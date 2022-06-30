Aandeel Fugro AEX:FUR.NL, NL00150003E1

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!
Q3-draadje Fugro voor iedereen.
Volgen
-
Succes
Vergeet ik 2022 erbij te zetten! :-(
-
www.4coffshore.com/news/kenzfigee-del...
Kan bericht wel lezen maar niet plaatsen
-
Artikel van Henkie:
Voor het detecteren en uitgraven van potentiële niet-gesprongen explosieven (NGE’s) in ondiepe kustwateren heeft Fugro de Sea Auk ontwikkeld. Hiermee kunnen aanlandingstracés van offshore stroomkabels veilig en snel worden vrijgemaakt van gevaarlijke objecten.
Het aanleggen van de onderzeese elektriciteitskabels van en naar windparken op zee wordt vaak bemoeilijkt door metalen voorwerpen die op en in de zeebodem bevinden, zoals oude ankers, scheepskettingen of NGE’s.
Het detecteren en uitgraven van deze voorwerpen is lastig bij een waterdiepte van 1 tot 5 meter, zegt Martin Valk, solution owner UXO Risk Mitigation van Fugro. “Duikers en op afstand bestuurbare onderwaterrobots, ofwel remotely operated vehicles (ROV’s), zijn wind-, golf- en stromingsgevoelig en kunnen dieper begraven objecten vaak niet bereiken. Bovendien is werken met duikers tijdrovend en niet zonder risico.”
Het werkplatform Wave Walker, gecombineerd met de Sea Auk, biedt hulp. Wave Walker is een stabiele 8-poots jack-up, die door de branding kan lopen. Het platform staat zeer stevig op de zeebodem, waardoor wind, golven en stroming er weinig effect op hebben. De Wave Walker is ontworpen om te opereren in water tot 15 meter diepte.
Daar bovenop staat de Sea Auk, een op afstand bestuurbare graafmachine. Naast een baggerpomp heeft de arm waterjets om dichtgepakt zand los te spoelen. Op de Sea Auk zitten onderwatercamera’s om objecten visueel te identificeren en akoestische sensoren voor als het onderwaterzicht te slecht is.
De Sea Auk is uitgerust met elektromagnetische sensoren om objecten tot 2 meter diepte te detecteren. Metalen voorwerpen die nóg dieper – tot zo’n 5 meter – onder het zand liggen, kunnen met magnetometers worden gedetecteerd. Valk: “In de Sea Auk zit ook een grijper waarmee metalen voorwerpen meteen kunnen worden verwijderd. Tenzij het NGE’s zijn, want dan moet de Explosieven Opruimingsdienst Defensie (EOD) komen.”
De combinatie Wave Walker en Sea Auk is onlangs succesvol ingezet bij een project Hollandse Kust (noord) (west Alpha) Daarbij werden ook enkele staven staal uit een 18e-eeuws Zweeds schip gevonden.
-
une 30, 2022, by Adnan Memija
Inch Cape Offshore Limited, a joint venture (JV) between the Edinburgh-based Red Rock Power Limited and Ireland’s energy company Electricity Supply Board (ESB), has selected Siemens Energy-Iemants consortium to deliver the onshore and offshore substation package for the Inch Cape wind farm offshore Scotland.
Siemens Energy will be responsible to design and build the onshore substation which will be installed at the former power station site at Cockenzie, East Lothian, in Scotland.
Inch Cape Offshore Limited submitted an application for the onshore substation site in 2018 and, a year later, it got approved by the Scottish Government.
RELATED ARTICLE
Scots Okay Inch Cape Onshore Planning Application
CATEGORIES:
WIND FARM UPDATE
Posted: over 3 years ago
Early onsite works are expected to commence in early 2023 following engagement with the local supply chain.
“Siemens Energy has a strong record of delivering offshore wind farm projects in Scotland and we will be actively working with Iemants and Inch Cape Offshore Limited to engage with the local supply chain on potential contract opportunities”, said Mark Piling, Vice President HV Grids at Siemens Energy.
Siemens Energy and Iemants, a subsidiary of Smulders, will supply Inc Cape’s offshore substation platform, using Siemens Energy’s Offshore Transformer Module (OTM) technology.
Fit-out and assembly of the OTM and its jacket foundation will take place at the Smulders yard in Wallsend, England.
“Today’s announcement is an important milestone for the project ahead of the CfD results next week.” said Adam Ezzamel, Inc Cape’s Project Director.
A few months ago, the JV selected Montrose Port as the future operations and maintenance (O&M) base for the Inch Cape offshore wind farm and if awarded a Contract for Difference (CfD) this summer, the project would trigger an 18-month, GBP 5.2 million (EUR 6.2 million) investment programme in Montrose Port.
Inch Cape offshore wind farm is located in the North Sea around 15 kilometres off the Angus coastline at a site covering an area of some 150 square kilometres.
Inch Cape Offshore Limited initially planned to use wind turbines with a rated capacity of 9.5 MW. The removal of the 1 GW capacity cap, which occurred in August 2021, will allow the developer to select the most powerful turbines on the market, possibly with ratings in excess of 15 MW within the consented parameters.
Fugro already started with the nearshore surveys and the information gathered will be used used to inform detailed design work and ultimately the construction process, according to Inch Cape Offshore Limited.
With up to 72 turbines, the offshore wind farm will be Scotland’s largest single source of renewable power when built, generating the equivalent of the annual demand of more than one million homes, Inch Cape said.
-
goed begin mannen! nu al m'n browsers nog even updaten ;-)
