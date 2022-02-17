Van beleggers
Nestlé voor altijd?

  1. forum rang 4 Joni-2 17 februari 2022 08:52
    Geen enkele verrassing bij Nestlé bij de jaarcijfers 2021 :)

    Nestle FY Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises Prices 3.1% in Q4
    (PLX AI) - Nestle FY organic growth 7.5% vs. estimate 7.1%.
    • FY revenue CHF 87,100 million vs. estimate CHF 86,900 million
    • FY EPS CHF 6.06 vs. estimate CHF 4.47
    • FY adjusted EPS CHF 4.42
    • FY free cash flow CHF 8,700 million
    • Outlook FY organic growth 5%
    • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 17-17.5%
    • Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase
    • Mid-term outlook: sustained mid single-digit organic sales growth. Continued moderate underlying trading operating profit margin improvements. Continued prudent capital allocation and capital efficiency improvements
    • Says raised prices 2% for the year, and 3.1% in Q4 to offset cost inflation

    De CHF gaat uiteraard, ook in 2021 ongeveer + 3% tov € en $
