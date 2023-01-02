Van beleggers
Aandeel NEL ASA CHX:NEL_O.CXE3, NO0010081235

  • 16,098 16 jan 2023 13:35
  • -1,223 (-7,06%) Dagrange 16,098 - 16,098
  • 3.086

Nel ASA - 2023

  1. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 2 januari 2023 13:38
    Assessing the Oxidative Stability of Anion Exchange Membranes in Oxygen Saturated Aqueous Alkaline Solutions
    By Christopher G. Arges, Vijay Ramani, Zhongyang Wang and Ryan J. Ouimet

    While anion exchange membrane water electrolyzers show promise as a source of green hydrogen using low-temperatures and non-platinum group metal catalysts, many concerns must be addressed. A primary challenge for the development of high-performance anion exchange membrane water electrolyzers is the fabrication of a stable membrane that will be able to survive long-term stability test while maintaining high anion conductivity, which is a necessity for a durable water electrolyzer. This method will present a standardized protocol that can be used by researchers to assess the quality of their AEM materials and be able to provide insight into how materials may be degrading and how to improve the quality of AEMs. Using Mohr or Volhard titration to measure ion-exchange capacity, EIS to determine the ionic conductivity, NMR and FTIR to understand the extent of membrane degradation over time, and mechanical analyzers to determine the strength of their AEMs, this standardized protocol will guide researchers to determining and improving upon the long-term durability and performance of their AEM materials. Read more.
  2. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 2 januari 2023 14:42
    Shareholder information

    Nel’s shares are listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker “NEL”.

    The company seeks to create sustained shareholder value. The Board of Directors emphasizes communicating and maintaining good relationships with shareholders through financial reports, press releases and presentations. The company has one class of shares. Nel has not yet reached the stage when it can pay dividends from ongoing earnings.

    Nel’s Board of Directors has adopted corporate governance principles aimed at ensuring that the board remains informed and independent. The Board of Directors is elected by the share owners to oversee management and to assure that the long-term interests of the share owners are being served.
    ISIN NO0010081235
    Org. number 979 938 799
    Ticker NEL
    Exchange OSE
    Round lot 1
    Nominal value 0.2
    Shares outstanding 1.563.325.304
    Market cap 22.089.786.545,52
  4. forum rang 10 voda 9 januari 2023 07:28
    Nel & Statkraft to Build Hydrogen Value Chain in Norway

    Strategic Research Institute
    Published on :
    9 Jan, 2023, 3:30 am

    Hydrogen Technology Company Nel and Europe’s largest supplier of renewable energy, Statkraft, newly signed a contract for delivery of 40 MW electrolysers and will thus collaborate to create a strong value chain for production of green hydrogen in Norway.

    Statkraft recently placed a purchase order for 40 MW of alkaline electrolyser equipment from Nel. The electrolyser stacks will be produced at Nel’s manufacturing plant at Herøya and used for the production of renewable hydrogen in one of Statkraft’s many hydrogen projects.

    As Europe’s largest supplier of renewable energy, Statkraft has the ambition to accelerate its annual development rate to 4 GW of new power production per year and to add 2 GW of renewable hydrogen production by?2030. In Norway Statkraft will strengthen its efforts in developing new renewable power production as well as flexibility within hydropower and wind power both on- and offshore.
