Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor

Inloggen

  • Geen account? Registreren

Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Koffiekamer  /  De trieste trombone vanaf 2022

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Koffiekamer« Terug naar discussie overzicht

De trieste trombone vanaf 2022

1 Post
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 7 Ed Verbeek 1 juli 2022 13:55
    www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQeezCdF4mk

    YTD:
    Bron: justetf.com, size > 100 miljoen, gelijksoortigen overgeslagen, bij vorig slot, in euro incl herbelegd dividend

    -68% 21Shares Ethereum
    -55% BTCetc - ETC Group Physical Bitcoin
    -40% WisdomTree Cloud Computing
    -36% Invesco CoinShares Global Blockchain
    -35% Deka STOXX Europe Strong Growth 20
    -33% Lyxor Euro Government Bond 25+Year
    -33% L&G Artificial Intelligence
    -31% iShares Automation & Robotics
    -31% iShares STOXX Europe 600 Technology
    -29% Xtrackers LPX MM Private Equity
    -29% VanEck Semiconductor
    -28% L&G Healthcare Breakthrough
    -28% iShares European Property Yield
    -25% Xtrackers MSCI World Consumer Discretionary
    -25% L&G Hydrogen Economy
    -25% iShares STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods & Services

    Wie zaten daar ook al weer in?
1 Post
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Indices

AEX 654,03 -0,79%
EUR/USD 1,0435 -0,44%
FTSE 100 7.151,30 -0,25%
Germany40^ 12.742,50 -0,32%
Gold spot 1.791,02 -0,90%
NY-Nasdaq Composite 11.028,74 -1,33%

Stijgers

Accsys
+2,15%
Aegon
+2,08%
JUST E...
+1,50%
Air Fr...
+1,25%
ForFar...
+1,13%

Dalers

ASMI
-6,66%
Flow T...
-5,49%
VIVORY...
-4,59%
BESI
-4,53%
ASML
-3,70%

Nieuws Forum Meer»

(16)

Han 2 op 28 jun 2022 16:34
(8)

Demir op 7 jun 2022 04:35
(11)

Demir op 6 jun 2022 10:07
(2)

Demir op 6 jun 2022 10:06
(15)

Demir op 5 jun 2022 06:56

Column Forum Meer»

(82)

ttroo op 1 jul 2022 13:57
(3)

Victor op 1 jul 2022 13:38
(6)

simidoc op 1 jul 2022 13:27
(4)

pmepme_ op 1 jul 2022 13:14
(3)

Beursgeslagen op 1 jul 2022 12:54

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 