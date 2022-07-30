Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Forum  /  Sopheon  /  Sopheon augustus 2022

Sopheon augustus 2022

1 Post
| Omlaag ↓
  1. marblesthegame 30 juli 2022 18:29
    25 augustus de halfjaarcijfers

    Dit zijn de klanten tot zover bekend:

    3M
    A. Schulman
    Abbott Labs
    Acta Wireless
    Actega
    Aeroktn
    aerospace technology institute
    Afton Chemical
    Air Products
    Akkim
    Airbus
    AKZO
    Almarai
    Alticor
    Altria
    American Express
    Andritz Küsters
    Applied Materials
    Arcelik Global
    Arco Chemical
    Aricent ?
    Arlanexo
    Asahi Chemical Industry America
    Atlas elektronik
    Australian Paper
    Austubemills
    Aventis
    BAE Systems
    Bank Of America
    BASF
    Bausch & Lomb
    Bayer Healthcare
    Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
    Becton Dickinson
    BDF Beiersdorf
    Bell Helicopter
    Benefit Cosmetics
    Berkshire Hathaway
    B.F. Goodrich
    Biotecnol
    Blackmores
    Blue Origin
    Bobcat
    Boeing
    Bombardier
    Bostik
    Briggs & Stratton
    Bristol-Myers Squibb
    BT
    Bunge
    Burger King
    Cadbury Schweppes
    California Olive Ranch
    Campina
    Canaccord Genuity
    Cargill
    Carlsberg
    Celanese AG
    CenturyLink
    Certis
    Chemetall
    Chiquita
    Chobani
    Church & Dwight
    Ciba
    Cisco ?
    Clarcor
    Clariant
    CNH
    Clif Bar
    Colep CCL
    Company
    Compnova
    Computech Corporation
    ConAgra Foods
    Continental Corporation
    Corning
    Corus Group
    Covestro = Bayer materialscience
    Cummins
    Cytec
    Danaher
    D.E. master blenders
    Dentsply Sirona
    Devondale
    Diageo
    Domtar
    Doosan Babcock
    Doosan Bobcat North America
    Dow Chemical
    Dr. Pepper Snapple Group
    DSM
    DTI
    DuPont
    Duracell
    Eckes-Granini
    EG&G
    Elekta
    Electrolux
    Emerson Electric
    Endress+hauser
    Entegris
    ERA
    Ericsson ?
    Evonik
    Exxonmobile pipeline
    Faraday Partnerships
    FBI Federal Bureau of Investigation
    Ferro
    Financial Times
    Flexsys
    Fresenius medical care
    Freudenberg
    Fritolay
    General Cable
    General Dynamics
    GE
    Gerber
    Givaudan
    Glatfelter
    GlaxoSmithKline
    Global Chemical Public Company (GC)
    GM
    GNP
    Gojo
    Gold'n Plump
    Goodman Fielder
    Greene, Tweed
    Grifols
    Grohe
    GTE Gas Turbine Efficiency
    Hager
    Hain Celestial
    Harley Davidson
    Harman
    Harris
    Heidolph
    Heinz
    Herman Miller
    Hershey Company
    Hewlett Packard
    Hochland
    Hoffmann-LaRoche
    Honeywell
    Hormel foods
    Huayi
    IBA Dosimetry GmbH
    IBM ?
    ICI
    IGR
    Imerys
    Infineum
    InfoPortugal
    Infor
    Ingredion
    InnoEnergy
    Innovia Films
    Instituto Superior de Linguas
    Invensys
    IPC Association Connecting Electronics Industries
    Itron
    JDE
    JM Huber Corp.
    Johns Manville
    Jotun
    Judge
    Juniper networks
    Kemet
    KIC InnoEnergy
    Kimberly-Clark
    Kodak
    KTN innovate uk Foresight Vehicle Technology Roadmap 3.0
    Land O Lakes
    Leaf
    Lego
    Lenzing AG
    Leprino Foods
    LG
    LG CNS
    Lockheed Martin
    Lockwood
    Lonza
    L'oreal
    Luis Simoes
    LVMH
    LyondellBasell
    Manchete
    Mare Tecnimont
    Mars
    Masco
    MAY
    Meadwestvaco
    Medisch Centrum Rijnmond Zuid
    Medtronic
    Merck
    Meyn
    Michael Foods
    Millipore
    Mind
    Minnesota rubber & plastics
    Miri Technologies
    Mobil
    Mondelez International
    Monsanto
    Mother Parkers tea & coffee
    Motorola
    MTIC
    NASA
    National Foods
    National Gypsum
    National Oilwell Varco
    National Starch and Chemical Co.
    Nautilus
    Navair
    NAVY
    NEMI National Electronics Manufacturing Initiative
    Nestle
    New Zealand King Salmon
    Nike
    Nippon paint automotive coatings
    Nobian
    Northrop Grumman
    Nouryon
    Novabase
    Novartis
    Novatel
    Novelis
    NRO National Reconnaissance Office
    NSA natinal security administration
    Nuclear-Roadmap
    Nuvoton
    OneSteel Australian Tube Mills
    Orangine
    Orion Engineered Carbons
    Orrcon Steel
    Owens Corning
    Pall
    Panasonic
    Parker Hannifin
    Pennzoil-quaker
    Pentair
    Pepsi
    Petronas
    Philips
    Pilgrim's
    Pillsbury ??
    Polaroid
    Printpack Inc.
    Procter & Gamble ??
    Prodex
    Qinetiq
    Raytheon
    Reckit Benckiser
    Regal Beloit
    Renolit
    Resideo
    Reynolds consumer products
    Rich Products
    Rohm & Haas
    Rolls Roys
    Royal Bank Financial Group ?
    Royal Observatory Edinburgh
    Rust-oleum
    SAB Miller
    Sabic innovative plastics
    Sage
    Samsung
    Sandia National Laboratories
    Sanofi-aventis
    Sappi
    SC Johnson a family company ??
    Scott Bader
    Seagram
    Sendit
    SIA Semiconductor Industry Association
    Schwan food company
    Sellafield ltd
    Sherwin - Williams
    Siemens
    Sikorsky Aircraft Company
    Simplot Company
    Sinopec
    Smith+Nephew
    Smuckers
    Solae Company, The
    Soldier Systems Technology Roadmap (SSTRM) Canada
    Solvay
    Soplacas
    Southern company ?
    St. Jude Medical
    Stahl Holdings
    Stamicarbon
    Starwood Hotels & Resorts
    Sub-Zero
    SumoBrain
    Synthos
    TE connectivity
    Teijin Twaron
    Tennant
    Tetra Pak
    Textron
    Thales UK
    The Bountiful Company
    The Linde Group
    The Hartford
    Ticona
    Timex
    TNO
    Total
    Treofan
    Tri Marine Group
    Trinseo
    Tyco electronics
    Tyson
    UK defence solution centre
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army's Ground Vehicle/Power and Mobility (GVPM)
    UMC Utrecht
    Unicer
    USMC United States Marine Corps
    USSOCOM
    U.S. Bank
    US West
    Vaco Technology
    Valspar
    Varian medical systems
    Verizon Wireless
    Vestas
    Vesuvius
    Vileda
    Visa
    Vodafone
    W. R. Grace & Co.
    Welch Allyn
    Wellman, Inc.
    Wendy's Hamburgers
    Western Digital
    Weston Foods
    Whirlpool
    Winbond
    Winwire Technologies ?
    Wrigley
    Xerox
    Zebra Technologies
    Zenith Technologies
    Zwilling J.A. Henckels
