Those following along with Basic-Fit N.V. (AMS:BFIT) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by René Moos, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO of the company, who spent a stonking €3.3m on stock at an average price of €22.08. While that only increased their holding size by 1.6%, it is still a big swing by our standards.



Basic-Fit Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by René Moos was the biggest purchase of Basic-Fit shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of €22.40 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Basic-Fit insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.



While Basic-Fit insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!



insider-trading-volume

ENXTAM:BFIT Insider Trading Volume November 7th 2022

Does Basic-Fit Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Basic-Fit insiders own 14% of the company, worth about €212m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.



So What Do The Basic-Fit Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Basic-Fit. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Basic-Fit. For example - Basic-Fit has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.



For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.