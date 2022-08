Aandeel ArcelorMittal AEX:MT.NL, LU1598757687

ArcelorMittal Reports Hit to ACIS Results in Apr-Jun’22 Quarter



Published on :

1 Aug, 2022



ArcelorMittal announced that ACIS segment crude steel production in Q2 of 2022 was 48.6% lower at 1.3 million tonne as compared to 2.5 million tonne in Q1 of 2022 primarily due to the ongoing reduction of production in Ukraine and the impacts from a 2-week labour action and logistic issues in South Africa. One of the three blast furnaces in Ukraine, blast furnace No 6 which is approximately 20% of Kryvyi Rih capacity, was restarted on 11 April 2022. Iron ore production has been steadily increased to 55% capacity in Q2 of 2022.



Steel shipments in Q2 of 2022 decreased by 41.2% to 1.2 million tonne as compared to 2.1 million tonne in Q1 of 2022 and were lower by 56.5% as compared to Q2 of 2021, mainly due to lower production.



Sales in Q2 of 2022 decreased by 28.9% to USD 1.5 billion as compared to USD 2.1 billion in Q1 of 2022, primarily due to lower steel shipments offset in part by 8.2% higher average steel selling prices. Operating income in Q2 of 2022 was significantly lower at USD 43 million as compared to USD 280 million in Q1 of 2022 and USD 923 million in Q2 of 2021. EBITDA of USD 149 million in Q2 of 2022 was -61.3% lower as compared to USD 385 million in Q1 of 2022, primarily due to lower steel shipments and higher costs including labour action and logistic issues in ArcelorMittal South Africa of USD 0.1 billion. EBITDA in Q2 of 2022 was lower as compared to USD 1,033 million in Q2 of 2021 due to lower steel shipments, down 1.6 million tonne.