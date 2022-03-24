Van beleggers
EV batterijen zijn de nieuwe olie

  1. forum rang 6 johan20090 24 maart 2022 12:30
    In Europa moeten we minder afhankelijk worden van olie en gas. De oorlog in Ukraine maakt dit zeer urgent. Daarom is de bouw van EV batterijfabrieken in Europa zo belangrijk naar de transitie van elektrische auto's. Er rijden op aarde ongeveer 1.5 miljard auto's en het is de bedoeling dat die geleidelijk worden vervangen door elektrische auto's. Een elektrische auto heeft een batterij pack nodig van +/- 50KWh en daarvoor heb je meer dan 10.000 EV batterijen nodig. Het duurt ongeveer 2 jaar voordat een EV batterijfabriek operationeel wordt. De Tesla giga EV batterijfabriek van €5 miljard bij Berlijn is pas eind dit jaar operationeel. De Europese commissie heeft als doelstelling dat Europa in 2030 een marktaandeel moeten hebben in EV batterijen van 30%. China heeft dan een marktaandeel van 60%. De bedoeling is dat we in Europa minder afhankelijk worden van de Aziatische landen die nu een monopolie positie hebben. Het is een wedloop tussen Europa en de Aziatische landen.

    Tesla Gigafactory 4 Berlin | Battery factory roofing | November 28, 2021 | DJI drone 4K Video.

    youtu.be/5wiyAbhsxsA

    VERSLAG VAN DE COMMISSIE AAN HET EUROPEES PARLEMENT, DE RAAD, HET EUROPEES ECONOMISCH EN SOCIAAL COMITÉ, HET COMITÉ VAN DE REGIO'S EN DE EUROPESE INVESTERINGSBANK

    over de tenuitvoerlegging van het strategisch actieplan voor batterijen: de ontwikkeling van een strategische waardeketen voor batterijen in Europa

    eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/NL/TX...
  2. forum rang 6 johan20090 24 maart 2022 12:33
    Panasonic EV Lithium-Ion Batteries Plant at Wakayama Factory

    Strategic Research Institute
    Published on :
    11 Mar, 2022, 5:30 am

    Panasonic Corporation announced that its Energy Company will establish a production facility at its Wakayama Factory in western Japan to manufacture new, “4680” lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles in order to expand its business globally.

    To contribute to the rapid adoption of EVs, Panasonic has been working to enhance its line-up of automotive lithium-ion batteries. Currently, Panasonic is developing a new high-capacity lithium-ion battery, the “4680”, in multiple locations within Japan. The company will progressively develop production capabilities in preparation for the full rollout. Along with structural improvements, two additional production lines as well as utility facilities will be established at the Wakayama Factory, and productivity verification and mass production are set to begin in the fiscal year ending in March 2024.

    Through its energy business, Panasonic will contribute to realizing a society in which the pursuit of happiness and a sustainable environment are harmonized free of conflict.

    Wakayama Factory Details

    Name: Wakayama Factory, Energy Company, Panasonic Corporation

    Location: 612-1 Uchita, Kinokawa City, Wakayama Prefecture, Japan

    Established: April 1991

    Current Business Operations: Production of lithium-ion battery components Site Area: Approximately 100,000 square meters
