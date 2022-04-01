Aandeel ArcelorMittal AEX:MT.NL, LU1598757687

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!
ArcelorMittal April 2022
Laten we de maand eens beginnen met goed nieuws.
Thursday, 31 March 2022 16:23:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul
ArcelorMittal Kryviy Rih (AMKR), based in Ukraine, has recently commented to the market that the company is mulling restarting its blast furnace No. 6 in April, following the forced stoppage of production in early March. “We consider facility operations will be restarted already in April, but only if there is no further war escalation and supplies of raw materials and energy are not threatened or disrupted,” an AMKR representative said.
Russian forces may be withdrawing from Chernobyl, the Pentagon has said, as nuclear experts dismissed claims that occupying soldiers were suffering from acute radiation sickness.
A senior US defence official said that about 20 per cent of Russian troops had begun to depart from the site of the decommissioned power plant, which was seized on the first day of the invasion.
The Pentagon’s spokesman, John Kirby, suggested that Russia intended to “refit these troops, resupply them and probably employ them elsewhere in Ukraine”.
Yarsolav Yemelianenko, a member of the public council at the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management, suggested that Russian soldiers might have radiation sickness after Belarussian news announced on Wednesday that seven busloads of soldiers had arrived at a radiation medicine centre in Gomel, Belarus.
Beursupdate: AEX op Wall Street
Door ABM Financial News op donderdag 31 maart 2022
Views: 5.572
(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Op Wall Street zijn donderdag zeven van de acht AEX-genoteerde fondsen ten opzichte van het slot in Amsterdam lager gesloten. Unilever was met een winst van 0,5 procent de enige stijger. ArcelorMittal was met een verlies van 1,3 procent de sterkste daler.
Aegon (-0,5%)
ArcelorMittal (-1,3%)
ASML (-1,1%)
ING Groep (-1,0%)
Philips (-0,6%)
RELX (-0,5%)
Royal Dutch Shell (-0,6%)
Unilever (+0,5%)
Euro/dollar: 1,1073
Op basis van de bovenstaande koersuitslagen zou de AEX index, die sloot op 724,20 punten, zijn geëindigd op 721,73 punten.
Bron: ABM Financial News
Primetals to Supply LD Converters to ArcelorMittal Dunkirk
Strategic Research Institute
Published on :
01 Apr, 2022, 6:22 am
ArcelorMittal has recently placed an order with Primetals Technologies for two new LD converters for its steel plant in Dunkirk, located in the northern part of France. Primetals Technologies will replace one of the existing LD converters, which has reached the end of its lifetime. The other new LD converter will be held on stock in Dunkirk for later installation. With a heat size of 300 tons, the LD converters that will be delivered to Dunkirk are among the worlds largest. They will be equipped with Vaicon Link, Primetals Technologies reliable and maintenance free suspension system. While this system keeps the vessel stable in all directions, it still allows for thermal expansion and thus ensures ideal conditions during the whole steelmaking process. The start-up for ArcelorMittal’s first new LD converter is scheduled for December 2023. Primetals Technologies will replace the whole converter system including bearing pedestals, bearings, trunnion ring, suspension, vessel, tilting drive, doghouse, as well as air and water-cooling system.
Thanks to the optimized vessel shape, the new converter will perform better than the old one. It is also delivered with a condition monitoring system – an automation system that checks vessel temperature, and the condition of the bearings, and contributes to making sure that the operation runs as smoothly as possible.
In 2021, Primetals Technologies supplied a LD converter to ArcelorMittal’s site in Gent in Belgium; concept and project execution will be similar in Dunkirk. In addition, Primetals Technologies recently installed Vaicon Stoppers, a solution for keeping slag in the converter during tapping, in all three existing LD converters in Dunkirk. These systems will be reused with the new converter.
ArcelorMittal Dunkirk is part of ArcelorMittal Europe Flat Products. The plant produces high quality flat products to serve various markets including the automotive and packaging industries.
Innovative technology
LD converters (BOFs)
Primetals Technologies will supply ArcelorMittal with two new LD converters (BOFs), here pictured with the tilting drive.
Primetals Technologies, Limited, headquartered in London, United Kingdom, is a pioneer and world leader in the fields of engineering, plant building, and the provision of lifecycle services for the metals industry. The company offers a complete technology, product, and services portfolio that includes integrated electrics and automation, digitalization, and environmental solutions. This covers every step of the iron and steel production chain—from the raw materials to the finished product—and includes the latest rolling solutions for the nonferrous metals sector. Primetals Technologies is a joint venture of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and partners, with around 7,000 employees worldwide. To learn more about Primetals Technologies, visit the company website www.primetals.com.
Minimale handel
Voor de zoveelste dag weten AM beleggers geen richting te kiezen
-
Nou, zijn we de laatste dagen dan gestegen?
Service schreef op 1 april 2022 10:31:
Minimale handel
Voor de zoveelste dag weten AM beleggers geen richting te kiezen
-
mvliex 1 schreef op 1 april 2022 11:06:
[...]Nou, zijn we de laatste dagen dan gestegen?
Weeksaldo nu -6.87%....
-
Corrigeer me als ik het fout heb, dit zijn de grootste inputkosten.
IRON ORE : 150 dollar/ton
COKING COAL : 450 dollar/ton
ENERGIE : Heb er geen zicht op.
HUIDIGE EU SPOT STAALPRIJS : 1550 dollar/ton
LANGE JAARTERMIJN CONTRACTEN STAALPRIJS : een goede 1000 dollar/ton
Dus ik ga ervan uit :
- dat op de huidige spotprijs van 1550 dollar/ton goede winsten worden behaald, dit is van toepassing vanaf tweede kwartaal.
- dat op de jaartermijn contracten van 1000 dollar/ton toch ook winst wordt behaald gezien de prijs van IRON ORE + COKING COAL samen een 600 dollar/ton is, je hebt dan natuurlijk nog de vaste en variabele kosten die ook van die 1000 dollar moet worden afgetrokken.
Ik stel die vraag gewoon omdat ik ergens had gelezen dat de kosten voor de grondstoffen goed in de 800 euro + waren voor coking coal + iron ore, maar nergens vind ik die bewering terug in de harde cijfers momenteel, was misschien maar een artikel die op niet is gebaseerd maar toch.
Iemand een andere opinie over de twee grondstoffenprijzen?
Hierbij de link over die inputprijzen :
German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp is trying to renegotiate auto automotive contracts for 2022 finalised around January, according to market sources.
The mill, which is heavily exposed to the automotive sector, wants to restore the kind of margins it initially achieved and pass on further increases in raw material costs. It is seeking increases of €300-320/t, according to sources at automotive companies.
No letters have been sent yet, but talks with original equipment manufacturers will start in the coming weeks. Half-yearly deals with service centres and tier suppliers will not be renegotiated at this time.
The mill finalised its auto contracts in the region of €900-1,000/t base depending on the customer and will be looking to move this towards €1,200/t and above, closer to spot levels — Argus' benchmark northwest Europe HRC index, the settlement basis for futures contracts on the LME and CME, had risen from €900/t at the start of January to €1,387.50/t yesterday. The benchmark has jumped by €417.50/t this month alone.
The cost of raw materials used by blast furnace-based mills, adjusted for consumption rates, had risen from $536/t at the start of January to $871/t yesterday, without accounting for increases in energy costs.
Automakers are unlikely to acquiesce to the renegotiation, which threatens the very fabric of the bilateral annual pricing mechanism, as the initial accords were concluded at record levels and at increases of €400-500/t on 2021 deals. It remains to be seen whether other mills will follow suit.
Ook in de US gaan de prijzen sterk omhoog, goed voor hun NAFTA business :
US hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices continued to increase in the last week but at slower rates than previously, as some mills took a pause in price increases as they reviewed their raw material costs.
The Argus weekly domestic US HRC Midwest assessment rose by $50/short ton to $1,452/st, the smallest increase in the last four weeks. The southern HRC assessment rose by $38/st to $1,440/st.
The Midwest price was up by 42pc since hitting a low of $1,022.50/st on 1 March.
HRC lead times in the Midwest slipped to 5-6 weeks from 6-7 weeks, as most mills were still waiting to open up their May books.
HRC was offered at between $1,400-1,500/st.
Ik denk dat we de komende dagen lichtjes zullen terugvallen naar een meer dan aanvaardbare € 25 - 27,00......
