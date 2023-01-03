Gepost door Vitavita.



Met name onderstaand stukje uit de nieuwsbrief is bijzonder fijn;))



The FDA will provide ONWARD with priority review and the opportunity to interact with their experts throughout the premarket review phase as the technology moves toward commercialization. In short, we are hopeful these designations result in faster access to these important therapies.



Daarnaast wens ik alle forumleden een gezond en gelukkig 2023. En een knalled jaar voor Onward Medical ????