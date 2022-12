PI3K inhibitors irt kanker onder vergrootglas FDAGilead is pulling Zydelig’s uses in relapsed follicular lymphoma (FL) and relapsed small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), citing failure to complete an FDA-mandated confirmatory trial. The move doesn’t affect Zydelig’s relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia use, which was earned with a full FDA go-ahead, the company said.The retraction comes as the FDA is paying more careful attention to accelerated approvals that have failed to meet postapproval trial requirements. And as Gilead noted, the treatment landscape for the two indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma subtypes has changed.….The FDA recently launched an industrywide campaign targeting accelerated approvals in oncology with unresolved confirmatory trials. The initiative has triggered the withdrawal of several cancer drug indications, most notably for PD-1/L1 inhibitors including Merck’s Keytruda, Bristol Myers Squibb’s Opdivo, AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi and Roche’s Tecentriq.