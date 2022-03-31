Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor

Inloggen

  • Geen account? Registreren

Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Sopheon  /  Sopheon april 2022

Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!

word abonnee

Sopheon april 2022

4 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  2. marblesthegame 1 april 2022 18:21
    RNS Number : 9811G
    Sopheon PLC
    01 April 2022

    SOPHEON PLC
    ("Sopheon" or the "Company")

    DIRECTOR SHAREHOLDINGS

    Sopheon has been notified that certain directors of the Company have undertaken transfers of ordinary shares of 20 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") details of which are given below.

    Barry Mence has transferred 2,000 Ordinary Shares held in his Self-Invested Personal Pension ("SIPP") to his spouse Maria Mence. His total beneficial interest in Ordinary Shares, including those held by his spouse, remains unchanged at 1,895,958 Ordinary Shares.

    Stuart Silcock has transferred 2,000 Ordinary Shares held in his SIPP to his spouse Christine Silcock. His total beneficial interest in Ordinary Shares, including those held by his spouse, remains unchanged at 279,490 Ordinary Shares.

    Arif Karimjee has transferred 2,300 Ordinary Shares held in his brokerage account into his ISA. His total beneficial interest in Ordinary Shares, including those held by his spouse, remains unchanged at 70,000 Ordinary Shares.

    Further details on these transactions are included in the notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation which is part of English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.
4 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Meer »

Koers 0,000   Verschil 0,00 (0,00%)
Laag 0,000   Volume 0
Hoog 0,000   Gem. Volume 0
Premium

KOPEN OF VERKOPEN?

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Ontdek Premium

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 