Aandeel TomTom AEX:TOM2.NL, NL0013332471

TomTom improves mapmaking process, supported by aligned Maps organization
Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 1 June 2022, 7:30 AM CEST, TomTom (TOM2), the geolocation technology specialist, today announced that it will reset the organization as it further improved its mapmaking technology. Engineering investments have resulted in an advanced automated mapmaking platform, which leads to a material change in mapmaking activities.
“Higher levels of automation and the integration of a variety of digital sources will result in fresher and richer maps, with wider coverage,” said Harold Goddijn, CEO of TomTom. “These better maps will improve our product offerings and allow us to address a broader market, both in the Automotive and Enterprise businesses".
The improvement in our mapmaking technology will lead to material efficiency gains. Combined with a better map, this will strengthen our competitive position. Regrettably, this will have an intended impact on approximately 500 employees in our Maps unit, equivalent to around 10% of our total global headcount.
The full assessment of the financial implications of the reset of the Maps unit is ongoing. A further update will be provided during the publication of our results for the second quarter of 2022.
This press release is published by TomTom N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014)
TomTom neemt afscheid van 500 werknemers
Circa 10 procent van personeelsbestand.
(ABM FN-Dow Jones) TomTom gaat afscheid nemen van 500 werknemers, circa 10 procent van het totale personeelsbestand. Dit maakte de Nederlandse navigatiespecialist woensdagochtend bekend.
Volgens TomTom zorgen technologische verbeteringen voor betere kaarten en een hogere efficiëntie. Dat laatste betekent echter ook dat het bedrijf met minder mensen toe kan.
Welke financiële implicaties de ingreep heeft, kon TomTom nog niet zeggen. Een update wordt verstrekt bij de komende halfjaarcijfers.
Door: ABM Financial News.
info@abmfn.nl
Redactie: +31(0)20 26 28 999
