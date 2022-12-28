Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Home  /  Forum  /  Amerikaanse aandelen  /  IBC advanced

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Amerikaanse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

IBC advanced

4 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  2. Iceman 28 december 2022 19:24
    IBC Advanced Alloys Corp is een beryllium en koper geavanceerde legeringen bedrijf dat produceert verschillende koperlegeringen als afgietsels en smeedstukken in plaat, blok, rondes, schijven, bars, ringen, buizen, staven, en andere aangepaste smeedstukken. De producten van het bedrijf omvatten afgietsels van beryllium en aluminium, legeringen van beryllium, afgietsels en smeedstukken van koperlegeringen, bewerkte vormen van koperlegeringen, tolwerkdiensten en advies en thermische vormsuper. De Afdeling Koperlegeringen produceert en verdeelt verschillende koperlegeringen als gietstukken en smeedstukken, met inbegrip van berylliumkoper, chroomkoper, en aluminiumbrons. De divisie Engineered Materials van het bedrijf maakt de reeks legeringen van Beralcast, die worden gebruikt in defensie-, ruimtevaart- en andere systemen, waaronder de F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. De divisie maakt ook speciale smeedstukken van koperlegeringen voor gereedschap voor plastic mallen en weerstandslassen. Het bedrijf levert aan een reeks industrieën, zoals defensie, automobielindustrie, telecommunicatie, precisiefabricage en andere.
  3. Iceman 31 december 2022 07:34
    IBC Advanced Alloys Announces Closing of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

    FRANKLIN, IN [DATE] – IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) (“IBC” or the “Company”) a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company, is pleased to announce that it has closed the Company’s previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”).

    Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 11,269,444 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.108 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$1,217,100. Each Unit consisted of one common share of IBC (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.135 until December 30, 2024. All of the securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

    Proceeds of the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

    Lind Global Fund II LP, managed by The Lind Partners, LLC, a New York-based institutional fund manager, led the equity raise for IBC by purchasing 6,944,444 units of the Company for gross proceeds of approximately C$750,000.

    "The Lind Partners is pleased to make this additional equity investment in IBC Advanced Alloys, as we see strong growth potential in the multiple specialty alloy markets that IBC supplies," said Jeff Easton, Founder and Managing Director of The Lind Partners. "IBC's recent consolidation and expansion of its Copper Alloys operations, which Lind supported, appears to have been made at the right time, given the increase in order flow they are now experiencing."

    “We have greatly valued the continuing investment and partnership that the Lind Partners has provided to IBC on our path to growth and profitability and continued service to our hundreds of customers across the economy and in the U.S. national defense sector,” said Mark A. Smith, CEO and Chairman of IBC.

    This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

    For more information on IBC and its innovative alloy products, go here.

    On Behalf of the Board of Directors:
    "Mark A. Smith”
    Mark A. Smith, CEO & Chairman of the Board
  4. Iceman 3 januari 2023 18:49
    IBC Advanced stijgt na afsluiting van onderhandse plaatsing zonder beursnotering
    03/01/2023 | 16:21
    share with twitter
    share with LinkedIn
    share with facebook
    (MT Newswires) -- IBC Advanced Alloys (IB.V) zei tijdens het nieuwjaarsweekend dat het zijn eerder aangekondigde onderhandse plaatsing zonder beursgang heeft afgesloten, waardoor zijn aandelen dinsdag bij de laatste lezing bijna 4% hoger stonden dan bij een dieptepunt op 52 weken.

    De producent van beryllium en koperlegeringen zei dat het ongeveer 11,3 miljoen eenheden uitgaf tegen een prijs van $0,108 per stuk voor een bruto-opbrengst van ongeveer $1,22 miljoen. Elke eenheid bestond uit één gewoon aandeel en één warrant. Elke warrant geeft de houder het recht om één aandeel te verwerven tegen een prijs van $0,135 tot 30 december 2024.

    Lind Global Fund II LP, beheerd door The Lind Partners, LLC, een in New York gevestigde institutionele fondsbeheerder, leidde de aandelenverhoging door ongeveer 6,9 miljoen eenheden te kopen voor een bruto-opbrengst van ongeveer $750.000.

    IBC Advanced zei dat het de opbrengst van het aanbod zal gebruiken voor werkkapitaal en algemene bedrijfsdoeleinden.
4 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Indices

AEX 707,63 +0,92%
EUR/USD 1,0544 -1,15%
FTSE 100 7.554,09 +1,37%
Germany40^ 14.157,80 +0,63%
Gold spot 1.838,48 +0,81%
NY-Nasdaq Composite 10.466,48 -0,11%

Stijgers

JUST E...
+5,47%
ABN AM...
+5,36%
Sligro
+5,10%
PROSUS
+4,08%
Avantium
+3,62%

Dalers

AZERION
-4,77%
OCI
-3,86%
Sif Ho...
-1,68%
AMG
-1,60%
EBUSCO...
-1,55%

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 