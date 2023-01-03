Van beleggers
Forum  /  Onward Medical  /  ONWARD - 2023

Aandeel ONWARD MEDICAL BRU:ONWD.BL, NL0015000HT4

  • 5,180 10 feb 2023 17:35
  • -0,390 (-7,00%) Dagrange 5,130 - 5,560
  • 45.371 Gem. (3M) 6,2K

ONWARD - 2023

7 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. Vitavita 3 januari 2023 15:18
    ONWARD Newsletter - 2022 Year in Review

    Dave Marver, CEO ONWARD: "Major milestones 2022"

    Positive Topline Results - Up-LIFT Study
    - September marked this year’s most important milestone – reporting positive top-line results from our Up-LIFT pivotal study evaluating transcutaneous stimulation with external ARC Therapy. The study enrolled 65 people at 14 leading SCI centers in the U.S., Europe, and Canada, achieving its primary effectiveness endpoint of improvement in upper extremity strength and function in people with SCI.
    - We were also delighted to release observational data from the LIFT Home Study, which evaluated the potential for transcutaneous ARC Therapy to be used safely at home.
    - We plan to submit for FDA clearance in the U.S. and Europe mid-2023 to launch ARCEX late next year.

    Positive Interim Clinical Outcomes for Implantable ARC Therapy
    - Today, there are limited and ineffective options for treating people with low blood pressure after spinal cord injury.
    - Last week, we reported positive interim clinical outcomes from the first ten people treated to regulate blood pressure with implantable ARC Therapy, ONWARD’s spinal cord stimulation technique. ARC Therapy immediately improved blood pressure levels in all study participants, who also reported improved quality of life, increased energy and vitality, and reduced dizziness.
    - Based on these promising interim outcomes, we are preparing to initiate further clinical trials to include U.S. participants in 2023.

    First-in-Human Use of the ARCIM Neurostimulator (IPG)
    - In May 2022, the first participant was enrolled in the HemON feasibility study, a precursor to the upcoming planned pivotal trial with ARCIM for blood pressure and trunk control. This was the first time that ONWARD’s ARCIM implantable pulse generator (IPG) was used in a person.
    - This important achievement validates our vision for a future in which clinicians will no longer need to use existing pain stimulators outside of their indication to explore new treatments and instead will be able to use devices and therapies designed specifically to treat people with spinal cord injury and their unique needs.

    Developing a Brain-Computer Interface (BCI)
    - ONWARD and research partners EPFL and CEA-Clinatec have been awarded a second grant from the European Innovation Council Grant to further develop an innovativeBCI technology for restoring mobility and upper limb function in people with spinal cord injury.
    - The grant will fund integration between our implanted ARCIM system, which delivers targeted, programmed stimulation of the spinal cord, and Clinatec’s WIMAGINE, an implantable device approved for use in clinical trials in two European countries. The device records and decodes the brain's cortical signal to predict a person's desired movement intentions.
    - We believe the development of a BCI platform has the potential to make ONWARD’s therapies more effective as we proceed to 2nd and 3rd generations of our system.

    Two more Breakthrough Device Designations (BDD)
    - This year, we received two additional BDDs from the FDA, bringing our total to five BDDs for ARC Therapy.
    - The FDA’s Breakthrough Device program is designed to help patients and their physicians receive timely access to innovative technologies that have the potential to provide more effective treatment or diagnosis for debilitating conditions of great unmet need, such as SCI.
    - The FDA will provide ONWARD with priority review and the opportunity to interact with their experts throughout the premarket review phase as the technology moves toward commercialization. In short, we are hopeful these designations result in faster access to these important therapies.

    Adding More Exemplary Publications
    - .NeuroRestore, ONWARD’s primary research partner, published several additional manuscripts in the world’s leading peer-reviewed journals. These manuscripts convey a deep understanding of the mechanisms underlying our therapies; they should be very helpful when it is time to educate clinicians once we are given regulatory authorization to launch our products. Here are two examples:
    - In April, ONWARD’s innovative approach to treating hypotension for spinal cord injury was highlighted in the New England Journal of Medicine as potentially also applying to Neurodegenerative Conditions.
    - Additionally, three mobility-related papers were published in Nature in February, June, and November, including this one - Identifying Neurons that Restore Walking after Paralysis.

    Growing our Leadership
    We welcomed several seasoned professionals to ONWARD, each with talent and experience to help us grow into our next phase as a commercial enterprise.
    - Kristina Dziekanand Vivian Riefberg were added to our Board of Directors. Kristina formerly led international reimbursement and market access for Medtronic Neuromodulation and most recently served in a similar role at Alcon. Vivian retired in 2020 as a senior partner with McKinsey & Company, where she co-led their US healthcare practice and lead their US government practice.
    - We added Lara Smith Weber as CFO and Zouhir Mechta as VP Operations. After spending 20 years in Europe, Lara led the NASDAQ IPO for MorphoSys. Zouhir comes to us after a long career in operations leadership for J&J and Dentsply Sirona.

    Adding to our Extensive IP Portfolio
    First-mover advantage has allowed ONWARD to build a formidable IP portfolio. This year we added 24 patents, and our portfolio now totals over 330 issued and pending patents covering a broad range of technologies and activities.

    Partnering with the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation
    At The Reeve Summit in October, I discussed how industry and advocacy groups can partner to ensure groundbreaking research is translated into medical devices that reach the market. The following month, I shared our progress with guests at the Reeve Gala, an annual event that brings increased awareness to SCI research.

    SCI Community Engagement
    We work closely with Scott Chesney, a well-respected person with paralysis to build connections and help us communicate our priorities and progress with the SCI Community.
    I encourage you to watch any of the 7 great 2022 episodes of ‘ONWARD with Scott Chesney’ on ONWARD’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBb9vC...
  2. Renno54 4 januari 2023 15:44
    Gepost door Vitavita.

    Met name onderstaand stukje uit de nieuwsbrief is bijzonder fijn;))

    The FDA will provide ONWARD with priority review and the opportunity to interact with their experts throughout the premarket review phase as the technology moves toward commercialization. In short, we are hopeful these designations result in faster access to these important therapies.

    Daarnaast wens ik alle forumleden een gezond en gelukkig 2023. En een knalled jaar voor Onward Medical ????
  4. Dagobert Duck 13 januari 2023 17:24
    Een update zou wel eens fijn zijn.
    De koopadviezen en de koersdoelen zijn allemaal positief, nu de koers zelf nog!
    Als de koersdoelen werkelijkheid worden dan moet er nog heel wat gebeuren.
    Misschien is een overname door een grote partij als bijvoorbeeld Philips wel een optie.
  6. Vitavita 26 januari 2023 12:31
    Binnen de ‘substantiële deelnemingen’ aandelen in ONWARD Medical heeft toch wel wat beweging plaatsgevonden.

    ‘Stichting G-Therapeutics Participaties’ heeft zijn positie in november 2022 verlaagd van 8,94% tot 4,86% en op 19 januari jl. is de aandelenpositie in ONWARD verlaagd van 4,86% tot 0,37% (absoluut: -/- 1.355.482 aandelen).
    Bron: www.afm.nl/nl-nl/sector/registers/mel...

    Het gaat hierover grote aantallen aandelen, daarbij kan ik me niet voorstellen dat ze op de beurs gebracht zijn, binnenkort kunnen we een nieuwe melding verwachten van een nieuwe ‘major shareholder’ of uitbreiding van een huidige deelneming in ONWARD.
    Ben benieuwd.
  7. forum rang 8 Kaviaar 11 februari 2023 09:13
    Huidige grootaandeelhouders zijn:

    * Stichting G Therapeutics -> 0,37% (nog uit te geven)

    1. D.L. Marver 18 november 2022 3,19%
    2. Gimv NV. 22 oktober 2021 10,82%
    3. NRT Holdings LLC 22 oktober 2021 12,30%
    4. Staat der Nederlanden 22 oktober 2021 3,65%
    5. LSP V Management. 22 oktober 2021 11,48%
    6. Wellington Partners. 22 oktober 2021 10,94%
    7. INKEF Capital. 22 oktober 2021. 12,26%

    Totaal 64,64% aandelenbezit grootaandeelhouders + nog de uitbreiding van een grootaandeelhouder of nieuwe groot aandeelhouder die binnenkort zal verschijnen.

    www.afm.nl/nl-nl/sector/registers/mel...

    P.s. Het is lastig zoeken op de vernieuwde AFM site.

    Er zijn op 23 nov 2021 nog extra aandelen geplaatst. Totale plaatsing betreft 30.184.388 stuks
7 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

ONWARD MEDICAL Meer »

Koers 5,180   Verschil -0,39 (-7,00%)
Laag 5,130   Volume 45.371
Hoog 5,560   Gem. Volume 6.171
10 feb 2023 17:35
ONWARD MEDICAL Nieuws

  1. 08 nov Degroof Petercam verlaagt koersdoel Onward licht 1
  2. 08 nov Onward heeft 70 miljoen euro in kas 1
  3. 05 okt Studieresultaten Onward bevestigen haalbaarheid thuisbehandeling dwarslaesie 1
  4. 27 sep Onward ziet verlies toenemen
  5. 26 sep Nieuwe bestuurder voor Onward Medical 3
  6. 18 sep Uitgelicht: Onward presenteert positieve resultaten
  7. 13 sep AEX in het groen richting Amerikaanse inflatie, koersexplosie Onward
  8. 13 sep Beursblik: Kepler Cheuvreux verlaagt koersdoel Onward licht
  9. 13 sep Beursblik: Onward boekt vooruitgang 4
  10. 13 sep Positieve studieresultaten Onward 1

