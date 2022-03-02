Aandeel ArcelorMittal AEX:MT.NL, LU1598757687

Ik zie nog geen nieuwe draad voor maart, hierbij dan maar de opening met een nieuwsfeit!



ArcelorMittal Acquires Scrap Supplier John Lawrie in Scotland



Published on :

02 Mar, 2022



Argus reported that ArcelorMittal has acquired Scottish metals recycling group John Lawrie Metals, but the details of the deal are awaited. John Lawrie is a major supplier of ferrous scrap through a short-sea coaster vessel to Spain and it is likely ArcelorMittal will use it to increase security of scrap supply for its Spanish mills, including the Sestao electric arc furnace mill near Bilbao, and proposed 1.1 million tonne EAF at its mill in Gijon in northern Spain by 2025.



John Lawrie Metals is one of Scotland's largest recyclers and states that it processes 200,000 tonnes per year of metal. It processes both ferrous and non-ferrous scrap at sites in Aberdeen, Evanton, Montrose and Lerwick in Shetland, and operates a decommissioning business that dismantles large oilfield, sub-sea and industrial infrastructure. The group also has two steel tubular supply businesses in the UK and USA, but it is not yet confirmed whether these are included in the ArcelorMittal purchase.