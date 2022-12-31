Van beleggers
Akzo Nobel NV (AKZO) - 2023

Aandeel Akzo Nobel AEX:AKZA.NL, NL0013267909

  • 67,760 13 jan 2023 17:35
  • +0,160 (+0,24%) Dagrange 67,480 - 68,320
  • 254.186 Gem. (3M) 518,6K

Akzo Nobel NV (AKZO) - 2023

  1. forum rang 7 nine_inch_nerd 31 december 2022 11:17
    Eens zien wat 2023 gaat brengen voor Akzo Nobel na de stevige correctie in 2022

    As experts in making coatings, chances are you’re only ever a few meters from one of our products. Active in over 150 countries, we’ve set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It’s what you’d expect from the most sustainable paints company, which has been inventing the future for more than two centuries.

    www.akzonobel.com/en/about-us

    www.akzonobel.com
  2. forum rang 7 nine_inch_nerd 3 januari 2023 15:30
    Is Weakness In Akzo Nobel N.V. (AMS:AKZA) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?
    finance.yahoo.com/news/weakness-akzo-...

    With its stock down 6.2% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Akzo Nobel (AMS:AKZA). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Akzo Nobel's ROE in this article.

    Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

    Our latest analyse:
    simplywall.st/stocks/nl/materials/ams...

    Akzo Nobel's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

    To begin with, Akzo Nobel seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 12%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 18% seen over the past five years by Akzo Nobel.

    Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Akzo Nobel's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 11% in the same period, which is great to see.

    The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is AKZA worth today? The helps visualize whether AKZA is currently mispriced by the market.

    Akzo Nobel has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 59%, meaning that it is left with only 41% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

    Additionally, Akzo Nobel has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 39% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Akzo Nobel's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 18%, over the same period.

    On the whole, we feel that Akzo Nobel's performance has been quite good. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals?
  3. forum rang 7 nine_inch_nerd 4 januari 2023 09:27
    Weer hetzelfde, bizar...Wat moet je met zo'n doelen? Niks dus. Sentiment.

    JPMorgan Research herhaalt het verkoopadvies voor Akzo Nobel

    Jefferies herhaalt het koopadvies voor Akzo Nobel
    woensdag 4 januari 2023 - 07:57u -
    Jefferies verlaagt het koersdoel van Akzo Nobel naar €78,00 van €79,00.
    €1: heftig.
  5. forum rang 7 nine_inch_nerd 5 januari 2023 10:08
    Meneer Bakker analyseert.

    AKZO - Hoofd-Schouder bodempatroon - Target 71+ en 84+ Stopzone 61+
    De weekgrafiek toont een prachtig breed bodempatroon, het Hoofd-Schouder patroon,
    ik heb de contouren voor u ingetekend. Deze week wordt geprobeerd de rechter schouder te plaatsen met een witte
    candle en swingteller naar +1. Opstomen naar de neklijn rond 71+, dan uitbreken en verder zigzaggen naar 84+, dat is het koersdoel van het patroon. Stop ligt op 61+.
    Turbo Long kansen met een twee-traps strategie.
    www.bnpparibasmarkets.nl/globalassets...
  9. forum rang 7 nine_inch_nerd 10 januari 2023 10:54
    UBS herhaalt het koopadvies voor Akzo Nobel
    dinsdag 10 januari 2023 - 06:54u -
    €82

    Sanford C. Bernstein & Co verlaagt het koopadvies voor Akzo Nobel naar houden
    dinsdag 10 januari 2023 - 06:54u -
    Sanford C. Bernstein & Co verlaagt het koersdoel van Akzo Nobel naar € 70,00 van € 80,00.
  11. forum rang 7 nine_inch_nerd 12 januari 2023 10:11
    Het regent buiten en binnen op papier ook adviezen....
    Wat het waard is...Beetje lachwekkend dit.

    Morgan Stanley herhaalt het koopadvies voor Akzo Nobel
    donderdag 12 januari 2023 - 05:51u -
    Morgan Stanley verlaagt het koersdoel van Akzo Nobel naar € 85,00 van € 100,00.

    HSBC herhaalt het houdadvies voor Akzo Nobel
    donderdag 12 januari 2023 - 05:51u -
    €57.
    Nou, da's positief.
