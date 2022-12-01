Van beleggers
Arcelor Mittal - december 2022

Aandeel ArcelorMittal AEX:MT.NL, LU1598757687

  25,665 2 dec 2022 17:38
  +0,210 (+0,82%) Dagrange 25,100 - 25,685
  3.201.154 Gem. (3M) 3,8M

Arcelor Mittal - december 2022

  1. forum rang 10 voda 1 december 2022 07:01
    ArcelorMittal South Africa Plan Green Steel at Shut Saldanha Plant

    Strategic Research Institute
    Published on :
    1 Dec, 2022, 6:05 am

    South African IOL recently reported that an energy application lodged with the energy regulator shows that ArcelorMittal South Africa is looking to restart its operations in Saldanha Bay. As per report “AMSA might reopen the facility using hydrogen made from renewable energy to make low-carbon iron at the facility and is in talks with Eskom regarding a three-year electricity supply deal. The reopening will result in 260 people being employed by AMSA and another 375 who will be on site contractors.”

    In its application, National Energy Regulator of South Africa said that Amsa has approached Transnet, Eskom, the Western Cape Government and the Saldanha Bay Municipality for assistance with the restart of the Saldanha Works operations converting from the costly iron ore/coke steel making to an electric scrap-melting model.

    AMSA Group Manager Tami Didiza said “Amsa is working on its plan to achieve ambitious carbon reduction targets for 2030 and 2050. The journey will involve close collaboration with several stakeholders, including local and international public and private sector participants. AMSA has recently signed joint development agreement with Sasol, which will advance studies into two potential projects.”

    He said “The first one is the Saldanha green hydrogen and derivatives study which will explore the region’s potential as an export hub for green hydrogen and derivatives, as well as green steel production; and the Vaal carbon capture and utilisation study. The latter is to use renewable electricity and green hydrogen to convert captured carbon from Amsa’s Vanderbijlpark steel plant into sustainable fuels and chemicals.”

    He added “With the appropriate support, the restart of Saldanha Works as an early supplier of green-directly-reduced iron to the international market is a very exciting prospect. However, it is too early to share the specifics as these discussions are ongoing.”

    Amsa closed its steel plant in Saldanha two years ago, partly because electricity costs got too high.
  2. forum rang 10 voda 1 december 2022 07:07
    ArcelorMittal Temirtau Makes Senior Level Appointments

    Strategic Research Institute
    Published on :
    1 Dec, 2022, 6:08 am

    Kazakhstan’s leading steelmaker ArcelorMittal Temirtau has announced temporary changes in the management of the company. Mr Biju Nair and Mr Jelson Batista have been appointed advisors to Vice President of ArcelorMittal and Director General of the CIS Mr Vijay Goyal, which will come into force immediately. This will allow them to pay full attention to the current situation and the investigation into the causes of the accident at the Lenin Mine on 3 November.

    Mr Vladimir Ivanovich Yablonsky was appointed acting General Director of ArcelorMittal Temirtau and Mr Victor Viktorovich Gafiulov was appointed acting General Director of the Mining Department of ArcelorMittal Temirtau. Mr Yablonsky & Mr Gafiulov have extensive knowledge and many years of experience in the work in Temirtau to ensure the smooth operation of the company.

    ArcelorMittal Temirtau said “The report of the State Commission for investigation of the accident at the Lenin Mine on November 3 provided the basis for these important decisions in ArcelorMittal Temirtau. We deeply and deeply grieve our colleagues who died in the accident.”
  3. forum rang 10 voda 1 december 2022 07:07
    ArcelorMittal Canada Relies on Danieli’s Energiron DRI Technology

    Strategic Research Institute
    Published on :
    1 Dec, 2022, 6:09 am

    In the frame of its decarbonization plan through an innovative DRI program, ArcelorMittal has chosen Energiron DRI Direct Reduced Iron technology for its Dofasco plant in Canada. The Energiron Alliance of Tenova & Danieli will design and supply a 2.5-million tonnes per year, hydrogen-ready Energiron ZR direct reduction plant to be located in Hamilton in Canada.

    The ArcelorMittal Dofasco plant will transition away from the blast furnace-basic oxygen furnace steelmaking production route to the Direct Reduced Iron – Electric Arc Furnace production route, which carries a significantly lower carbon footprint. The investment will reduce annual CO2?emissions at Hamilton operations by approximately 3 million tonne per year, which represents approximately 60% of emissions.

    The new Energiron plant will be able to use Natural Gas as reducing agent with the possibility to mix it with hydrogen up to 100%. The plant will have the flexibility to use different reducing gases in any combination or proportion, using the same Energiron ZR scheme.

    The technology has the capability to capture and use CO2, which will further reduce the overall plant CO2 emissions and provide an additional revenue stream for the plant operations.

    The plant will produce hot DRI pellets that will be processed via the proven Hytemp pneumatic transport system, to a new EAF mill to be located next to the Energiron plant.

    The Energiron technology, jointly developed by Tenova and Danieli, is the most flexible DR technology for virgin metallic unit production in terms of makeup gases utilization, and is already designed to maximize the reduction of CO2 emissions.
  7. forum rang 4 Rechterzijde 2 december 2022 13:02
    Ligt aan je strategie. Ik vind het aandeel alles behalve saai.

    Het aandeel is namelijk erg conjunctuurgevoelig en daardoor bijna doorlopend volatiel. Ok, het zijn geen koersverschillen van 5 euro over een paar weken, maar juist met dag/ weekhandel maak ik nu nog steeds leuke/ snelle winsten.

    Je moet alleen wel wat meer risico durven nemen en er lol in hebben. En zeker niet in paniek raken bij een plotslinge daling.

    Een glazen bol heb ik niet.
  12. forum rang 10 voda 3 december 2022 09:24
    Beursupdate: AEX op Wall Street

    Door ABM Financial News op vrijdag 2 december 2022
    Views: 5.143

    (ABM FN-Dow Jones) Op Wall Street zijn vrijdag vijf van de acht AEX-genoteerde fondsen ten opzichte van het slot in Amsterdam lager gesloten.

    Aegon (-0,64%)
    ArcelorMittal (+0,02%)
    ASML (+0,02%)
    ING Groep (-0,08%)
    Philips (-0,13%)
    RELX (-0,28%)
    Royal Dutch Shell (-0,90%)
    Unilever (+0,22%)

    Euro/dollar: 1,0538

    Op basis van de bovenstaande koersuitslagen zou de AEX index, die sloot op 731,04 punten, zijn geëindigd op 729,92 punten.

    Bron: ABM Financial News
Koers 25,665   Verschil +0,21 (+0,82%)
Laag 25,100   Volume 3.201.154
Hoog 25,685   Gem. Volume 3.822.696
2 dec 2022 17:38
Vooruitzichten ArcelorMittal onzeker

