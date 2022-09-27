Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!
word abonnee
sluiten✕
Hier dan een draadje van een opkomende grote Lithium miner die o.a. begin 2023 in Quebec een grote bijdrage gaat starten in de Lithium bevoorrading.
Veel potentieel! Sayona Mining is an emerging lithium producer with projects in Québec, Canada and Western Australia. In Québec, together with strategic partner, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (Nasdaq:PLL; ASX:PLL), Sayona has successfully acquired North American Lithium, an established lithium mine and concentrator, which it plans to integrate with its nearby Authier Lithium Project as well as its emerging Tansim Lithium Project to create a world-scale Abitibi lithium hub. Sayona has also announced the acquisition of a 60% stake in the Moblan Lithium Project in Northern Québec, located in the established lithium mining jurisdiction of Eeyou-Istchee James Bay. The Company has committed to downstream processing in Québec to supply the fast-growing North American battery and EV market. In Western Australia, the Company holds a large tenement portfolio in the Pilbara region prospective for gold and lithium. Sayona is exploring for Hemi-style gold targets in the world-class Pilbara region, while its lithium projects are subject to an earn-in agreement with Altura Mining Limited. Australische beurs: SYA US beurs (OTC): SYAXF Duitse beurzen: DML sayonamining.com.au De projecten waar Sayona mee bezig is: sayonamining.com.au/authier-project/
27 September 2022
QUÉBEC MINING OPERATOR SELECTED AS NAL RESTART ADVANCES Highlights • Québec company, L. Fournier & Fils, awarded four year, approximately C$200 million contract for mining operations at Sayona’s North American Lithium (NAL) operation
• One of the largest agreements in history of Québec mining sector, ensuring significant economic benefits for region, involving 120 new jobs including First Nations personnel • Works to commence from October 2022, as Sayona advances restart of production at NAL in Q1 2023. Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA; OTCQB:SYAXF) is advancing the restart of production at its North American Lithium (NAL) operation, awarding a four-year, approximately C$200 million contract to Québec company L. Fournier & Fils for mining operations. One of the largest such contracts signed in Québec’s mining history, the agreement will deliver significant economic benefits to the region of Abitibi-Témiscamingue. This includes the creation of 120 new jobs, mostly recruited from the region and from the First Nations communities of Pikogan and Lac Simon. Under the agreement, Fournier will be responsible for the supervision of all stripping and drilling, blasting, loading and transportation of ore and waste rock, the maintenance of mining roads, and all other services related to operations. Drilling and blasting work will be conducted by another local Québec company, Dynamitage Castonguay. Sayona Québec CEO, Guy Laliberté, said the agreement marked another important step in the restart of operations at NAL. “We are very happy to have found a partner of the calibre of Fournier & Fils for our mining operations at the North American Lithium site in La Corne,” Mr Laliberté said.
Eye on Lithium: Sayona jumps 7% as it inches closer to NAL restart stockhead.com.au/resources/eye-on-lit... Could Sayona be on track to become a mini-PLS? Two out of three experts say… sure stockhead.com.au/resources/could-sayo...
SayonaMining ( $SYA $SYAXF) Issues Full Year Statutory Accounts - Total assets of the Group were over A$661m - Cash balances of OVER A$184m Sayona is in a very STRONG financial position to expand & excel. Great job, Sayona! cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gate...
Piedmont Lithium (#ASX: $PLL) closes-in on near-term cash flow with Sayona in Canada youtu.be/SnMsbwsM684
Renewables Allowing Miners to Stretch Horizons By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer Intriguing investment news from global copper majors MMG and Rio Tinto this week underlines how the rising importance of renewables is allowing some miners to look through the present uncertainty and instability and still find growth opportunities.
The decisions run contrary to the move discussed last week by Newmont to delay a $US2 billion plus expansion of its Yanacocha gold mine in Peru to become a gold/copper operation – that will now happen around 2024 instead of this year with the completion now 2027-28 instead of 2024-25. The OZ Minerals decision last week to go ahead with its $1.7 billion West Musgrave nickel copper mining in WA is more in line with the moves by Rio, and especially MMG (the Hong listed, Melbourne based Chinese state-controlled copper miner – see separate story) to continue pushing expansion. Rio’s small US mining move might not be as important as a separate statement later in the week revealing that it has been more active in the lithium business than previously thought with a trial plant now operating in Canada and testing ore from another Australian company. Rio Tinto is making a small addition to the world copper supply with a $US55 million investment to start underground mining and expand production at its existing Kennecott copper operations in the US state of Utah. This has all the hallmarks of a trial operation with electric underground vehicles mentioned as being part of the small project, with the mining as some sort of trial for a larger operation later in the decade. Rio’s copper move is small beer – it says that it will initially focus on the Lower Commercial Skarn (LCS) area at Kennecott, which is expected to deliver around 30,000 tonnes of mined coppers through the period to 2027. The company said that the first ore is expected to be produced in early 2023, and full production to be achieved in the second half of the year. The ore will be processed through the existing facilities at Kennecott, one of only two operating copper smelters in the United States. Kennecott holds the potential for significant and attractive underground development. The LCS project is the first step towards this, with a mineral resource of 7.5 million tonnes at 1.9% copper, 0.84 grams to the tonne (g/t) gold, 11.26 g/t silver, and 0.015% molybdenum identified based on drilling and a Probable Ore Reserve of 1.7 million tonnes at 1.9% copper, 0.71 g/t gold, 10.07 g/t silver, and 0.044% molybdenum. Rio said underground battery electric vehicles are currently being trialled at Kennecott to improve employee health and safety, increase productivity and reduce carbon emissions from future underground mining fleets. A battery electric haul truck and loader supplied by Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions are being used to evaluate performance and suitability as part of underground development work. But late in the week came news from Rio Tinto about its lithium ambitions, now focused on Argentina after its Serbian mine proposal was put on hold because of local opposition. Rio surprised some in the sector with the news that it had started making spodumene concentrate at a plant in Quebec. “We are seeing strong interest in the market for a North American supply of spodumene concentrate to support production of lithium batteries,” Stéphane Leblanc, managing director of Rio Tinto Iron and Titanium, said in a statement on Friday. The Quebec plant was quietly commissioned in June and produced its first tonne of spodumene concentrate in July, according to Rio. In December last year, the company acquired Rincon Mining in Argentina for $US825 million to develop a large lithium brine project in the heart of Argentina’s “lithium triangle”. And where is the raw material coming from? Well, here’s the interesting bit, Rio revealed in its statement that the plant “will test ore from various local suppliers including Sayona, an emerging lithium producer with projects in Québec and Western Australia.” Sayona? Well, its shares rose nearly 7% on Thursday, not because of this news but after an encouraging update earlier in the week. The miner reported the Quebec project is progressing toward a restart. Drilling and blasting work will kick off next month. The first lithium carbonate/hydroxide production is forecast for the first quarter of 2023. The company revealed on Tuesday it had moved closer to restarting production at its North American Lithium (NAL) operation after awarding a four-year contract to Québec mining contractor, L. Fournier & Fills. Under the new agreement, Fournier will be responsible for the supervision of all stripping and drilling, blasting, loading and transportation of ore and waste rock, as well as the maintenance of mining roads, and all other services related to operations. Sayona said the value of this contract was around $C200 million over the four years. CEO Brett Lynch said in Tuesday’s statement “We are delighted to further advance NAL towards the recommencement of production in the first quarter of 2023, with the selection of a skilled and experienced mining operator being a crucial step in this process.” Sayona has projects in Que´bec, Canada and Western Australia. In Que´bec, Sayona’s assets comprise NAL (North American Lithium) together with the Authier Lithium Project and its emerging Tansim Lithium Project, “supported by a strategic partnership with American lithium developer Piedmont Lithium Inc. Sayona also holds a 60% stake in the Moblan Lithium Project in northern Que´bec.” In WA it holds a large tenement portfolio in the Pilbara region prospective for gold and lithium. Sayona is exploring for Hemi-style gold targets in the world-class Pilbara region (De Grey Mining’s big discovery in the Western Pilbara), while its lithium projects are subject to an earn-in agreement with Morella Corporation.
Eye on Lithium: Aussie lithium exports to jump more than ten-fold in two years, Sayona launches NAL PFS - Stockhead Jessica CumminsOctober 4, 2022 ASX lithium stocks SYA Sayona and Piedmont Lithium launch PFS for NAL lithium carbonate production
Larvotto Resources gains 23% on discovery of new lithium anomaly within the Eyre Project Cygnus Gold and Latin Resources both appoint big names to non-executive director roles All your lithium news, Tuesday October 4. An ongoing, never-ending surge in demand for materials needed for low-emissions technology such as batteries, solar panels and electric vehicles is pushing revenues to new highs and the stand out commodity remains lithium. As Stockhead’s senior resources journalist, Josh Chiat, mentioned this morning – the value of Australia’s lithium industry is expected to climb from a little under $5 billion in FY22 to almost $14 billion in FY23. That represents a ten-fold increase in just two years, the Government’s Resources and Energy Quarterly highlighted, from $1.1 billion in 2020-2021. “Lithium export volumes are expected to grow steadily as Australia maintains its position as the world’s largest lithium miner,” the report said. In other big news, Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) has kick started a pre-feasibility study at the North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Quebec, Canada to look into the potential for lithium carbonate or hydroxide production. The PFS forms part of SYA’s and joint venture partner Piedmont Lithium’s (ASX:PLL) contribution to the province’s electrification drive with production set to begin in Q1 2023. In an announcement which saw SYA’s shares fly some 11.11% this morning, SYA managing director Brett Lynch said moving downstream has always been the plan for the company to enable a significant increase in profitability.
4 October 2022
Sayona Mining Limited has lodged the following announcement with the ASX: "PFS Launched for NAL Lithium Carbonate Production" sayonamining.com.au/wp/wp-content/upl... Highlights • Pre-feasibility study (PFS) launched for production of lithium carbonate at North American Lithium (NAL) operation, as Sayona evaluates options for downstream processing • Significant potential value-adding boost for Sayona, facilitating Québec’s electrification drive. Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA; OTCQB:SYAXF) is fast-tracking plans to move downstream in Québec, with the launch of a pre-feasibility study by Sayona Québec (SYA 75%; Piedmont Lithium Inc 25%), to consider the potential for lithium carbonate production at the North American Lithium (NAL) operation. Sayona is examining the options for lithium carbonate or hydroxide production in Québec, working closely with its partner Piedmont Lithium. The PFS will examine the option of producing lithium carbonate from spodumene (lithium) produced at NAL, where production of spodumene concentrate is scheduled to commence from Q1 2023. The potential move downstream is a significant potential value-adding boost in enhancing the long-term value and profitability of the NAL operation. It also forms part of Sayona’s and Piedmont’s commitments to Investissment Québec and the Québec Government in NAL’s acquisition, making a significant contribution to the province’s electrification drive. Major engineering firm Hatch will undertake the lithium carbonate PFS, targeting completion by March 2023, in line with the recommencement of spodumene concentrate production at NAL. Sayona Managing Director, Brett Lynch said the study would provide valuable intelligence on future planned downstream processing in Québec. “Moving downstream has always been the plan for Sayona in Québec to enable a significant increase in profitability, whether through lithium carbonate or hydroxide production,” Mr Lynch said. “We look forward to examining the results of the PFS, as we work towards becoming a leading integrated producer and the largest in North America, amid accelerating demand from the battery and electric vehicle sector.”
Québec daar moet je nu zijn. @Sayona
Federal industry minister pushes for Toyota-Panasonic EV deal Francois-Philippe Champagne: 'It’s no longer why Canada. It’s how Canada, and what I’m focusing now is when' Francois-Philippe Champagne at podium Canada ranks “very high” in strategic plans for electric vehicles produced by Japanese manufacturers, according to the federal industry minister. Francois-Philippe Champagne met last week in Tokyo with Hiroaki Koda, the head of Prime Planet Energy & Solutions Inc., an automotive battery joint-venture between Toyota Motor Corp. and Panasonic Holdings Corp. “It’s no longer why Canada,” Champagne said in an interview after his trip to Asia. “It’s how Canada, and what I’m focusing now is when.” Though he declined to say if any agreements were reached in his meeting with Koda, the minister said “we had a very long, I would say very interesting conversation.” The 52-year-old politician has been talking up Canada’s industrial prowess around the world since taking over the key ministry in January 2021. His previous posts in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet included both foreign affairs and trade. Champagne said Canada’s talented workforce, thriving automotive ecosystem, abundance of critical minerals and renewable energy, and its access to the US market will “lead to the type of investments we’re looking for.” PROVINCIAL COMPETITION In August, German carmarkers Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Volkswagen AG sealed partnerships with Canada to secure EV battery materials. Earlier this year, Dutch automotive conglomerate Stellantis NV and LG Energy Solution announced a C$5 billion ($3.6 billion) battery plant in Windsor, Ontario, while Umicore SA of Belgium unveiled a C$1.5 billion battery materials facility in Kingston, Ontario. And in Quebec, a General Motors Co. joint-venture with POSCO Chemical Co. and German chemical giant BASF SE will build cathode manufacturing plants in Becancour, 90 miles northeast of Montreal. “What I hear from original equipment and battery manufacturers is that the investment made both in Ontario and Quebec are very complementary,” Champagne said when asked about competition between Canada’s two biggest provinces in the EV supply chain. All projects announced so far are backed by hundreds of millions in subsidies from both the federal and provincial governments. Champagne said “speed and scale” are a big challenge for Canada in building out its EV battery ecosystem and suggested institutional investors could help accelerate the process. He cited a Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP agreement to fund an Intel Corp. semiconductor facility in Arizona as a potential example to follow. “That would be a way on one end to allow these facilities to be built faster and at the same time, to provide stable returns to these pension funds,” Champagne said. “It is basically a model where you build and lease it back to the manufacturers.” Canada’s two biggest funds, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, declined to comment on their interest in such a strategy.
Québec daar moet je nu zijn. @Sayona
CAQ sails to victory in Quebec with largest majority in decades www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/quebe... Premier François Legault's government is
targeting $7 billion in private and public investment in the lithium battery sector over a decade, with companies including BASF and General Motors already announcing new facilities. Even the vaunted Tesla is reportedly looking at setting up in eastern Canada, with Quebec a strong contender to host a new Tesla facility, according to the website Electric Autonomy.
5 October 2022
Highlights MOBLAN PFS TARGETS QUÉBEC LITHIUM EXPANSION • Pre-feasibility study (PFS) launched for Moblan Lithium Project, targeting development of lithium mine and concentrator in northern Québec
• Move to spur development of Sayona’s northern lithium hub, adding to southern Abitibi hub as Company enhances leading lithium resource base in North America. Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA; OTCQB:SYAXF) is targeting the further expansion of its Québec lithium resource base, with the launch of a pre-feasibility study for the Company’s emerging Moblan Lithium Project (Sayona 60%; SOQUEM 40%) in northern Québec. Continuing Sayona’s focus on maximising economic benefits for local stakeholders, Québec company, InnovExplo will conduct the PFS, targeting completion by May 2023. This is expected to be followed by a definitive feasibility study, with a target completion date of September 2023. The studies will examine the development of a mine and concentrator north of Chibougamau, near Mistissini, with the Moblan project serving as the centre of Sayona’s northern lithium hub, including the emerging Lac Albert Project. Based in Val d’Or, InnovExplo is a leader in mineral resource and reserve estimation, mining engineering, economic studies and mining optimisation. The company will be assisted in its work by the firms SNC- Lavalin, Primero and Journeaux Assoc. InnovExplo will work closely with Sayona’s Québec team, with work expected to begin in the next few days. Sayona’s Managing Director, Brett Lynch, said the PFS would spur the development of a new northern hub for the Company. SAYONA MINING LIMITED P +61 7 3369 7058 E info@sayonamining.com.au A Suite68,283GivenTce,PaddingtonQLD sayonamining.com.au “Since acquiring the Moblan project in October 2021, Sayona has worked to rapidly develop this project with an extensive drilling program, targeting a major expansion of our lithium resource in an area already hosting world-scale mines,” Mr Lynch said. “This study should further enhance our confidence in the quality of the Moblan project and its potential for development as a new northern base of production, adding to our North American Lithium (NAL) operation and the Abitibi hub in the south.” The Moblan project covers around 433 ha for a total of 20 claims and is held in a joint venture with SOQUEM Inc, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec. Moblan is located in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region of northern Québec, a proven lithium mining province which hosts established, world-class lithium resources including Nemaska Lithium’s Whabouchi mine. It is well serviced by key infrastructure and transport and has access to low-cost, environmentally friendly hydropower. Sayona’s drilling at Moblan has shown positive results, including the discovery of a significant new southern lithium pegmatite zone, together with multiple new mineralised lithium pegmatites at Moblan South, the South East Extension, Moleon and extensions to the Main Moblan lithium deposit (refer ASX release 27 June 2022). A Mineral Resource Foreign Estimate of 12.03Mt @ 1.4% Li2O* has been identified at Moblan and there is potential to expand this resource based on recent drilling. * The Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves stated are foreign estimates and are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code. A competent person has not done sufficient work to classify the foreign estimates as Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves in accordance with the JORC Code. It is uncertain that following evaluation and/or further exploration work that the foreign estimates will be able to be reported as Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves in accordance with the JORC Code. Sayona’s move to advance its northern lithium hub follows recent developments at its Abitibi hub, including the launch of a PFS for the potential production of lithium carbonate at NAL (refer ASX release 4 October 2022). Issued on behalf of the Board.
Bericht verspreidt zich...
Sayona Quebec launches prefeasibility study for lithium carbonate production www.globalminingreview.com/mining/061... Joe Toft, Editorial AssistantThursday, 06 October 2022 14:00 P iedmont Lithium, a leading global developer of lithium resources critical to the US electric vehicle (EV) supply chain, has announced that Sayona Quebec, owned 75% by Sayona Mining and 25% by Piedmont, has launched a prefeasibility study (PFS) for lithium carbonate production at its North American lithium (NAL) operation in Quebec.
The study will evaluate potential completion and restart of the lithium carbonate plant at NAL. The operations at NAL feature about 50% of the facilities needed to produce lithium carbonate, which were partially constructed by prior owners of the NAL operation. Sayona Quebec expects results of the PFS in 1H23. Further evaluation of the production of lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide in Quebec may follow completion of the PFS study. President and CEO of Piedmont Lithium Keith Phillips said: "Exploring opportunities to produce lithium chemicals in Quebec is an extension of the efforts already underway at NAL." "Evaluating the completion of the lithium carbonate facilities at NAL is a logical next step in our long-term plans for Quebec. In the near term, we continue to focus with our partners at Sayona on restart of spodumene concentrate production at NAL within 1H23.” “Commercial shipments of spodumene concentrate could begin as early as 3Q23, providing revenue generation from NAL as well as product sales through Piedmont’s off-take agreement.” In September, Sayona Quebec announced that plans to restart spodumene concentrate production at NAL were on track with permitting and procurement of equipment well advanced and with most major items required for the NAL restart already on-site. A major mining contract was awarded to Fournier et Fils for the operation of the NAL open pit for a four-year term.
Quebec elections 2022: the House receives François Legault OCTOBER 5, 2022 On September 28, the Chamber received Mr. François Legault, Prime Minister of Quebec and head of the Avenir Québec Coalition, as part of the series of political talks organized in anticipation of the 2022 elections in Quebec.
Throughout the month of September, the leaders of the main political parties present in the midst of the affairs of the metropolis their proposals for the economic future of Quebec and Greater Montreal. Relying on our natural resources to become the world leader in the new green economy The Prime Minister began his speech by exposing his desire to see Quebec become the leader in the transition to a low-carbon economy. "It is no exaggeration to say that Quebec can become a world leader for the green economy. If you make smart decisions, you can become leaders in the new economy. - François Legault François Legault believes that Quebec's natural resources and the environmental transition represent an economic opportunity for the province. " Our plan for a green economy is 7 billion. We must invest in the sectors of the future. We must develop the battery sector. It's important, we have lithium in Quebec. It is important to exploit and transform it. To transform it here. ” He then added his wish that Quebec be the first state in North America to be carbon-neutral. According to him, more dams must be built to get there. "To do this, it will take a lot of electricity for our transport, our industries, our buildings. Currently, Hydro-Québec produces 200 terawatt hours per year. To achieve zero emissions in 2050, we need 100 more. To achieve this, half a Hydro-Québec must be built in the coming years. ” Wealth growth that must go hand in hand with aid against inflation The Prime Minister did not hide his obsession with reducing the wealth gap between Quebec and Ontario. "My obsession is to eliminate the gap with Ontario. I don't accept that. In 2018, the GDP gap was 16%. Today, we are at 13%; we have managed to earn 3 points. ” The Avenir Québec Coalition intends, if postponed to power, to distribute a new amount of money to Quebecers, similar to the cheque distributed in the spring of 2022. "In the short term, one of the challenges is inflation. Quebecers are suffering. Especially our elders who have small pensions. We have to give punctual help, that's what we want to do in December. ” He also proposed to put a ceiling on government tariffs. "Bill 1 tabled by a new CAQ government will propose to regulate all rates. Driver's license, anything you want. At all government rates, we will put a ceiling, the lowest of inflation or 3%. ” Immigration thresholds that must remain at 50,000 newcomers per year The Prime Minister reiterated that the immigration threshold in Quebec would remain at 50,000 per year. "Immigration is not a panacea. Immigrants who come to settle here, with their families, this adds pressure on health services and housing. We will continue to take 50,000 per year. ” According to him, the selection of immigrants must be made according to Quebec's economic needs. "We must put the selection of immigrants together with the needs of companies rather than going there with first come, first served. We have no choice and we are not the only ones to do that. ” According to the Coalition Avenir Québec, to stop the decline of French, the vast majority of selected immigrants must master French upon arrival. "Let's look at the numbers. Under previous governments, only 50% of the people chosen spoke French. For the past two years, we have been at 80%. ” A decline in the French language, a pillar of our national identity François Legault then argued that it would be suicidal for the French to increase the number of newcomers to the province. "The figures are clear. As long as we have not stopped the decline of French, for the Quebec nation that wants to protect its language, it is suicidal to increase the thresholds. ” The use of a language other than French at work is another factor of decline according to the head of the Coalition Avenir Québec. "Only 56% of Montrealers work in French. How will we be able to impose French if it is not a priority? ” The Prime Minister wanted to make it clear that PL 96 would not prevent companies that do international business from having employees who use English at work. "Some companies, in some sectors, have always had the right to speak English. There is no change from Law 101 on this level. ” As a reminder, the House unveiled last August the priorities of Montreal companies.
Ter info.
Shareholder Information: Top Twenty Shareholders as at 12 October 2022 sayonamining.com.au/shareholder-infor...
Dikke pil.
Annual report 2022 sayonamining.com.au/wp/wp-content/upl... 1. Completion of successful acquisition of North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Québec, offering fast-track to production 2. Positive NAL pre-feasibility study confirms technical and financial viability over 27-year life of mine 3. Acquisition of 60% stake in Moblan Lithium Project, becoming Li centrepiece of expanding northern lithium hub. 4. Successful doubling of Québec lithium resource base, becoming the largest in North America 5. Substantial growth in market value, culminating in September 2022 promotion to S&P/ASX200 index
Aantal posts per pagina:
20
50
100
Direct naar Forum
-- Selecteer een forum --
Nieuwsberichten
Artikelen
Koffiekamer
Belastingzaken
Beleggingsfondsen
Beursspel
BioPharma
Daytraders
Garantieproducten
Opties
Technische Analyse
Technische Analyse Software
Vastgoed
Warrants
4Energy Invest
Aalberts
AB InBev
Abionyx Pharma
Ablynx
ABN AMRO
ABO-Group
Acacia Pharma
Accell Group
Accentis
Accsys Technologies
ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Ackermans & van Haaren
ADMA Biologics
Adomos
AdUX
Adyen
Aedifica
Aegon
AFC Ajax
Affimed NV
ageas
Agfa-Gevaert
Ahold
Air France - KLM
Airspray
Akka Technologies
AkzoNobel
Alfen
Allfunds Group
Allfunds Group
Almunda Professionals (vh Novisource)
Alpha Pro Tech
Alphabet Inc.
Altice
Alumexx ((Voorheen Phelix (voorheen Inverko))
AM
Amarin Corporation
Amerikaanse aandelen
AMG
AMS
Amsterdam Commodities
AMT Holding
Anavex Life Sciences Corp
Antares
Antonov
Aperam
Apollo Alternative Assets
Apple
Arcadis
Arcelor Mittal
Archos
Arcona Property Fund
arGEN-X
Arrowhead Research
Ascencio
ASIT biotech
ASMI
ASML
ASR Nederland
ATAI Life Sciences
Atenor Group
Athlon Group
Atrium European Real Estate
Auplata
Avantium
Axsome Therapeutics
Azelis Group
Azerion
B&S Group
Baan
Ballast Nedam
BALTA GROUP N.V.
BAM Groep
Banco de Sabadell
Banimmo A
Barco
Barrick Gold
BASF SE
Basic-Fit
Basilix
Batenburg Beheer
BE Semiconductor
Beaulieulaan
Befimmo
Bekaert
Belgische aandelen
Belreca
Beluga
Beter Bed
Bever
Binck
Biocartis
Biophytis
Biosynex
Biotalys
Bitcoin en andere cryptocurrencies
bluebird bio
Blydenstijn-Willink
BMW
BNP Paribas S.A.
Boeing Company
Bols (Lucas Bols N.V.)
Bone Therapeutics
Borr Drilling
Boskalis
BP PLC
bpost
Brand Funding
Brederode
Brill
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Brunel
C/Tac
Campine
Canadese aandelen
Care Property Invest
Carmila
Carrefour
Cate, ten
CECONOMY
Celyad
CFD's
CFE
CGG
Chinese aandelen
Cibox Interactive
Citygroup
Claranova
CM.com
Co.Br.Ha.
Coca-Cola European Partners
Cofinimmo
Cognosec
Colruyt
Commerzbank
Compagnie des Alpes
Compagnie du Bois Sauvage
Connect Group
Continental AG
Corbion
Core Labs
Corporate Express
Corus
Crescent (voorheen Option)
Crown van Gelder
Crucell
CTP
Curetis
Cyber Security 1 AB
Cybergun
D'Ieteren
D.E Master Blenders 1753
Deceuninck
Delta Lloyd
DEME
Deutsche Cannabis
DEUTSCHE POST AG
Dexia
DGB Group
DIA
Diegem Kennedy
Distri-Land Certificate
DNC
Dockwise
DPA Flex Group
Draka Holding
DSC2
DSM
Duitse aandelen
Dutch Star Companies ONE
Duurzaam Beleggen
DVRG
Ease2pay
Ebusco
Eckert-Ziegler
Econocom Group
Econosto
Edelmetalen
Ekopak
Elia
EMD Music
Endemol
Energie
Energiekontor
Engie
Envipco
Erasmus Beursspel
Eriks
Esperite (voorheen Cryo Save)
EUR/USD
Eurobio
Eurocastle
Eurocommercial Properties
Euronav
Euronext
Euronext
Euronext.liffe Optiecompetitie
Europcar Mobility Group
Europlasma
EVC
EVS Broadcast Equipment
Exact
Exmar
Exor
Facebook
Fagron
Fastned
Fingerprint Cards AB
First Solar Inc
FlatexDeGiro
Floridienne
Flow Traders
Fluxys Belgium D
FNG (voorheen DICO International)
Fondsmanager Gezocht
ForFarmers
Fountain
Frans Maas
Franse aandelen
FuelCell Energy
Fugro
Futures
FX, Forex, foreign exchange market, valutamarkt
Galapagos
Gamma
Gaussin
GBL
Gemalto
General Electric
Genfit
Genk Logistics Cert.
Genmab
GeoJunxion
Getronics
Gilead Sciences
Gimv
Global Graphics
Goud
GrandVision
Great Panther Mining
Greenyard
Grolsch
Grondstoffen
Grontmij
Guru
Hagemeyer
HAL
Hamon Groep
Hedge funds: Haaien of helden?
Heijmans
Heineken
Hello Fresh
HES Beheer
Hitt
Holland Colours
Homburg Invest
Home Invest Belgium
Hoop Effektenbank, v.d.
Hunter Douglas
Hydratec Industries (v/h Nyloplast)
HyGear (NPEX effectenbeurs)
Hypotheken
IBA
ICT Automatisering
Iep Invest (voorheen Punch International)
Ierse aandelen
IEX Group
IEX.nl Sparen
IMCD
Immo Moury
Immobel
Imtech
ING Groep
Innoconcepts
InPost
Insmed Incorporated (INSM)
IntegraGen
Intel
Intertrust
Intervest Offices & Warehouses
Intrasense
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NVIV)
Isotis
JDE PEET'S
Jensen-Group
Jetix Europe
Johnson & Johnson
Just Eat Takeaway
Kardan
Kas Bank
KBC Ancora
KBC Groep
Kendrion
Keyware Technologies
Kiadis Pharma
Kinepolis Group
KKO International
Klépierre
Kortrijk Shop. Cert.
KPN
KPNQwest
KUKA AG
La Jolla Pharmaceutical
Lavide Holding (voorheen Qurius)
LBC
LBI International
Leasinvest
Logica
Lotus Bakeries
Lux-Airport Cert
Macintosh Retail Group
Majorel
Marel
Mastrad
Materialise NV
McGregor
MDxHealth
Mediq
MediVision
Melexis
Merus Labs International
Merus NV
Microsoft
Miko
Mithra Pharmaceuticals
Montea
Moolen, van der
Mopoli
Morefield Group
Mota-Engil Africa
MotorK
Moury Construct
MTY Holdings (voorheen Alanheri)
Nationale Bank van België
Nationale Nederlanden
NBZ
Nedap
Nedfield
Nedschroef
Nedsense Enterpr
Nel ASA
Neoen SA
Neopost
Neovacs
NEPI Rockcastle
Netflix
Neufcour (Compagnie Financière de)
New Sources Energy
Neways Electronics
NewTree
NexTech AR Solutions
NIBC
Nieuwe Steen Investments
Nintendo
Nokia
Nokia OYJ
Nokia Oyj
Novacyt
NPEX
NR21
Numico
Nutreco
Nvidia
NWE Nederlandse AM Hypotheek Bank
NX Filtration
NXP Semiconductors NV
Nyrstar
Nyxoah
Océ
OCI
Octoplus
Oil States International
Onconova Therapeutics
Ontex
Onward Medical
Onxeo SA
OpenTV
OpGen
Opinies - Tilburg Trading Club
Opportunty Investment Management
Option Trading Company
Orange Belgium
Oranjewoud
Orcobsaar1219
Ordina Beheer
Oud ForFarmers
Outotec
Oxurion (vh ThromboGenics)
P&O Nedlloyd
PAVmed
Payton Planar Magnetics
PCB
Perpetuals, Steepeners
Pershing Square Holdings Ltd
Personalized Nursing Services
Pfizer
Pharco
Pharming
Pharnext
Philips
Picanol
Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Plug Power
Politiek
Porceleyne Fles
Portugese aandelen
PostNL
Priority Telecom
Prologis Euro Prop
ProQR Therapeutics
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Prosus
Proximus
Qrf
Qualcomm
Quest For Growth
Rabobank Certificaat
Randstad
Range Beleggen
RealDolmen
Recticel
Reed Elsevier
Reesink
Refresco Gerber
Reibel
Relief therapeutics
Renewi
Rente en valuta
Resilux
Retail Estates
RoodMicrotec
Rosier
Roularta Media
Royal Bank Of Scotland
Royal Dutch Shell
RTL Group
RTL Group
S&P 500
Sabca
Samas Groep
Sapec
SBM Offshore
Scandinavische (Noorse, Zweedse, Deense, Finse) aandelen
Schuitema
Seagull
Sequana Medical
Shanks Group
Shurgard
Siemens Gamesa
Sif Holding
Signify
Simac
Sint Gudule Plaats Cert.
Sioen Industries
Sipef
Sligro Food Group
SMA Solar technology
Smartphoto Group
Smit Internationale
Snowworld
SNS Fundcoach Beleggingsfondsen Competitie
SNS Reaal
SNS Small & Midcap Competitie
Sofina
Softimat
Solocal Group
Solvac
Solvay
Sopheon
Spadel
Sparen voor later
Spectra7 Microsystems
Spotify
Spyker N.V.
Stellantis
Stellantis
Stern
Stork
Sucraf A en B
Sunrun
Super de Boer
SVK (Scheerders van Kerchove)
Systeem Trading
Team Kalorik
Technicolor
Tele Atlas
Telegraaf Media
Telenet Groep Holding
Tencent Holdings Ltd
Ter Beke
Tesla Motors Inc.
Tessenderlo Group
Tetragon Financial Group
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Texaf
THEMIS BIOSCIENCE
TherapeuticsMD
Thunderbird Resorts
TIE
Tigenix
Tikkurila
TINC
TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL
TKH Group
TMC
TNT Express
TomTom
Transocean
Trigano
Tubize
Turbo's
Twilio
UCB
Umicore
Unibail-Rodamco
Unifiedpost
Unilever
Unilever
uniQure
Unit 4 Agresso
Unitronics
Univar
Universal Music Group
USG People
Vallourec
Value8
Value8 Cum Pref
Van de Velde
Van Lanschot
Vastned
Vastned Retail Belgium
Vedior
VendexKBB
VEON
Vermogensbeheer
Versatel
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
VGP
Via Net.Works
Viohalco
Vivendi
Vivoryon Therapeutics
VNU
VolkerWessels
Volkswagen
Volta Finance
Vonovia
Vopak
Warehouses
Wavin
WDP
Wegener
Weibo Corp
Wereldhave
Wereldhave Belgium
Wessanen
Wolters Kluwer
Woluwe Uitbreiding
X-FAB
Xebec
Xeikon
Xior
Yatra Capital Limited
Zalando
Zenitel
Zénobe Gramme
Zetes Industries
Ziggo
Zilver - Silver World Spot (USD)
Indices
AEX 639,90
+1,09%
EUR/USD 0,9765
-0,12%
FTSE 100 6.914,47
+0,94%
Germany40^ 12.480,70
+1,01%
Gold spot 1.666,52
+0,01%
NY-Nasdaq Composite 10.649,15
+2,23%
Stijgers
Dalers