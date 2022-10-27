Van beleggers
desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Aandeel Flow Traders AEX:FLOW.NL, NL0011279492

  • 23,420 27 okt 2022 12:36
  • +2,680 (+12,92%) Dagrange 22,300 - 24,080
  • 758.911 Gem. (3M) 155K

Nieuwsberichten

Direct naar Forum

Koers 23,420   Verschil +2,68 (+12,92%)
Laag 22,300   Volume 758.911
Hoog 24,080   Gem. Volume 155.007
27 okt 2022 12:36
Flow Traders Nieuws

  1. 10:37 ING: obligatiemarkt verrast bij Flow Traders 3
  2. 08:35 Vastrentende markt stuwt omzet en resultaat Flow Traders 3
  3. 26 okt Beursblik: relatief sterk kwartaal voorzien bij Flow Traders 2
  4. 21 okt Flow Traders verhuist naar Bermuda 3
  5. 28 sep Flow Traders ziet chief risk officer vertrekken
  6. 28 sep Update2: Flow Traders creëert mondiaal managementteam 7
  7. 27 sep Flow Traders creëert mondiaal managementteam
  8. 01 sep BlackRock vergroot belang in Flow Traders 2
  9. 11 aug Invesco kleiner in FlowTraders
  10. 26 jul Beursblik: UBS verlaagt koersdoel Flow Traders stevig

