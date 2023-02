positive top-line results from our Up-LIFT pivotal study

ONWARD Newsletter -- September marked this year’s most important milestone – reportingevaluating transcutaneous stimulation with external ARC Therapy. The study enrolled 65 people at 14 leading SCI centers in the U.S., Europe, and Canada, achieving its primary effectiveness endpoint of improvement in upper extremity strength and function in people with SCI.- We were also delighted to release observational data from the, which evaluated the potential for transcutaneous ARC Therapy to be used safely at home.- We plan to submit for FDA clearance in the U.S. and Europe mid-2023 to launch ARCEX late next year.- Today, there are limited and ineffective options for treating people with low blood pressure after spinal cord injury.- Last week, we reported positive interim clinical outcomes from the first ten people treated to regulate blood pressure with implantable ARC Therapy, ONWARD’s spinal cord stimulation technique., who also reported improved quality of life, increased energy and vitality, and reduced dizziness.- Based on these promising interim outcomes, we are preparing to initiate further clinical trials to include U.S. participants in 2023.- In May 2022, the first participant was enrolled in the, a precursor to the upcoming planned pivotal trial with ARCIM for blood pressure and trunk control. This was the first time that ONWARD’s ARCIM implantable pulse generator (IPG) was used in a person.- This important achievement validates our vision for a future in which clinicians will no longer need to use existing pain stimulators outside of their indication to explore new treatments and instead will be able to use devices and therapies designed specifically to treat people with spinal cord injury and their unique needs.- ONWARD and research partners EPFL and CEA-Clinatec have been awarded afor restoring mobility and upper limb function in people with spinal cord injury.- The grant will fund integration between our implanted ARCIM system, which delivers targeted, programmed stimulation of the spinal cord, and Clinatec’s WIMAGINE, an implantable device approved for use in clinical trials in two European countries. The device records and decodes the brain's cortical signal to predict a person's desired movement intentions.- We believe the development of a BCI platform has the potential to make ONWARD’s therapies more effective as we proceed to 2nd and 3rd generations of our system.- This year, we received two additional BDDs from the FDA, bringing our total to five BDDs for ARC Therapy.- The FDA’s Breakthrough Device program is designed to help patients and their physicians receivethat have the potential to provide more effective treatment or diagnosis for debilitating conditions of great unmet need, such as SCI.- The FDA will provide ONWARD with priority review and the opportunity to interact with their experts throughout the premarket review phase as the technology moves toward commercialization. In short, we are hopeful these designations result in faster access to these important therapies.- .NeuroRestore, ONWARD’s primary research partner, published several additional manuscripts in the world’s leading peer-reviewed journals. These manuscripts convey a deep understanding of the mechanisms underlying our therapies; they should be very helpful when it is time to educate clinicians once we are given regulatory authorization to launch our products. Here are two examples:- In April, ONWARD’s innovative approach to treating hypotension for spinal cord injury was highlighted in the New England Journal of Medicine as potentially also applying to Neurodegenerative Conditions.- Additionally, three mobility-related papers were published in Nature in February, June, and November, including this one - Identifying Neurons that Restore Walking after Paralysis.We welcomed several seasoned professionals to ONWARD, each with talent and experience to help us grow into our next phase as a commercial enterprise.- Kristina Dziekanand Vivian Riefberg were added to our Board of Directors. Kristina formerly led international reimbursement and market access for Medtronic Neuromodulation and most recently served in a similar role at Alcon. Vivian retired in 2020 as a senior partner with McKinsey & Company, where she co-led their US healthcare practice and lead their US government practice.- We added Lara Smith Weber as CFO and Zouhir Mechta as VP Operations. After spending 20 years in Europe, Lara led the NASDAQ IPO for MorphoSys. Zouhir comes to us after a long career in operations leadership for J&J and Dentsply Sirona.First-mover advantage has allowed ONWARD to build a formidable IP portfolio. This year we added 24 patents, and our portfolio now totals over 330 issued and pending patents covering a broad range of technologies and activities.At The Reeve Summit in October, I discussed how industry and advocacy groups can partner to ensure groundbreaking research is translated into medical devices that reach the market. The following month, I shared our progress with guests at the Reeve Gala, an annual event that brings increased awareness to SCI research.We work closely with Scott Chesney, a well-respected person with paralysis to build connections and help us communicate our priorities and progress with the SCI Community.I encourage you to watch any of the