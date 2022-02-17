Lees nu onze PREMIUM content!
Geen enkele verrassing bij Nestlé bij de jaarcijfers 2021 :)
Nestle FY Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises Prices 3.1% in Q4
(PLX AI) - Nestle FY organic growth 7.5% vs. estimate 7.1%.
• FY revenue CHF 87,100 million vs. estimate CHF 86,900 million
• FY EPS CHF 6.06 vs. estimate CHF 4.47
• FY adjusted EPS CHF 4.42
• FY free cash flow CHF 8,700 million
• Outlook FY organic growth 5%
• Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 17-17.5%
• Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase
• Mid-term outlook: sustained mid single-digit organic sales growth. Continued moderate underlying trading operating profit margin improvements. Continued prudent capital allocation and capital efficiency improvements
• Says raised prices 2% for the year, and 3.1% in Q4 to offset cost inflation
De CHF gaat uiteraard, ook in 2021 ongeveer + 3% tov € en $
-
Nestlé, een must in je portefeuille.
