Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices, and solutions. Its segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of products and services in its portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services, spanning a variety of devices and platforms. This segment includes Office Consumer, LinkedIn, dynamics business solutions, and Office Commercial. The Intelligent Cloud segment consists of public, private, and hybrid server products and cloud services that can power modern businesses and developers. This segment includes server products and cloud services, and enterprise services. The More Personal Computing segment consists of products and services that put customers at the centre of the experience with its technology. This segment includes Windows, devices, gaming, and search and news advertising.
Groet Henk
Bedankt Henk.
Voor oudere berichten, zie deze draad uit de koffiekamer die al vanaf 2009 loopt. www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1193078/Koffie...
nine_inch_nerd schreef op 27 september 2022 22:16:
@Petex heeft een nieuw draadje gemaakt. Bedankt.
Zie:
www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1392398/Amerik...
nine_inch_nerd schreef op 27 september 2022 22:12:
Bedankt voor dit initiatief.
Eind vorige week ingestapt en met hapjes uit aan het breiden.
3 Things About Microsoft That Smart Investors Know www.fool.com/investing/2022/09/28/3-t...
volg hier uiteraard ook graag mee, bedankt
Mijn persoonlijke top 3 voor Microsoft blijft:
(1) Veel B2B met overstapbarrières (2) Groeiende cloud business (3) Een AAA credit-rating (MSFT en JNJ zijn de enige twee Amerikanen)
Space and Time strikt financiering van $20 miljoen onder leiding van Microsoft’s M12
cryptobenelux.com/2022/09/29/space-an... New York City, 29 september 2022 – Space and Time, een web3-native dataplatform dat de betrouwbare automatisering van bedrijfslogica mogelijk maakt door middel van Proof of SQL-cryptografie, waarvoor patent is aangevraagd, heeft 20 miljoen dollar aan strategische financiering binnengehaald van grote investeerders onder leiding van Microsoft’s M12 fonds.
Andere investeerders die deelnemen aan de financieringsronde zijn Framework Ventures, HashKey, Foresight Ventures, SevenX Ventures, Polygon, Blizzard the Avalanche Fund, Stratos, Hash Capital, Coin DCX en verschillende toonaangevende Web3-gemeenschappen en angel-investeerders. Space and Time haalde eerder $10 miljoen op in een startfinancieringsronde onder leiding van crypto-investeringsbedrijf Framework Ventures. Nate Holiday, medeoprichter en CEO van Space and Time, reageerde als volgt: “We zijn verheugd om de strategische ondersteuning van M12 en Microsoft aan te kondigen en onze samenwerking met Chainlink uit te breiden. We zijn toegewijd aan het automatiseren van de bedrijfslogica van de wereld door smart contracts rechtstreeks te verbinden met het datawarehouse van Space and Time om nieuwe en geavanceerde use-cases in Web3 mogelijk te maken. Space and Time bevindt zich op het snijvlak van on-chain en off-chain databerekening en we zijn verheugd om samen te werken met datapartners van wereldklasse om het volgende generatie data-ecosysteem te bouwen voor zowel gedecentraliseerde applicaties als ondernemingen op schaal over de hele wereld.”
Microsoft Has ‘Sustainable Advantages,’ Says Analyst By Connor SmithFollow Sept. 30, 2022 1:14 pm ET Microsoft MSFT –0.50% stock has tumbled 30% in what so far has been a dreadful year for technology stocks. An analyst at Raymond James just stepped off the sidelines, arguing it’s time to buy the dip. Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok resumed coverage on Microsoft (ticker: MSFT) stock with an Outperform rating and $300 target price. There’s “a collection of sustainable advantages in the story,” Marok wrote. Raymond James had suspended coverage on June 11, 2021.
Don't Panic and Look to These 2 Big Tech Stocks After the Selloff finance.yahoo.com/news/dont-panic-loo...
Nieuw lek in beveiliging e-mailsysteem Microsoft
Er is een nieuw beveiligingsprobleem opgedoken in een e-mailsysteem van Microsoft. Criminelen die de inloggegevens van één account in handen hebben, kunnen vervolgens in enkele stappen een hele server overnemen. Er zijn al hackers die van die kwetsbaarheid misbruik maken. Voor het Nationaal Cyber Security Centrum (NCSC) is dat reden om de hoogst mogelijke waarschuwing af te geven. In 2021 kwam er ook al een softwareprobleem aan het licht. Dat lijkt ernstiger dan het huidige mankement. (FD)
Playstation uit bezorgdheid over overname Activision Blizzard door Microsoft De CEO van PlayStation, Jim Ryan, bezocht naar verluidt Europese toezichthouders in Brussel om uiting te geven aan de bezorgdheid van PlayStation over de voorgenomen overname van Activision Blizzard door Microsoft ter waarde van 68,7 miljard dollar. Hij richtte zich vooral op toekomstige release-afspraken voor de Call of Duty-serie. Als de Activision-deal doorgaat, zou
Microsoft 's werelds op twee na grootste gamebedrijf worden, na Tencent en Sony.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.68 Sat, October 8, 2022, 4:07 PM The board of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.68 on the 8th of December, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.2%, which is fairly typical for the industry.
Microsoft's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. However, Microsoft's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business. Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 43.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range. Microsoft Has A Solid Track Record The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.80, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.72. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock. The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Microsoft has grown earnings per share at 24% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend. We Really Like Microsoft's Dividend Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Microsoft is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.
Microsoft has superior fundamentals, including a 36.7% profit margin, estimated earnings growth of 11% p.a. But insider selling activity warrants a more cautious approach when analyzing the company. simplywall.st/stocks/us/software/nasd...
Jefferies verlaagde het koersdoel voor Microsoft van 320 naar 275 dollar en voor Pepsico van 181 naar 171 usd.
Mercedes-Benz en Microsoft kondigen partnerschap aan over cloudcomputing Autofabrikant Mercedes-Benz en softwarebedrijf Microsoft kondigden een partnerschap aan om de cloudcomputing-dienst van de softwaregigant te gebruiken voor een dataplatform dat de productie-efficiëntie in meer dan 30 Mercedes-Benz-fabrieken over de hele wereld moet verbeteren. Het doel is gegevens te verzamelen van het hele productieproces, van onderdelen tot logistiek en assemblagelijn, om een virtuele replica te creëren waarmee teams mogelijke knelpunten in de toeleveringsketen sneller kunnen opsporen. De samenwerking zal naar verwachting leiden tot een toename van de efficiëntie van de voertuigproductie met 20% tegen 2025 in vergelijking met het niveau van 2022, aldus Mercedes.
Apple bringing iCloud Photos, Apple Music, Apple TV to Microsoft platforms
Oct. 13, 2022 7:44 AM ET At Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Wednesday product event, the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant said Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) would bring some of its most popular services to its platforms in short order, including Apple Music. Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) has brought Apple Music to Xbox, with the app having being released yesterday. Apple's (AAPL) iCloud Photos and Apple TV are coming to Windows, with iCloud Photos set to work with Microsoft's (MSFT) Photos app. Apple TV - already available on Xbox - is slated to come to Windows later this year. In addition, Microsoft (MSFT) also announced new versions of its Surface laptops on Wednesday, including the Surface Laptop 5, which comes with Intel's (INTC) 12th-generation chips. It also unveiled the new Surface Pro 9 and the new Surface Studio 2 all-in-one desktop. Separately on Wednesday, Microsoft (MSFT) complained Sony (SONY) has undue influence on UK regulators. The company said the U.K.'s in-depth probe of its proposed Activision Blizzard (ATVI) acquisition "incorrectly relies on self-serving statements by Sony which significantly exaggerate the importance of Call of Duty to it and neglect to account for Sony's clear ability to competitively respond."
Dat Apple gebruik gaat maken van Microsoft platformen verbaast mij wel. In plaats van concurrenten trekken ze samen op tegen AWS van Amazon? Of spelen hier andere overwegingen zoals kosten en schaalvoordelen? Dat is alleen naar even hardop denken, want ik weet het ook niet.
We definitely see constraints in the macro environment that are leading to customers and everyone essentially asking: How do we drive productivity?" Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says. "We need to do more with less." We are "optimistic about our own ability to deliver value to customers and do well in the marketplace," Microsoft CEO says. You will see us "take our own solutions and deploy them as efficiently as possible to drive productivity and leverage at operating expense." twitter.com/YahooFinance/status/15820...
Koers
228,560
Verschil
0,00
( 0,00%)
Laag
0,000
Volume
37.097
Hoog
0,000
Gem. Volume
25.438.540
14 okt 2022 22:00
