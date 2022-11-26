Van beleggers
Home  /  Forum  /  Koffiekamer  /  Tesla nieuws

Koffiekamer« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Tesla nieuws

13 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. Dr. JV 26 november 2022 18:51
    It’s always worth reminding Musk’s fan boys that these are the brilliant men who founded Tesla. Elon was just a series-A investor who bought in, then sabotaged the company enough until these men were pushed out, then he spent the next ten years telling everyone he founded Tesla.

    twitter.com/broe_jake/status/15962281...
  6. Dr. JV 1 december 2022 18:33
    Welke CEO van een bedrijf staat te dansen? Het feit dat Elon Musk altijd heeft staan te beweren dat hij Tesla heeft opgericht maakt de man volstrekt belachelijk bij andere autofabrikanten. Elon Musk heeft Twitter voor een veel te hoge prijs gekocht en dat hij nu drie bedrijven leidt is vragen om problemen.
  7. Dr. JV 1 december 2022 18:43
    Musk is biting the hand that feeds Twitter

    Musk is taking on Apple. It might not end well.

    Elon Musk has a new nemesis, and it might be one that’s too big even for him. On Monday the Tesla (TSLA) CEO and Twitter owner fired off a series of tweets criticizing Apple (AAPL) for pulling advertisements from the social media platform and claiming that the company threatened to remove Twitter from the App Store.

    finance.yahoo.com/news/musk-is-biting...
  8. Dr. JV 2 december 2022 20:13
    Inside the Downfall of Elon Musk’s Twitter

    It took a lawsuit from Twitter to get Elon Musk to follow through on his promise to buy the platform, which he did this October, and now that he's boss, it may be the end of an era.

    In the few weeks since the Tesla cofounder has been in charge, he's managed to get rid of nearly half of the company's longtime staff, alienate swarms of users, and, some argue, worsen the disinformation crisis across the globe while preaching about free speech.

    Here's a breakdown of everything he has done to the platform.

    www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/lates...
  9. Dr. JV 18 december 2022 14:38
    Musk zoekt vers kapitaal voor Twitter'

    (ABM FN-Dow Jones) Elon Musk is op zoek naar nieuwe financiering voor Twitter. Dit meldde een aandeelhouder zaterdag.

    Ross Gerber, president en CEO van Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, zei dat een vertegenwoordiger van Musk contact met hem had opgenomen om donderdag meer aandelen aan te bieden. Musk zou financiering zoeken tegen dezelfde prijs als de oorspronkelijke deal van 44 miljard dollar, of 54,20 dollar per aandeel.

    Volgens Gerber heeft zijn bedrijf eerder minder dan 1 miljoen dollar ingelegd om de overname van Twitter door Musk te ondersteunen.

    Musk verkocht afgelopen week nog voor ruim 3,5 miljard dollar aan aandelen van Tesla, nadat hij vorige maand waarschuwde dat de omzet van Twitter hard is gedaald en dat het bedrijf 4 miljoen dollar per dag verliest.

    Als onderdeel van de overname nam Twitter circa 13 miljard dollar aan schulden op zich. Analisten berekenen dat het social mediabedrijf hierdoor mogelijk meer dan 1 miljard dollar aan jaarlijkse rentebetalingen moet doen. Dat was in 2021 nog 51 miljoen dollar.

    Bron: ABM Financial News
  10. Dr. JV 19 december 2022 08:18
    Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks About Tesla And Elon Musk

    So when Buffett sat down with Yahoo Finance for an interview in 2020, it’s only natural that editor-in-chief Andy Serwer would ask Buffett about Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk.

    Berkshire has never invested in Tesla, but the company held $6.1 billion of Chinese electric vehicle stock BYD Company ADR BYDDY
    and $2.2 billion of General Motors Company

    This is how you can potentially earn extra income every single month...

    Former leading hedge-fund trader Chris Capre is the real deal. With his simple options trading strategy, he's helping thousands of traders by sharing his trade signals in real-time. Click Here to get his Trades for only $0.99. ????? "My only regret is I wish I joined earlier..."

    When Serwer asked Buffett’s opinion of Musk, Buffett chose his words carefully.

    “Well, I think you're trying to bait me a little bit,” Buffett said. “He’s done some remarkable things.”

    Buffett went on to say that he has met Musk in person after Musk joined the Giving Pledge several years ago. The Giving Pledge is a campaign organized by Buffett and former Microsoft Corporation

    CEO Bill Gates created to encourage the world’s wealthiest individuals to donate the majority of their wealth to philanthropic causes.

    According to Forbes, Buffett’s net worth is approximately $113.6 billion, while Musk’s is roughly $239.9 billion.

    “I've only met him once or twice, but yeah, I've talked with him, but not for quite a while,” Buffett said of Musk.

    But when it came down to the million-dollar question of whether or not Buffett would invest in Tesla stock, the Oracle of Omaha kept his answer short and sweet.

    “No,” Buffett said.

    Charlie Rose also asked Buffett about Musk in a 2022 interview, and Buffett praised his accomplishments at Tesla.

    "I mean, Elon, didn't--he's taking on General Motors, Ford, Toyota, all these people who've got all the stuff, and he's got an idea. And he's winning. That's America. You can't dream it up. It's astounding," Buffett said.

    As for Musk, he has been critical of Buffett in the past, once calling his value investing style "lame" on a Tesla earnings call. 

    "To be totally frank, I’m not his biggest fan, but he does a lot of capital allocation. He reads a lot of annual reports and accounting, and it’s pretty boring really," Musk said of Buffett on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

    www.benzinga.com/top-stories/20/05/15...
  11. Dr. JV 21 december 2022 17:03
    Vrije val Tesla houdt aan

    Kan het nog gekker met Elon Musk moeten beleggers vorige week, na een aantal opvallende Twitter-acties van de topman, gedacht hebben.

    Ja dus, deze week had de CEO in een poll gevraagd of hij zou moeten opstappen als topman van Twitter. Uiteindelijk heeft 57,5% Musk weggestemd en vindt dat hij inderdaad moet opstappen. Volgens de Amerikaanse nieuwszender CNBC neemt Musk de uitslag van de poll serieus en is hij op zoek naar een nieuwe topman voor Twitter.

    De koers van Tesla heeft, mede onder zijn escapades, te lijden gehad. Alleen al deze maand verloor het aandeel 37% op de beurs, sinds september is de koers ruimschoots gehalveerd.

    Vanaf het all-time high rond $414,50, eind 2021, heeft Tesla bijna twee-derde aan beurswaarde ingeleverd.

    Musk zelf zal er ook zelf debet aan zijn, want hij verkocht vorige voor meer dan $3,5 miljard aan aandelen Tesla, terwijl hij sinds eind 2021 in totaal voor bijna $40 miljard aan Tesla-stukken heeft afgestoten. 

    Technisch bezien racet Tesla het ravijn in. Ik heb hier al eerder aangegeven dat een cruciale steun gebroken was en het valluik naar de kelder open gegaan.

    Je vraagt je wel eens af wat voor diepere beweegreden de Tesla-topman zou kunnen hebben voor zijn acties.
    Hoofd & schouderformatie met een lange termijn verkoopsignaal

    Het aandeel Tesla ligt er hoe dan ook als een dweil bij en is in een vrije val beland. Technisch is het aandeel verzwakt nadat een serie koersbodems rond $200 is gebroken.

    www.iex.nl/Artikel/763504/Vrije-val-T...
  12. Dr. JV 23 december 2022 09:49
    Tesla delivery numbers in early 2023 could be a letdown: analyst

    The Tesla trade may be in for a few more blown tires right out of the gate in 2023.

    The EV maker is slated to report its fourth-quarter delivery and production figures right after the new year, and they could be a letdown, Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner warned in a new client note.

    Ahead of the release, Rosner slashed his estimates for Tesla's deliveries, sales, and profits. Rosner sees fourth-quarter earnings coming in at $1.05 per share, below current analyst forecasts for $1.24.

    The auto analyst says the estimate cuts reflect some economic weakness in China, as well as the postponement of deliveries into the first quarter in the U.S. from some consumers to benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act’s EV incentives.

    Shares of Tesla have crashed nearly 70% from a high on Jan. 3 of this year. The stock is down over 34% so far this month alone.

    finance.yahoo.com/news/tesla-delivery...
13 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

