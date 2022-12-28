Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Pensioenfondsen

  3. aexo 28 december 2022 19:32
    Pensioenfonds Datum Dekkingsgraad Beleidsdekkingsgraad
    Abbott Nederland 2022-09-30 124.8%
    ABN AMRO Bank 2022-09-30 137.0% 136.0%
    ABP 2022-10-31 125.5% 118.1%
    Achmea 2022-11-30 147.0% 139.3%
    Ahold 2022-11-30 125.2%
    Alliance 2022-10-31 125.4% 124.3%
    Aon Groep Nederland 2022-06-30 134.6% 132.5%
    APF 2022-10-31 124.4% 121.0%
    Apothekers 2022-11-30 118.1% 112.8%
    Architectenbureaus 2022-10-31 129.9% 125.2%
    Astellas 2022-10-31 127.2% 120.1%
    AT&T Nederland 2022-09-30 127.0% 119.0%
    Atos Origin 2022-10-31 120.6% 112.6%
    AVEBE 2022-11-30 135.0% 130.5%
    Avery Dennison 2021-05-31 121.8%
    Bakkersbedrijf BPF 2022-11-30 112.0% 108.2%
    Banden- en Wielenbranche 2022-10-31 101.7% 97.8%
    Beroepsvervoer over de Weg 2022-11-30 109.3% 111.1%
    Betonproduktenindustrie 2022-10-31 112.4% 112.7%
    Bibliotheken openbare 2022-10-31 132.8%
    Bisdommen 2022-10-31 155.8%
    Bouwmaterialen 2022-06-30 110.7% 103.1%
    Bouwnijverheid 2022-10-31 140.9% 131.9%
    Bpf Foodservice 2022-11-30 121.1% 119.1%
    BPL 2022-11-30 123.3% 116.5%
    British American Tobacco 2022-11-30 141.7% 132.7%
    Brocacef 2022-11-30 123.3%
    Calpam 2022-10-31 202.8% 197.2%
    Campina 2022-11-30 135.6% 132.2%
    Cap Gemini Nederland 2022-11-30 107.6% 106.5%
    Cargill 2022-11-30 114.9% 112.9%
    Citigroup Nederland 2022-11-30 125.3% 124.4%
    Coram 2022-10-31 112.9%
    Cosun 2022-11-30 125.3% 128.2%
    CRH 2022-11-30 111.7% 110.0%
    Croda 2022-10-31 134.0%
    Delta Lloyd 2022-11-30 138.1% 134.7%
    Detailhandel 2022-11-30 115.5% 122.0%
    Deutsche Bank Nederland 2022-09-30 120.0% 121.7%
    DHL Nederland 2022-11-30 145.4% 141.3%
    Dierenartsen 2022-09-30 120.8% 113.7%
    Dow 2022-09-30 126.7% 124.8%
    DSM Nederland 2022-11-30 132.9% 126.4%
    Ecolab 2022-10-31 135.2% 127.7%
    Ernst & Young 2022-03-31 114.5%
    Essity 2022-09-30 118.7% 112.0%
    Forbo 2022-10-31 114.2%
    Fysiotherapeuten 2022-10-31 118.7% 111.0%
    Gasunie 2022-10-31 153.2% 140.6%
    Gazelle psf 2022-11-30 131.9% 126.5%
    Geveke 2022-11-30 111.3% 109.0%
    Grolsche bierbrouwerij 2022-09-30 117.3%
    Groothandel 2022-09-30 109.1%
    Hagee 2022-11-30 125.3% 122.9%
    HAL 2021-12-31 197.0%
    HaskoningDHV 2022-11-30 125.1% 122.8%
    Heineken 2022-10-31 152.1% 134.4%
    Honeywell 2022-11-30 144.2% 138.8%
    Hoogovens 2022-11-30 131.7% 128.6%
    Horecabedrijf 2022-11-30 129.0% 124.0%
    Huisartsen 2022-09-30 142.6%
    Huntsman Rozenburg 2022-11-30 143.2% 137.7%
    IBM Nederland 2022-10-31 151.9% 149.2%
    IFF 2022-10-31 135.1% 126.8%
    IKEA 2022-09-30 124.7% 118.9%
    ING 2022-11-30 156.0%
    ING Bank CDC fonds 2022-10-31 131.0% 119.0%
    Kappersbedrijf 2022-10-31 103.8% 101.4%
    Kas Bank 2022-09-30 133.5%
    KLM Algemeen 2022-11-30 140.8% 134.0%
    KLM Vliegend Personeel 2022-10-31 173.1% 156.3%
    KLM-Cabinepersoneel 2022-09-30 129.8% 122.2%
    Koopvaardij 2022-11-30 117.2% 123.1%
    KPN 2022-10-31 132.6% 129.1%
    Kring Progress (Unilever) 2022-10-31 183.0% 163.0%
    Lanschot 2022-11-30 122.0% 119.0%
    Levensmiddelenbedrijf 2022-08-31 100.0% 96.3%
    Lloyd's Register Nederland 2022-11-30 115.8% 111.0%
    Loodsen 2022-10-31 128.0% 119.5%
    Lucht- en Ruimtevaartlaboratorium 2022-03-31 116.3%
    Medewerkers apotheken 2022-10-31 100.2% 98.4%
    Media PNO 2022-10-31 130.6% 118.9%
    Mediahuis Nederland 2022-09-30 123.0%
    Medische Specialisten 2022-11-30 144.7% 142.3%
    Mercer 2022-11-30 126.7% 120.2%
    Metaal en Techniek 2022-09-30 109.4% 107.2%
    Metalektro, bedrijfstakpensioenfonds 2022-11-30 108.8% 111.5%
    Metro 2022-11-30 130.3% 137.4%
    Meubelindustrie en Meubileringsbedrijven 2022-11-30 121.8% 121.1%
    Mn Services 2022-09-30 105.7% 102.8%
    Mode-, Interieur-, Tapijt- en Textielindustrie 2022-08-31 121.5% 109.2%
    Molenaarspensioenfonds 2022-11-30 115.4% 114.1%
    MSD 2022-09-30 143.6% 146.2%
    Nederlandsche Bank 2022-10-31 133.1% 133.9%
    Nedlloyd 2022-11-30 139.6% 135.6%
    Nielsen AC 2022-07-31 119.7%
    NN CDC fonds 2022-11-30 133.0% 126.0%
    Notariaat 2022-11-30 118.5% 116.6%
    Particuliere beveiliging 2022-11-30 126.1% 128.9%
    Pensura 2022-11-30 143.2% 138.4%
    PepsiCo Nederland 2022-10-31 119.5% 118.8%
    Personeelsdiensten 2022-09-30 112.0%
    Personeelspensioenfonds APG 2022-10-31 131.2% 125.4%
    PGB 2022-11-30 120.4% 119.0%
    Philips 2022-11-30 129.1% 129.1%
    Pon 2022-11-30 107.3% 105.3%
    PostNL 2022-09-30 141.9% 131.4%
    Provisum 2022-11-30 156.3% 151.8%
    Rabobankorganisatie 2022-10-31 119.2% 121.2%
    Rail & Openbaar Vervoer 2022-11-30 125.8% 133.1%
    Recreatie (SPR) 2022-10-31 110.7% 106.2%
    Rijn- en Binnenvaart 2022-08-31 141.2% 132.4%
    Robeco 2022-11-30 152.7% 144.2%
    Rockwool 2022-10-31 110.2%
    Roeiers in het Rotterdamse havengebied 2022-10-31 115.4%
    SABIC 2022-11-30 129.5% 124.8%
    Sagittarius 2022-10-31 122.2%
    Samenwerking Slagersbedrijf 2022-11-30 130.6%
    Schilders-, Afwerkings- en Glaszetbedrijf 2022-11-30 122.4% 129.0%
    Schoonmaak- en Glazenwassersbedrijf 2022-10-31 118.0% 107.9%
    Shell 2022-11-30 144.7% 138.7%
    Smurfit Kappa Nederland 2022-10-31 125.3% 116.3%
    SNS Reaal Groep 2022-11-30 117.6% 116.6%
    Sportfondsen 2022-11-30 132.4% 130.0%
    Staples 2022-11-30 129.7% 128.4%
    Tandartsen en Tandarts-specialisten 2022-09-30 124.7% 123.1%
    TDV 2022-11-30 144.9% 138.3%
    Thales 2022-11-30 133.5% 131.1%
    TNO 2022-11-30 134.2% 129.1%
    Trespa 2022-10-31 112.1% 108.2%
    UWV 2022-11-30 123.0% 119.7%
    Verloskundigen 2022-09-30 117.3% 107.1%
    Vlakglas, Verf, het Glasbewerkings- en het Glazeniersbedrijf 2022-09-30 112.6% 105.5%
    Vlees- en Vleeswarenindustrie en de Gemaksvoedingindustrie 2022-11-30 110.9% 105.9%
    Vopak 2022-10-31 136.4% 130.4%
    Waterbouw BPF 2022-11-30 141.9% 135.3%
    Werk en (re)Integratie 2022-11-30 131.8%
    Will Niemeijer 2022-10-31 135.5% 130.6%
    Witteveen & Bos 2022-11-30 118.1% 113.6%
    Wolters Kluwer Nederland 2022-10-31 136.0% 129.3%
    Woningcorporaties 2022-10-31 140.2% 132.1%
    Xerox 2022-11-30 114.4% 113.7%
    YARA Nederland 2022-06-30 136.1% 129.8%
    Zoetwarenindustrie 2022-11-30 121.9% 120.6%
    Zorg en Welzijn 2022-11-30 108.0% 111.4%
    Zorgverzekeraars 2022-11-30 117.0% 120.8%
    Zuivel en aanverwante industrie 2022-11-30 116.4% 114.0%
