Aandeel ArcelorMittal AEX:MT.NL, LU1598757687

Russian forces may be withdrawing from Chernobyl, the Pentagon has said, as nuclear experts dismissed claims that occupying soldiers were suffering from acute radiation sickness.

A senior US defence official said that about 20 per cent of Russian troops had begun to depart from the site of the decommissioned power plant, which was seized on the first day of the invasion.

The Pentagon’s spokesman, John Kirby, suggested that Russia intended to “refit these troops, resupply them and probably employ them elsewhere in Ukraine”.



Yarsolav Yemelianenko, a member of the public council at the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management, suggested that Russian soldiers might have radiation sickness after Belarussian news announced on Wednesday that seven busloads of soldiers had arrived at a radiation medicine centre in Gomel, Belarus.