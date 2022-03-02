Van beleggers
Arcelor Mittal - maart 2022

Aandeel ArcelorMittal AEX:MT.NL, LU1598757687

  • 28,365 1 mrt 2022 17:38
  • 0,000 (0,00%) Dagrange 27,390 - 29,030
  • 8.492.159 Gem. (3M) 6M

  1. forum rang 10 voda 2 maart 2022 06:44
    Ik zie nog geen nieuwe draad voor maart, hierbij dan maar de opening met een nieuwsfeit!

    ArcelorMittal Acquires Scrap Supplier John Lawrie in Scotland

    Strategic Research Institute
    Published on :
    02 Mar, 2022, 5:23 am

    Argus reported that ArcelorMittal has acquired Scottish metals recycling group John Lawrie Metals, but the details of the deal are awaited. John Lawrie is a major supplier of ferrous scrap through a short-sea coaster vessel to Spain and it is likely ArcelorMittal will use it to increase security of scrap supply for its Spanish mills, including the Sestao electric arc furnace mill near Bilbao, and proposed 1.1 million tonne EAF at its mill in Gijon in northern Spain by 2025.

    John Lawrie Metals is one of Scotland's largest recyclers and states that it processes 200,000 tonnes per year of metal. It processes both ferrous and non-ferrous scrap at sites in Aberdeen, Evanton, Montrose and Lerwick in Shetland, and operates a decommissioning business that dismantles large oilfield, sub-sea and industrial infrastructure. The group also has two steel tubular supply businesses in the UK and USA, but it is not yet confirmed whether these are included in the ArcelorMittal purchase.
    Bijlage:
  2. forum rang 10 voda 2 maart 2022 06:55
    Beursupdate: AEX op Wall Street

    Door ABM Financial News op dinsdag 1 maart 2022
    Views: 4.443

    (ABM FN-Dow Jones) Op Wall Street zijn dinsdag zeven van de acht AEX-genoteerde fondsen ten opzichte van het slot in Amsterdam lager gesloten.

    Aegon (+0,13%)
    ArcelorMittal (-0,22%)
    ASML (-1,26%)
    ING Groep (-1,23%)
    Philips (-0,47%)
    RELX (-0,49%)
    Royal Dutch Shell (-0,64%)
    Unilever (-0,93%)

    Euro/dollar: 1,1128

    Op basis van de bovenstaande koersuitslagen zou de AEX index, die in Amsterdam sloot op 713,46 punten, zijn geëindigd op 710,11 punten.

    Bron: ABM Financial News
