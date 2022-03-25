Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Home  /  Forum  /  Koffiekamer  /  Amylyx woensdag 30 maart!!

Koffiekamer

Amylyx woensdag 30 maart!!

Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 6 wiegveld 25 maart 2022 20:44
    Amylyx is een bedrijf met onderzoek naar een geneesmiddel tegen ALS.
    As Woensdag is er een meeting bij de FDA waar een beslissing genomen of middel geregistreerd kan worden.
    Na een snelle stijging ban de koers was deze recent weer bijna bij de IPO prijs.
    Vandaag een forse stijging in afwachting van de uitspraak.
    in mijn ogen kan het beide kanten op! Zeker is dat de koers een forse zwieper zal maken.
    heb zelf aandelen gekocht iets boven de 20€.
  forum rang 6 wiegveld 25 maart 2022 20:44

    TECHNOLOGY
    IPO Stock Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Broke Down — But Just Wait For Its Encore
    FacebookTwitterLinkedInShare Licensing
    ALLISON GATLIN12:47 PM ET 03/25/2022
    IPO stock Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) surged Friday ahead of an important Food and Drug Administration meeting to discuss its ALS treatment.

    0 seconds of 15 seconds

    On Wednesday, a panel of experts will weigh the benefits and risks of Amylyx's drug, known by the test name AMX0035, in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. ALS is a progressive nerve and muscle disease often referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease. After his diagnosis, former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason founded Team Gleason, a nonprofit organization to support people living with ALS.

    But the IPO stock has yo-yoed on its efforts. SVB Leerink analyst Marc Goodman says AMX0035 is the first experimental ALS drug to significantly improve muscle function and survival in patients. The FDA panel will review Amylyx's drug ahead of a potential approval on June 29.

    Amylyx management "remains confident that the strong clinical data for both function and survival benefits (vs. biomarker data) should support a regular approval," Goodman said in a note to clients. The alternative would be an accelerated approval, which would require additional testing.

    In midday trading on today's stock market, the IPO stock jumped 11.7% near 24.30.

    IPO Stock: A Short-Lived Breakdown?

    The biotech company is also experimenting with AMX0035 in patients with Alzheimer's disease and an inherited disorder called Wolfram syndrome. Wolfram syndrome is characterized by diabetes, gradual vision loss and deafness.

    Amylyx went public in January and showed all the signs of being a hot IPO stock. From its IPO price at 19, shares soared more than 76% to a high point at 33.41 in late February. But they've fallen this month. The FDA accepted AMX0035 for review last year, but then delayed the review while seeking more data.

    On Tuesday, the IPO stock showed signed of breaking down, barely closing above their IPO price. Early this year, Amylyx stock had surged 36% from an IPO base buy point at 24.60, MarketSmith.com shows.

    According to Leerink's Goodman, however, Amylyx management isn't concerned the drug will pass FDA muster. The FDA likely scheduled the advisory committee meeting "due to increased interest and awareness around ALS," Goodman said in his report, citing commentary from Amylyx executives.

    He kept his outperform rating on the IPO stock.

    Follow Allison Gatlin on Twitter at @IBD_AGatlin.
