Home  /  Forum  /  GeoJunxion  /  GeoJunxion - 2023: oerend hard over de kop?

Aandeel GEOJUNXION AEX:GOJXN.NL, NL0000430106

  • 1,300 2 jan 2023 17:29
  • -0,040 (-2,99%) Dagrange 1,250 - 1,335
  • 3.775 Gem. (3M) 4,9K

GeoJunxion - 2023: oerend hard over de kop?

  1. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 30 december 2022 12:54
    Why GeoJunxion?

    Building on decades of experience in mapping, GeoJunxion is focusing on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services.

    GeoJunxion-Home-2
    Then, Location Intelligence Services or custom data search, data collection, aggregation and consolidation, Geo-analytics and data normalisation and deployment to enhance the maps of our B2B customers and create a better and richer user experience for their clients.

    Last but not least, Location Aware Content, which is essentially the most traditional part of our offering, with global digital maps, administrative and geo-boundaries, map tile services, addresses, Geo-Coder and ZIP code database, including ZIP+4 in the States.

    A Comprehensive Portfolio
    The GeoJunxion portfolio falls into three main strategic pillars.
    Firstly, our Premium Location Aware Content suite includes:
    Eco Alert Zones: aggregated information and polygons on areas created by local governments to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality and with restricted or fee-paying access. This includes congestion areas, low emission zones for light and heavy vehicles, pedestrian and ZTL areas, which are traffic limited zones.

    Safety Alert Zones: smart polygons, time and weather dependent, around areas with higher probability of accidents in certain specific conditions, such as tunnels, bridges, accident prone areas, Schools and Kindergarden surroundings or playground areas and many more.

    Health Alert Zones: aggregated information on COVID-19 statistics with unique and very localised risk evaluation scores across several countries – however those are now evolving to contain other health risk, such as air quality and noise pollution areas for instance.

    Trusted Expertise and Technology

    We have a well established reputation across the industry for delivering effective and easily integrated technology, fast turn-around and excellent customer service. We provide our customers in global tech, local government, logistics and urban planning with data they can use in mobile maps. Typically, customers are mobility solution providers, map aggregators, VARs, navigation solution enterprises and mobile app providers.

    www.geojunxion.com/
  2. Reijerinvesting 2 januari 2023 16:09
    Ik heb geen positie in Geojunxion, maar volg het aandeel wel.
    + Met de komst van de nieuwe CEO lijkt het roer omgegooid te zijn, ik zie veel nieuwe initiatieven in veel richtingen.
    + Ik ben onder de indruk van hoe snel de verliezen worden verkleind.
    - Ik ben vrij cynisch over de toekomst van mappen
    - Ik vraag me af of het bedrijf met anderen, zoals Google kan concurreren.
    - Ze draaien nog verlies en ik zie de weg naar een terugkomend positief resultaat nog niet.
  3. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 2 januari 2023 17:23
    quote:

    Reijerinvesting schreef op 2 januari 2023 16:09:

    Ik heb geen positie in Geojunxion, maar volg het aandeel wel.
    + Met de komst van de nieuwe CEO lijkt het roer omgegooid te zijn, ik zie veel nieuwe initiatieven in veel richtingen.
    + Ik ben onder de indruk van hoe snel de verliezen worden verkleind.
    - Ik ben vrij cynisch over de toekomst van mappen
    - Ik vraag me af of het bedrijf met anderen, zoals Google kan concurreren.
    - Ze draaien nog verlies en ik zie de weg naar een terugkomend positief resultaat nog niet.
    Je hebt wat gemist: ze concurreren allang niet meer met Google of TomTom, kaarten zijn bijzaak geworden voor GeoJunx.
  4. Glenny300 2 januari 2023 21:51
    quote:

    Reijerinvesting schreef op 2 januari 2023 16:09:

    Ik heb geen positie in Geojunxion, maar volg het aandeel wel.
    + Met de komst van de nieuwe CEO lijkt het roer omgegooid te zijn, ik zie veel nieuwe initiatieven in veel richtingen.
    + Ik ben onder de indruk van hoe snel de verliezen worden verkleind.
    - Ik ben vrij cynisch over de toekomst van mappen
    - Ik vraag me af of het bedrijf met anderen, zoals Google kan concurreren.
    - Ze draaien nog verlies en ik zie de weg naar een terugkomend positief resultaat nog niet.
    En mogelijk dat Google één van de (geheime) klanten van Geojunxion is/nog wordt. Geojunxion levert in ieder geval aan een aantal grote bedrijven verschillende services. Zie ook onderstaand:

    www.geojunxion.com/all-news/geojunxio...
  5. Beurskijker 2 januari 2023 22:58
    Kaarten bijzaak maar, beste ridder, welke hoofdzaak zit er volgens jou in het vat waardoor Geojunxtion in 2023 oerend hard over de kop gaat ?
    Lijkt toch vooral een klein gespecialiseerd project bureau dat het "goed" doet wanneer verlies wordt gehalveerd, vrije kasstroom wordt ver(drie)dubbeld en er een accountant wordt gevonden. Toch niet voldoende om oerendhard over de kop te gaan dus wat nog meer? Overname misschien of .....? Blijf voorlopig gewoon maar zitten op mijn positie. Neerwaarts risico lijkt beperkt en wie weet wat 2023 aan leuke verassing in petto heeft.
