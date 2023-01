quote: pwijsneus schreef op 5 januari 2023 12:28: [...]

The base map for us is the raw geometry. Not the names, acronyms, phonemes. Not one-ways, turn restrictions, blocked passages. All these things you think about that are super important for the map. We keep that still as added value, and still license that content out.

Let me add one additional point, because I keep hearing the term base map being used. I want to make sure it's clear – that everybody understands what the base map actually is. The base map isn't OSM. The base map for us is just the road network stripped of everything. It's the geometry of the road.So, then we add in all of the TomTom features onto that road geometry, that makes TomTom so great for everything it does. People could still use the OSM features that have been added on, if they so choose to use that. But I just wanted to make sure it's clear what we're all calling the base map.De gestripte basemap is dus alleen voor ‘referencing’. Dat verschillende data uit verschillende bronnen worden gerefereerd aan eenzelfde bron, zodat je ze kunt vergelijken, ontdubbelen, meta-dateren, whatever.