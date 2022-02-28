Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Lees nu onze PREMIUM content!
Results Statement for the Year Ended 31 December 2021
Sopheon plc, the international provider of software and services for Enterprise Innovation Management solutions, is pleased to announce its results for the year ended 31 December 2021, together with an outlook for the current year.
Financial Highlights:
Revenue of $34.4m, ahead of market expectations in the face of continued COVID challenges, whilst embedding the SaaS transition (2020: $30.0m)
ARR1 rose from $18.0m at the start of 2021 to $20.7m at the end of the year
Full year 2022 revenue visibility2 stands at $25.1m (last year at this time: $24.5m)
Gross retention at 95% (2020: 91.5%)
Adjusted EBITDA3 of $6.2m (2020: $5.9m) also ahead of market expectations
Profit before tax of $1.2m (2020: $1.7m) affected by higher amortization and share based payments
Net cash of $24.2m (2020: $21.7m) and the Group has no debt
Dividend to be maintained at 3.25p per share (2020: 3.25p)
Operational Highlights
10 new customer wins of which 9 were SaaS, driving rising quality of earnings and demonstrating the successful shift to a SaaS model. Looking forward, the license pipeline for new customers approaching 90% SaaS. Another six existing clients (2020: 4) were converted to SaaS as part of the Group’s SaaS Uplift program.
Acceleration of product investment resulted in a higher delivery pace for enterprise Accolade releases. In parallel, investment in cloud-native solutions, with a first application targeted at expanding the Accolade user community. Initial application to launch mid-2022.
We stepped up marketing programs and investment significantly in 2021 to extend market reach, prospect engagement and ultimately lead generation. This expanded go-to-market strategy is geared to increase new customer acquisition, reducing reliance on large customers who require particular capabilities, and to address a broader target market in order to improve scalability and predictability.
The acquisition of ROI Blueprints business added deep project management capability eliminating the need for customer purchase and integration of third-party tools in that area.
Greg Coticchia was appointed CEO during the year, also introducing new leadership in sales, marketing and product areas.
Andy Michuda, Chairman, commented: “2021 was a year of new leadership, new processes, new programs, and extensive organizational change, together with solid financial outcomes and an initial acquisition. With the initiation of change behind us and the organizational structure and leadership in place, 2022 is very much focused on accelerating and operationalizing the effectiveness of this change. I believe that the future is bright for Sopheon and for Sopheon shareholders.”
For further information contact:
Andy Michuda (Chairman)
Arif Karimjee (CFO) Sopheon plc + 44 (0) 1276 919 560
Carl Holmes/ Edward Whiley (Corporate Finance)
Alice Lane/Sunila de Silva (ECM) finnCap Ltd + 44 (0) 20 7220 0500
|