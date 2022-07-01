Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!
De trieste trombone vanaf 2022
www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQeezCdF4mk
YTD:
Bron: justetf.com, size > 100 miljoen, gelijksoortigen overgeslagen, bij vorig slot, in euro incl herbelegd dividend
-68% 21Shares Ethereum
-55% BTCetc - ETC Group Physical Bitcoin
-40% WisdomTree Cloud Computing
-36% Invesco CoinShares Global Blockchain
-35% Deka STOXX Europe Strong Growth 20
-33% Lyxor Euro Government Bond 25+Year
-33% L&G Artificial Intelligence
-31% iShares Automation & Robotics
-31% iShares STOXX Europe 600 Technology
-29% Xtrackers LPX MM Private Equity
-29% VanEck Semiconductor
-28% L&G Healthcare Breakthrough
-28% iShares European Property Yield
-25% Xtrackers MSCI World Consumer Discretionary
-25% L&G Hydrogen Economy
-25% iShares STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods & Services
Wie zaten daar ook al weer in?
Indices
|
|AEX
|654,03
|-0,79%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,0435
|-0,44%
|
|FTSE 100
|7.151,30
|-0,25%
|
|Germany40^
|12.742,50
|-0,32%
|
|Gold spot
|1.791,02
|-0,90%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|11.028,74
|-1,33%
Stijgers
Dalers