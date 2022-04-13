Aandeel XEBEC ADSORPTION INC TVE:XBC.CDNX, CA9838911027

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!
Xebec - 2022: Back on track !
Na een teleurstellende gang van zaken begin vorig jaar, moesten we het een tijdje volhouden, maar .....zie de hiernavolgende berichten.....daar word je vrolijk van !
2021-05-03: Xebec Expands U.S Manufacturing Capacity with Acquisition of Tennessee Based Nortec.
- Tennessee based Nortec will give Xebec additional manufacturing and product development capabilities in the United States.-
2021-06-14: Xebec Acquires Tiger Filtration to Leverage Recurring Element and Filter Manufacturing Platform for Renewable Gases
- Profitable aftermarket business with capabilities for hydrogen and renewable natural gas replacement parts -
2021-11-03: Xebec Acquires Colorado-based UECompression to Establish North America’s Leading Renewable Natural Gas and Hydrogen Manufacturing Facility
- “UEC helps Xebec solidify its position as a leading renewable gas player by adding a 100,000 sq. foot manufacturing facility in the U.S. With this acquisition, we are responding to the accelerating energy transition and the associated interest in containerized RNG and hydrogen systems. Furthermore, UEC’s existing compression expertise in hydrogen will become increasingly relevant as the hydrogen economy develops. The acquisition will also help us in fully complying with current and evolving needs for local sourcing,” -
2022-03-29, Xebec Presents Three-Year Strategic Plan to Power Its Growth in Sustainable Gases
- Strategy to become a global powerhouse in a world demanding more affordable and environmentally friendly gases -
MONTREAL, (QC), March 29, 2022 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of sustainable gas technologies, is pleased to announce today its three-year strategic plan to power its growth in sustainable gases. The plan is being presented today at Xebec’s first investor day in Denver, CO and is expected to position the company to target approximately CAD$300–$350 million in revenues and an adjusted EBITDA margin (non-IFRS) of approximately 8%–10% in its fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (“FY2024”). By executing on its strategy, Xebec plans to become a global powerhouse in the field of more environmentally friendly gases for energy, mobility and industry.
[b]Key Strategy Highlights[/b]
- Capitalizing on large addressable markets in renewable natural gas (USD$42 billion1), carbon capture & sequestration (USD$27 billion2) and the upcoming hydrogen economy (USD$2.5 trillion3)
- Adding U.S. renewable natural gas manufacturing and sales base with a focus on small-scale agriculture applications and paired with a significant ramp up in annual Biostream production run rate (from 4 units in 2020 to over 100 units targeted in FY2024)
- Going global with hydrogen business supported by target industrial customers as demand from the hydrogen mobility sector ramps up and further accelerated with a target of 20–25 decentralized hydrogen production hubs by FY2024
- Expanding our Pressure Swing Adsorption (“PSA”) and compression technologies for Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (“CCUS”) to reduce the carbon intensity of both our Cleantech Systems and to enter new markets in CO2 source capture and transportation
- Introducing XBC Flow Services as a unified brand to encompass the U.S. Cleantech Service Network, industrial product sales & distribution, and targeting CAD$150+ million in global segment revenues by FY2024
- Building on strong partnerships in North America and China to support OEM growth and create long-term value
- Invest in new clean technologies to help drive new business models by our fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and beyond with a target of 2%–3% per year of revenues earmarked for R&D until FY2024
- Financial goals of CAD$300–$350 million in revenues and adjusted EBITDA margin (non-IFRS) of 8%–10% in FY2024, representing up to 40% revenue CAGR and an improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin (non-IFRS) from (7%) for our fiscal year ended December 31, 2021
“Today marks an exciting chapter in Xebec’s evolution as we chart our path over the next three years to become a global leader in sustainable gases,” stated Jim Vounassis, President and CEO of Xebec Adsorption Inc. “Over the last couple of years, we have built a strong foundation to launch off and have the right team, technologies, and business models in place to execute this three-year plan. Lastly, all of this is supported by large addressable markets in renewable natural gas, hydrogen and carbon capture” he added.
Xebec to Host Live Investor Webinar Today to Present Three-Year Strategic Plan
An investor webinar will be held today on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 11:00 AM MDT (1:00 PM EDT) for Xebec’s first investor day. The live event will showcase the company’s multi-year strategic plan to enable the successful execution in becoming a global powerhouse in sustainable gases.
2022-04-12: Xebec Announces $113.5M Order for CO2 Capture and Sequestration Equipment with Summit Carbon Solutions
- Binding contract to supply large-scale CO2 compression equipment for world’s largest carbon capture and storage project -
MONTREAL, (QC), April 12, 2022 – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of sustainable gas technologies, is pleased to announce today that its subsidiary Xebec Systems USA LLC, has signed a contract valued at USD113.5 million (CAD143.2 million) with Iowa-based SCS Carbon Removal LLC, a subsidiary of Summit Carbon Solutions. The contract follows a previously announced MOU signed on March 28, 2022, for 51 carbon dioxide (CO2) reciprocating compression packages. This equipment will be used for Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed carbon capture and sequestration project, which is expected to be the largest in the world if approved. This contract represents showcases Xebec’s expanding technology portfolio for carbon capture and sequestration.
“We are pleased to be a key supplier to Summit Carbon Solutions’ project for decarbonization,” stated Jim Vounassis, President and CEO of Xebec Adsorption Inc. “With this important order, we look forward to helping bring this CO2 pipeline to fruition and playing our continued part in the global energy transition,” he added.
The equipment will be manufactured at Xebec Systems USA’s (formerly UECompression) Colorado facility.
6 jan 2021 22:38