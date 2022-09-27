Quebec elections 2022: the House receives François Legault



OCTOBER 5, 2022



On September 28, the Chamber received Mr. François Legault, Prime Minister of Quebec and head of the Avenir Québec Coalition, as part of the series of political talks organized in anticipation of the 2022 elections in Quebec.



Throughout the month of September, the leaders of the main political parties present in the midst of the affairs of the metropolis their proposals for the economic future of Quebec and Greater Montreal.



Relying on our natural resources to become the world leader in the new green economy



The Prime Minister began his speech by exposing his desire to see Quebec become the leader in the transition to a low-carbon economy.



"It is no exaggeration to say that Quebec can become a world leader for the green economy. If you make smart decisions, you can become leaders in the new economy. - François Legault



François Legault believes that Quebec's natural resources and the environmental transition represent an economic opportunity for the province.



" Our plan for a green economy is 7 billion. We must invest in the sectors of the future. We must develop the battery sector. It's important, we have lithium in Quebec. It is important to exploit and transform it. To transform it here . ”



He then added his wish that Quebec be the first state in North America to be carbon-neutral. According to him, more dams must be built to get there.



"To do this, it will take a lot of electricity for our transport, our industries, our buildings. Currently, Hydro-Québec produces 200 terawatt hours per year. To achieve zero emissions in 2050, we need 100 more. To achieve this, half a Hydro-Québec must be built in the coming years. ”



Wealth growth that must go hand in hand with aid against inflation



The Prime Minister did not hide his obsession with reducing the wealth gap between Quebec and Ontario.



"My obsession is to eliminate the gap with Ontario. I don't accept that. In 2018, the GDP gap was 16%. Today, we are at 13%; we have managed to earn 3 points. ”



The Avenir Québec Coalition intends, if postponed to power, to distribute a new amount of money to Quebecers, similar to the cheque distributed in the spring of 2022.



"In the short term, one of the challenges is inflation. Quebecers are suffering. Especially our elders who have small pensions. We have to give punctual help, that's what we want to do in December. ”



He also proposed to put a ceiling on government tariffs.



"Bill 1 tabled by a new CAQ government will propose to regulate all rates. Driver's license, anything you want. At all government rates, we will put a ceiling, the lowest of inflation or 3%. ”



Immigration thresholds that must remain at 50,000 newcomers per year



The Prime Minister reiterated that the immigration threshold in Quebec would remain at 50,000 per year.



"Immigration is not a panacea. Immigrants who come to settle here, with their families, this adds pressure on health services and housing. We will continue to take 50,000 per year. ”



According to him, the selection of immigrants must be made according to Quebec's economic needs.



"We must put the selection of immigrants together with the needs of companies rather than going there with first come, first served. We have no choice and we are not the only ones to do that. ”



According to the Coalition Avenir Québec, to stop the decline of French, the vast majority of selected immigrants must master French upon arrival.



"Let's look at the numbers. Under previous governments, only 50% of the people chosen spoke French. For the past two years, we have been at 80%. ”



A decline in the French language, a pillar of our national identity



François Legault then argued that it would be suicidal for the French to increase the number of newcomers to the province.



"The figures are clear. As long as we have not stopped the decline of French, for the Quebec nation that wants to protect its language, it is suicidal to increase the thresholds. ”



The use of a language other than French at work is another factor of decline according to the head of the Coalition Avenir Québec.



"Only 56% of Montrealers work in French. How will we be able to impose French if it is not a priority? ”



The Prime Minister wanted to make it clear that PL 96 would not prevent companies that do international business from having employees who use English at work.



"Some companies, in some sectors, have always had the right to speak English. There is no change from Law 101 on this level. ”



As a reminder, the House unveiled last August the priorities of Montreal companies.