Panasonic EV Lithium-Ion Batteries Plant at Wakayama Factory



11 Mar, 2022, 5:30 am



Panasonic Corporation announced that its Energy Company will establish a production facility at its Wakayama Factory in western Japan to manufacture new, “4680” lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles in order to expand its business globally.



To contribute to the rapid adoption of EVs, Panasonic has been working to enhance its line-up of automotive lithium-ion batteries. Currently, Panasonic is developing a new high-capacity lithium-ion battery, the “4680”, in multiple locations within Japan. The company will progressively develop production capabilities in preparation for the full rollout. Along with structural improvements, two additional production lines as well as utility facilities will be established at the Wakayama Factory, and productivity verification and mass production are set to begin in the fiscal year ending in March 2024.



Through its energy business, Panasonic will contribute to realizing a society in which the pursuit of happiness and a sustainable environment are harmonized free of conflict.



Wakayama Factory Details



Name: Wakayama Factory, Energy Company, Panasonic Corporation



Location: 612-1 Uchita, Kinokawa City, Wakayama Prefecture, Japan



Established: April 1991



Current Business Operations: Production of lithium-ion battery components Site Area: Approximately 100,000 square meters

