Amerikaanse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

POET Technologies Announces Product Demos and Technology Showcase Event at OFC and Appoints New Product Management Executive



TORONTO, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer™ and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and tele-communication markets, today announced that it will be demonstrating two advanced Optical Engine products and participating in a “Technology Showcase” event at the upcoming Optical Fiber Conference (OFC) Exhibition on March 8 - 10, 2022, at the San Diego Convention Center. In addition, the Company announced the appointment of Raju Kankipati as Vice President – Product Line Management.



POET’s Optical Engine products will include a 200G FR4 TX (transmit) engine and a 400G FR4 RX (receive) engine which will be demonstrated live to customers, business partners, analysts, media and other attendees by appointment in its booth, #5301, at the exhibition. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the Company to arrange an appointment.



Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, Chairman & CEO of POET Technologies, will also be appearing at the OFC Technology Showcase event on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. PST at the Expo Theater III (on the exhibit floor) and presenting a talk called “Hybrid Integration Platform for Co-packaged Photonics using POET’s CMOS-based Optical Interposer”.



OFC is the premier event for the optoelectronics industry held in the U.S. and offers POET an opportunity to continue to grow its customer engagements and demonstrate the Optical Interposer’s solutions for multiple market verticals.



POET Appoints Vice President of Product Line Management

Additionally, the Company announced its recent appointment of Raju Kankipati to Vice President of Product Line Management. In this position, Kankipati will head up Product Management and Sales & Marketing for POET.



Kankipati has more than 20 years of experience in optical transceivers, optical components, cloud data center and optical networks. Most recently he was employed at MACOM, where he was the Senior Director of Product Management for optical components, including lasers, photodetectors, silicon photonics, and photonic solutions. Prior to MACOM, he worked at Arista Networks as a Senior Product Manager and Engineering Manager. During this time, he collaborated closely with data center customers to bring unique switching products as well as optical transceivers to market, helping customers deploy 40G and 100G products to enhance the scalability and efficiency of their networks. Previous positions included Product Manager at Cisco and engineering and management positions at Opnext in Japan (now part of Lumentum). He received his MBA degree from UC Berkeley (Haas School of Business) and completed his Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics at Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, India.