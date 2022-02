Deze week per ICB sector (gewogen) bij heel Euronext, met de meest hysterische klassieke bokkensprongen bij ALAMG oftewel goud:



39,96% Precious Metals and Mining

5,51% Finance and Credit Services

5,22% Health Care Providers

4,00% Electricity

2,82% Industrial Metals and Mining

1,99% Aerospace and Defense

1,93% Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

1,56% Technology Hardware and Equipment

1,29% Open End and Miscellaneous Investment Vehicles

1,20% Industrial Engineering

1,16% Real Estate Investment Trusts

0,92% Alternative Energy

0,46% Beverages

0,09% Industrial Transportation



-0,04% Medical Equipment and Services

-0,07% Consumer Services

-0,18% Industrial Support Services

-0,47% Oil, Gas and Coal

-0,71% Media

-0,88% Closed End Investments

-1,09% Real Estate Investment and Services Development

-1,18% Investment Banking and Brokerage Services

-1,33% Gas, Water and Multi-Utilities

-1,52% Food Producers

-1,61% Leisure Goods

-1,67% Personal Goods

-1,95% Telecommunications Service Providers

-2,02% Household Goods and Home Construction

-2,05% Chemicals

-3,03% Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores

-3,04% Travel and Leisure

-3,53% Electronic and Electrical Equipment

-4,30% Retailers

-4,80% Industrial Materials

-4,84% Life Insurance

-5,19% Construction and Materials

-5,50% General Industrials

-5,88% Software and Computer Services

-6,11% Telecommunications Equipment

-6,84% Nonlife Insurance

-7,31% Waste and Disposal Services

-8,17% Automobiles and Parts

-8,89% Banks