Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor
Home  /  Forum  /  DEME  /  Forum DEME Group geopend

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Aandeel DEME GROUP BRU:DEME.BL, BE0974413453

  • 114,380 17 aug 2022 17:35
  • 0,000 (0,00%) Dagrange 114,220 - 118,580
  • 5.724 Gem. (3M) 13,2K

Forum DEME Group geopend

2 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. IEX - Forummoderator 18 augustus 2022 07:59
    DEME Group NV is a global marine sustainable solutions provider. The activity is organized around four segments:
    DEME Offshore Energy: In this segment, the Group provides engineering and contracting services globally in the offshore renewables and non-renewables sectors. In the offshore renewables, the Group is involved in the full Balance of Plant scope for offshore wind farms. This includes the engineering, the procurement, the construction and the installation of foundations, turbines, inter-array cables, export cables and substations. The Group also offers operations and maintenance, logistics, repair, decommissioning and salvage services to the market. In the offshore non-renewables, the Group performs landfalls, rock placement, heavy lift and decommissioning services;
    DEME Dredging & Infra: In this segment, the Group performs a wide variety of dredging activities worldwide, including capital and maintenance dredging, land reclamation, port construction, coastal protection and beach nourishment works. The Group also provides engineering and contracting services for other types of marine infrastructure projects, such as port terminals, canals, bored and immersed tunnels, bridges and dams. In addition, the Group is active in the marine aggregates business, which includes dredging, processing, storage and transport of aggregates;

    DEME Environmental: The Group offers innovative solutions for soil remediation and brownfield redevelopment, as well as environmental dredging and sediment treatment. It is mainly active in the Benelux, France, and other European countries on a project-by-project basis;

    DEME Concessions: DEME Concessions is the investment and development arm of the Group. It invests in, develops, builds and operates greenfield and brownfield projects in three sectors: offshore wind, dredging and marine infrastructure, and green hydrogen. Besides creating economic value on its projects and generating equity returns on its investments, it also aims to secure regular activities for the Group contracting activities in the EPC phases of its projects. DEME Concessions also has a deep-sea exploration division (GSR) that holds concessions of polymetallic nodules and that is developing a technology to collect and process those nodules containing nickel, cobalt, manganese and copper from the deep ocean floor.

    Source: Cofisem - Last Update: 01 Jul 2022

    Groet Henk
2 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

DEME GROUP Meer »

Koers 114,380   Verschil 0,00 (0,00%)
Laag 114,220   Volume 5.724
Hoog 118,580   Gem. Volume 13.175
17 aug 2022 17:35
Premium

KOPEN OF VERKOPEN?

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Ontdek Premium

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 