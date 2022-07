July 11 (Reuters) - Nyxoah SA :

* NYXOAH RECEIVES FDA IDE APPROVAL TO INITIATE THE ACCCESS

STUDY OF GENIO IN COMPLETE CONCENTRIC COLLAPSE PATIENTS



* FIRST PATIENT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLANTED DURING Q4 OF

2022, IN-LINE WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE



* SEEING OUTSTANDING RESULTS IN CCC PATIENTS TREATED WITH

GENIO IN EUROPE AND ARE EXCITED TO BEGIN ACCCESS STUDY - CEO



* TO EVALUATE USE OF GENIO SYSTEM TO TREAT ADULT PATIENTS

WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE OSA AND COMPLETE CONCENTRIC COLLAPSE (CCC) OF

SOFT PALATE



* IN ACCCESS TRIAL, NYXOAH WILL IMPLANT UP TO 106 PATIENTS

WITH CO-PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS OF APNEA-HYPOPNEA INDEX (AHI)

RESPONDER RATE AND OXYGEN DESATURATION INDEX (ODI) RESPONDER

RATE



