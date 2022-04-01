Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

Forum  /  Arcelor Mittal  /  ArcelorMittal Aprol 2022

Aandeel ArcelorMittal AEX:MT.NL, LU1598757687

  • 29,300 31 mrt 2022 17:35
  • -0,415 (-1,40%) Dagrange 29,270 - 29,785
  • 3.897.167 Gem. (3M) 6,5M

ArcelorMittal Aprol 2022

  1. forum rang 5 03har 1 april 2022 05:02
    Laten we de maand eens beginnen met goed nieuws.

    Thursday, 31 March 2022 16:23:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul
    ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih (AMKR), based in Ukraine, has recently commented to the market that the company is mulling restarting its blast furnace No. 6 in April, following the forced stoppage of production in early March. “We consider facility operations will be restarted already in April, but only if there is no further war escalation and supplies of raw materials and energy are not threatened or disrupted,” an AMKR representative said.

    03haR
  2. forum rang 5 03har 1 april 2022 05:18
    Russian forces may be withdrawing from Chernobyl, the Pentagon has said, as nuclear experts dismissed claims that occupying soldiers were suffering from acute radiation sickness.
    A senior US defence official said that about 20 per cent of Russian troops had begun to depart from the site of the decommissioned power plant, which was seized on the first day of the invasion.
    The Pentagon’s spokesman, John Kirby, suggested that Russia intended to “refit these troops, resupply them and probably employ them elsewhere in Ukraine”.

    Yarsolav Yemelianenko, a member of the public council at the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management, suggested that Russian soldiers might have radiation sickness after Belarussian news announced on Wednesday that seven busloads of soldiers had arrived at a radiation medicine centre in Gomel, Belarus.
