world’s future energy development.
     
    Our Strategy

    To achieve this vision, and to grow and create long-term value for our stakeholders,
    SBM Offshore’s strategy is built on 3 pillars.
     
    Vision Mission Strategy - Optimize
    Optimize
    Our existing technical solutions and operations know-how are the foundation for our future. Optimizing these to draw the maximum possible value will help us to fund the business of tomorrow. This means delivering on time and on budget and with highest standards of safety and quality, ensuring uptime performance with smart operations and actively reducing the cost and emissions during the entire product life-cycle. We refer to this as Target Excellence and we rely on our people to achieve these goals, and we are committed to employing and developing the best talent in the industry.

    Vision Mission Strategy - Transform
    Transform
    Through standardization, digitalization and new business models, we are actively investing in serving the energy markets better by offering products with reduced cycle time, lower carbon footprint and lower break-evens. In this way, we unlock new field opportunities for our clients. Our Fast4Ward® program covers these elements and more, and we apply its principles to all our activities. In addition, we have launched our emissionZERO® FPSO concept, aimed at creating an FPSO with near-zero carbon emissions as part of our strategy to proactively protect the environment. Digitalization is also playing a key role in the transformation of SBM Offshore. Our digitalization program covers the entire company and is founded on end to end processes and active use of data science and artificial intelligence in order to create long term value.

    Vision Mission Strategy - Innovation

    Innovate
    The world is moving faster than ever before and innovation is what will ensure we maintain our leadership position by finding better, safer and more sustainable ways of unlocking the ocean’s energy potential for tomorrow. To achieve this, we are leveraging our 60 years of innovation track-record, which includes over a decade of in-house marine renewable energy technology development. We will continue to push the boundaries and develop new products, solutions and business models for the needs of an evolving energy mix, with a more dominant role for gas and renewables in the future. Collaboration, partnerships and co-developments are going to play a more important role than ever. Our ambition is >2GW Floating Offshore Wind installed or under construction by 2030.
    Sustaining value - S&V Featured content
  7. The wolf of Duck Street 4 januari 2023 10:53
    quote:

    TX23 schreef op 4 januari 2023 10:40:

    Zojuist ingestapt op 14.15 Euro, in het eerste halfjaar ca 1 USD dividend dus netto investering daarna ca 13.20 Euro.
    Wanneer de koers weer boven de 15 komt calls schrijven...
    Dividend loopt waarschijnlijk sterk op de komende jaren. OODO heeft het zelfs over $ 2 (ik meen over 2024). IEX is te voorzichtig
  10. TX23 4 januari 2023 11:08
    quote:

    The wolf of Duck Street schreef op 4 januari 2023 10:53:

    [...]

    Dividend loopt waarschijnlijk sterk op de komende jaren. OODO heeft het zelfs over $ 2 (ik meen over 2024). IEX is te voorzichtig
    Wat mij betreft mogen ze dividend ook op 1 USD/aandeel houden en excess cash inzetten om aandelen terug te kopen. Bij de huidige koers lijkt me dat een prima investering voor SBM. (uiteraard kunnen beleggers ook zelf hun dividend weer herinvesteren in SBM indien gewenst).
  13. The wolf of Duck Street 4 januari 2023 12:20
    quote:

    Up and down. schreef op 4 januari 2023 12:14:

    Zojuist maar een eerste pluk gekocht. Hopelijk wat geprofiteerd vd dip vandaag.
    Weet iemand toevallig het dividendrendement op deze koers? Klopt het dat dit inmiddels zo rond de 8% is? Bvd.
    Een bekende gerespecteerde broker voorziet het volgende dividend: $1,35 over 2022, $ 1,65 over 2023 en $ 2,15 over 2024. Over 2021 bedroeg het dividend $1.
    Hiermee zit deze broker wel ruim boven de consensus.
  15. forum rang 4 Neunelf4S 4 januari 2023 12:54
    Nee, een dergelijk hoog dividend is eigenlijk uitgesloten.

    Op hun company site hebben ze het over het streven naar een stabiel dividend. Als je de historische gegeven in ogenschouw neemt, kan je rekenen op pakweg 1,20. Persoonlijk ben ik daar al heel erg blij mee!

    Heb calls mrt 14 geschreven en ben bang dat ik mag meedoen. Mss doorrollen......
  17. Levanthus 4 januari 2023 13:26
    quote:

    Neunelf4S schreef op 4 januari 2023 12:54:

    Nee, een dergelijk hoog dividend is eigenlijk uitgesloten.

    Op hun company site hebben ze het over het streven naar een stabiel dividend. Als je de historische gegeven in ogenschouw neemt, kan je rekenen op pakweg 1,20. Persoonlijk ben ik daar al heel erg blij mee!

    Heb calls mrt 14 geschreven en ben bang dat ik mag meedoen. Mss doorrollen......
    Op de laatste aandeelhoudersvergadering gaven ze aan dat ze richting 2025 het dividend naar $2 willen verhogen als ik mij niet vergis (vrij zeker)
  20. forum rang 4 KooptNederlandscheWaar 4 januari 2023 13:57
    quote:

    Erg chebbi schreef op 4 januari 2023 13:36:

    Zo een daling doet toch pijn aan de ogen. Ik voel het niet in mijn porto omdat ik geen SBM meer heb. Ik wacht op een 12/13 koers om weer in te stappen. Even kijken wanneer ex-dividend is. Nog steeds in april?
    Alleen maar mooi toch in dat geval?
    Zelf ergens boven de 15 alles eruit gedaan, 13,50 weer terug, ietsje hoger vanwege ex dividend maar verwacht wel dat het lager kan. Heerlijk handelsfonds, maar gewoon long aanhouden is ook aantrekkelijk.
SBM Offshore

Koers 14,520   Verschil +0,21 (+1,47%)
Laag 14,230   Volume 575.373
Hoog 14,525   Gem. Volume 429.020
6 jan 2023 17:35
